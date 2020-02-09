Coronavirus quarantine life on a cruise ship, military base, hotel, or home

By Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) – More and more people are being quarantined within 14 days while health officials around the world are trying to contain the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 800 people and infected more than 37,000 worldwide.

Those who are monitored for signs of infection are normal people who are now in exceptional condition. Some are honeymooners or students who have gone on vacation but are now limited to their cabins on board a cruise ship. Some are evacuees being monitored on US military bases, others are reporters doing their job in a hotel room in Beijing.

Some of these evacuees, patients and passengers tell their stories since they were confiscated for two weeks. This is what they told CNN about quarantined life.

“Beyond Fear”

More than 3,000 people – including 428 Americans – are stuck in Yokohama, Japan on a cruise ship that has become a floating quarantine zone after dozens of people on board tested positive for the corona virus.

Among them is Spencer Fehrenbacher, an American citizen and master student in Tianjin, China, who wanted to celebrate Chinese New Year with his friends on the ship, the Diamond Princess.

Now confined to his cabin, he spends his time reading and watching TV instead of enjoying all the amenities the ship has to offer.

Earlier this week, Fehrenbacher said his mood was “pretty good”. The crew was helpful serving food and drinks while the internet was free.

Breakfast on Thursday consisted of two hard-boiled eggs, fruit, yogurt, a muffin and croissant, orange juice, and coffee, he said. For lunch there was smoked turkey salad and a selection of shrimps, chicken or tofu with vegetables. The passengers were given vegetable lasagna, beef stew or pasta gratin for dinner.

By the third full day of quarantine, the ship’s captain had drawn up rules according to which passengers should be given fresh air in interior cabins, said Fehrenbacher. Passengers can disembark for about an hour and a half, but must always wear a mask and be one meter apart.

Then Fehrenbacher learned that an additional 41 people were diagnosed with coronavirus. Ultimately, a total of 64 people on the ship would test positive.

“It is not terrifying news,” said Fehrenbacher.

“Get us off the ship”

One of the passengers who tested positive was Rebecca Frasure. She and her husband Kent learned from a reporter on Friday that 41 more people had tested positive, she said in a video blog shared with CNN.

“And come and find out that I was one of those 41 people,” she said. She had a slight cough, she said, but no other symptoms.

Footage shot by Kent Frasure showed Japanese health officials at the door to her cabin and told Rebecca that she would have to go to the hospital within an hour. Kent, who tested negative, could not come.

“Pack your luggage, go to the bathroom, and then stay in the room,” the officer told Frasure.

“I’ll be there maybe three days before I know how long,” said Frasure. “I think it depends on whether I develop any other symptoms. This is really a blow now.”

The newlyweds Milena Basso and Gaetano Cerullo are also on the ship. But instead of enjoying the honeymoon that they had saved for over two years, they worry about staying healthy and trapped for more than 14 days.

“We just don’t feel safe,” Basso told CNN. “We should be quarantined in a safe, hygienic environment, not on a cruise ship that is already infected.”

“Donald Trump, save us,” said Basso. “Get us a government plane. Get us off the ship.”

“There is nowhere to go”

Claire Campbell, a 20-year-old junior at Clemson University, was looking forward to studying abroad in China for three years, she told CNN subsidiary WIS. She learned the language, wrote essays and enrolled at the University of Shanghai.

Then her semester abroad was interrupted by the outbreak of the corona virus. “I was completely devastated,” she said to WIS. “I haven’t felt empty in so long.”

Now that she’s back, Campbell is at home in Lexington, South Carolina in a self-quarantine, Campbell told CNN in an interview on Friday.

“I wake up and there is no place to go,” she said.

In the beginning she spent a lot of time reading, painting or listening to music. Now she is taking online classes so that she can do at least some work and do homework.

But staying at home all day “brings the days together,” Campbell said. “I can no longer say what day is today. Just like on vacation – is it Thursday, is it Friday?”

Reporting from a hotel room in Beijing

More than two weeks ago, CNN correspondent David Culver, photojournalist Natalie Thomas, and producer Yong Xiong were among the journalists who reported from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

After a day, they learned that Chinese officials were putting Wuhan in a curfew and restricting travel to and from the city. You had to go.

Back in Beijing, the team continued to work on the story. But they knew they had to limit their exposure to others. For two weeks, they stayed in a hotel room, which they turned into a temporary newsroom and television studio, edited their sources, and appeared on CNN.

Thomas chased stories of health care shortages, while Xiong reported on Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, who had been warned by the police about the December outbreak. The doctor was found dead this week.

Meals came from room service, but the hotel staff was not allowed in. The staff delivered the food, knocked on the door, and ran down the hall.

The team took a night off to relax and celebrate Chinese New Year. A picture from that night shows her around a food cart with three glasses of wine.

After 14 days they finally came out of the hotel – but they were still wearing protective masks.

“No group hugs or shaking hands”

Jarred Evans is one of hundreds of Americans who have been evacuated from Wuhan and taken to military bases in the United States for surveillance by health officials.

He spends two weeks at March Air Reserve Base, Riverside County, California, where officers are kept under a two-week nationwide quarantine arrangement – the first such arrangement in the United States in 50 years, according to the CDC.

Evans, who moved to Wuhan to play American football in a Chinese league, has kept his positive outlook. Evacuees stay in a “nice, comfortable hotel”.

“The CDC is doing a good job of keeping us busy and giving us everything we need,” he told CNN on Monday. The evacuees have daily briefings with CDC officials to keep up to date. Otherwise, Evans – who also has his own business – does the work on his laptop, talks to his family, or goes running (although he could go to zumba or learn kickboxing if he wanted to).

On Monday, Evans ate eggs, potatoes, sausage, and a muffin for breakfast. The lunch menu had sandwiches, cucumbers and fries.

After dinner, everyone stays alone and returns to their rooms, he said.

“People just want to get out of here and to their families,” he said. “Everyone respects each other. No group hugs or shaking hands.”

Frank Hannum was also evacuated from China with his wife. They arrived at Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, Calif. On Wednesday for their 14-day quarantine.

Evacuees were greeted with sandwiches from Firehouse Subs and biscuits before being taken to a hotel about five minutes away, Hannum said. Friends and acquaintances send care packages, but he would like to be able to order outside of food or items.

“Many of us are missing little things that we were in a hurry to forget about,” he said.

The staff is “wonderful,” he said. “Professional and caring.”

Hannum and his wife felt “very comfortable”, he said. Everyone is relieved that they are not in China and back in the US, but now they are concerned about staying healthy.

“We all understand the situation and the importance of preventing the spread of the disease,” he said. “But we also have to support jobs and families.”

Correction: In an earlier version of this story, the total number of coronavirus deaths worldwide was incorrectly reported. The number is now over 800 deaths.

The CNN Wire

™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.