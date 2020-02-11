Coronavirus: Santa Clara County reports quarantined local health emergency, shares support

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) – The Santa Clara district has declared a local health emergency to help fund the coronavirus outbreak.

There are currently two confirmed cases of the virus across the county.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Anxiety, Anxiety for Passengers Aboard Quarantined Cruise Ships

The county health department said there were no signs of the new virus spreading from person to person. Nevertheless, supervisors and public health officials are now taking this additional step to ensure the safety of residents.

On Monday, the County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the declaration of a local health emergency.

The health department said there is no increased risk for residents. Instead, the ministry believes it will help the county respond more financially to the outbreak.

In a statement to ABC7 News, the department said, “The statement and proclamation do not increase the risk to residents of Santa Clara County. These measures enable the county to respond more effectively to the outbreak, seek mutual benefit, and seek help may receive reimbursement and ensure that county health professionals have all the tools necessary to ensure the safety of the community. “

Supervisor Cindy Chavez added: “It ensures that we can spend the necessary resources and that we get a refund from the federal and state governments.”

Chavez said she expected the unanimous vote. “What we all understand – especially because we have three hospitals and several clinics – is that we want to make sure that we provide the best possible service and give people the best possible information so that they know how to protect themselves and their families . “

She added: “This is really a wake-up call for all of us, because it’s not just viruses that come from abroad, but viruses that we have here right now.”

RELATED: What is Corona Virus? What US health authorities know about outbreaks that originated in Wuhan, China

“I am pleased that the government is attaching so much importance to this issue,” Esther Tebeka, a resident of Palo Alto, told ABC7 News. “Here is China – the Chinese government has failed in some ways. It has not informed the population of the danger of this virus.”

Tebeka and her 15-year-old daughter visited a family in Wuhan City when the outbreak occurred.

Tebeka explained that she and her daughter were there to visit Tebeka’s sick mother, not because of the corona virus.

Tebeka said that she heard about coronavirus cases around the 20th century. The couple were due to fly back on January 28th.

At the time, she said she was not too worried. “There was even one time, CCTV had even announced that they were all rumors,” she said of early reports.

However, she heard news of how quickly the rate of infection rose.

“On the 22nd, I felt that something bad was going to happen,” she said. “I started contacting the US consulate in Wuhan.”

RELATED: Coronavirus: How To Prevent A Disease From Becoming A Pandemic

Shortly afterwards, the city of Wuhan was quarantined. Tebeka initially believed that it would only take a few days before it was over.

Then she said that traveling around town was prohibited. Tebeka said an additional challenge was her dietary constraints as her family kept it cleaner.

“I got a little panicked. I said I have to get out of here for a simple reason,” she said. “In addition to the corona virus itself, the problem of kosher nutrition is also important.”

So she contacted the US embassy.

“Constantly. I didn’t give up,” she said. “I kept calling, emailing, and doing everything I could to prepare for the escape.”

After all these efforts, Tebeka finally received an email about flight evacuation.

“But the flight should only be 230 seats,” she said. “And there were thousands of Americans who needed to be evacuated.”

“I got on that flight, thank goodness,” she told ABC7 News.

The aircraft used for the evacuation first landed in Alaska, according to Tebeka. Here the passengers were again monitored for symptoms and food was provided for the quarantined people.

Shortly thereafter, the passengers were flown from Alaska to the March Air Reserve Base in Southern California.

“To be honest, I don’t even know exactly where we are,” she said. “We flew here, we ended up here and now we are quarantined.”

Tebeka said very confidently, “We are safer for you than some people around you,” considering that they have had their health monitored for several weeks.

She and her daughter are expected to return to Palo Alto on Tuesday afternoon.

More stories about corona virus can be found here.

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.