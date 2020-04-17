Coronavirus: Taylor Swift cancels tour dates in 2020 in excess of COVID-19 outbreak

Taylor Swift declared on Friday that her 2020 tour has been canceled, with her U.S. and Brazil shows currently being rescheduled for 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m so unfortunate I will not be equipped to see you men in live performance this yr, but I know this is the ideal decision,” Swift wrote on Twitter.

I’m so sad I will not likely be able to see you men in live performance this calendar year, but I know this is the correct conclusion. You should, remember to stay healthful and safe. I’ll see you on phase as before long as I can but appropriate now what is essential is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020

An formal assertion about the canceled tour claimed that refunds for tickets would be offered, and that the rescheduled dates would be coming afterwards this yr, in accordance to THR.

“Fighting COVID-19 is an unparalleled obstacle for our worldwide neighborhood, and the security and very well-being of followers ought to generally be the best priority,” read the statement that Swift shared on Twitter on Friday.

One of Swift’s planned performances for 2020, at the Glastonbury Pageant in England, had already been canceled very last month, according to Range.

Followers who even now want to see Swift perform can watch her from property this weekend, according to Billboard. Swift has joined Girl Gaga’s “One World: With each other at Home” advantage live performance that will get spot on April 18.

Swift has been outspoken about using the coronavirus pandemic very seriously, urging lovers to abide by social distancing actions as very well as giving money to enable followers who are in need to have, according to the Deseret News.

“Please, make sure you keep nutritious and harmless,” Swift wrote on Twitter on Friday. “I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but suitable now what is important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”