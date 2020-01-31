Coronavirus research goes at top speed – with a catch

Jonathan Read admits that he is a kind of dinosaur when it comes to publishing his work. As an epidemiologist at Lancaster University in the UK, Read had always followed the old ways: submitting to a journal, being accepted, getting comments and edits from peer reviewers, reviewing the article, publishing.

But a few years ago something started nagging. That process is usually much slower than an outbreak of disease. And even if it moves fast, it can also include considerations in addition to strictness. Read says about Ebola in the summer of 2014 and says he felt his team was being overlooked by journals in favor of research that would get more attention from journalists when published. “I remember thinking then,” The next time this happens, we’ll just have to blog, “says Read.

He is now working on the new corona virus and when 2019-nCoV began to spread, Read thought he had put his Sauric character aside and tried something new. “Instead of trying to put it in a journal, we thought it was important to say what was going on,” says Read. His team dropped “Novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV: early estimation of epidemiological parameters and epidemic predictions” on medRxiv – that is “med-archive”, a preprint server for life sciences. No peer review, no revisions. Press a button and it is on the internet. In general, it was probably good for science. It also exploded on social – a slightly warning story from a new world of science communication and infectious diseases.

Traditional magazines have activated various emergency protocols to speed things up during the outbreak – faster publishing cycles and especially lower paywalls. Teams of scientists around the world bypass them anyway and communicate not only their early conclusions, but also their methods and approaches. This time, researchers say that the speed and the huge number of preprints is unprecedented.

Which is good! Because it makes science faster and better and it helps scientists in life to connect other areas with embracing a new mode. But it’s also a bit scary. Scientists are not the only ones who can download a preprint. That opens the work for possible misunderstanding or misinterpretation.

This week, coronavirus papers dominated the top 10 spots on Rxivist, which tracks traffic and topics on bioRxiv. When I spoke to Ran Blekhman, the University of Minnesota genomics researcher, who runs Rxivist as a performance, people downloaded the top article 29,000 times. “This article was published six days ago and is already the most downloaded paper of all time in the microbiology category and the 17th most downloaded paper in general,” says Blekhman. “I have not seen that before.”

Part of that new interest is because preprints are helping science advance. “The main advantage is probably that scientists can improve their work, see what other scientists are working on and reach consensus,” said Maia Majumder, a computational epidemiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. “Especially before outbreaks, I think it doesn’t matter how hard a magazine tries to make the assessment as quickly as possible, there will still be a delay.” Not so for preprint servers.

It also helps that biomedical journals have become much clearer about their willingness to publish, after traditional reviews, articles that have already been published via preprint servers. That was not always the case. But now heavy journals such as The Lancet, Science and The New England Journal of Medicine have all told researchers that a preprint does not take an article out of the blue – albeit with varying degrees of clarity and completeness. This policy change has taken away part of the discouragement; now nobody needs to weigh the ethics of publishing potentially life-saving work in a rapidly changing field against the need to be published in magazines to get scholarships and a permanent appointment. In fact, about two-thirds of the articles placed on the bioRxiv preprint server are published in peer-reviewed journals.

