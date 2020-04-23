Coronavirus Survivors Positively Reconsider and We Don’t Know Why – BGR

Coronavirus survivors continue to test positive after recovery, confusing doctors.

Some patients have reconsidered positively 70 days after the original infection, and doctors are struggling to find an explanation or treatment.

It is not clear whether they were infectious or if they were infected a second time. While some are showing symptoms, others are not.

A large number of reports suggest that some novel coronavirus survivors may test positive again several days after discharge from hospitals. Some of them are showing mild symptoms in Korea, but the authorities can’t explain what’s really going on. We have seen such reports from China over the past few weeks, with patients being isolated for the second time after being positively reconsidered.

It turns out that some people can carry the virus for months after being cured, according to a new report. Authorities are scrambling to understand if the patient who tests positive for recovery is infectious to others, and some are considering new discharge protocols as a result.

A new report by Reuters reveals additional details about such unusual COVID-19 cases in China.

A man in his 50s said he was able to interview Reuters in early February after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and later treated at two hospitals. They were then moved to a quarantine center set up in a group of apartments in the industrial part of Wuhan. Two months after compressing the coronavirus novel, he still tested positive. The man had taken several CT scans and COVID-19 nucleic acid tests, some of which tested negative. He went to various hospitals and was worried that he would get infected again. He considered suicide because the disease caused a huge loss to his mental state. Worried that her condition would not allow her son to see her again.

A different man says he stayed at three Wuhan hospitals where he was treated before moving to the same flat center. He had taken 10 tests since the third week of February, and he was returning positive, although some would also return negative. Patients at the center are required to stay there for at least 28 days and are allowed to leave only after receiving two refusals.

The report states that an increasing number of cases continue to test positive without showing symptoms. Patients who tested negative for the virus after recovery were tested for 70 days after the first infection. Some tested positive, 50 to 60 days after clearance.

Patients are discharged in China after two consecutive negative tests. Some doctors want to increase this requirement to three tests or more.

China says these patients are not infected with others, but they are still isolated. China has not been forthcoming about coronavirus statistics, and its statistics don’t seem to match what’s been happening elsewhere lately. Unsurprisingly, Chinese health authorities have not published exact figures for patients who tested positive after recovery, but dozens of such cases are minimal.

Some fear the COVID-19 reset might be the answer, while others dispute the idea. Chinese medical professionals told Reuters that the presence of antibodies in the blood does not guarantee recovery. Antibodies can coexist with the virus, and that’s actually what happens when you’re recovering. This detail is essential for exempt passports being considered by some governments. To declare immunity to COVID-19, you need to test positive for antibodies, but negative for the virus.

Others believe that a weak immune response may explain why the virus reactivates. We have heard this hypothesis from Korea before. The Korean MERS patient with lymphoma had an infection in 2015 for 116 days. Lymphoma eventually killed him.

Reuters cited a recent Korean CDC disclosure that 91 people tested positive again. However, those figures were updated last week. By Friday, 163 patients had reconsidered positive in Korea, and at least 61 of them developed mild symptoms. The report says that Korean authorities have identified 1,000 people who have tested positive for four weeks or more. In Italy, doctors had patients who tested positive for about a month. The current record for Chinese studies is 49 days.

Image source: Stephen Postels / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he was sharing his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Whenever they don’t write about gadgets, they fail miserably, yet they try hard. But that’s not a bad thing.

