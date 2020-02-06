Coronavirus Quarantine Life in the United States: Gunfire

Chunlin Leonhard is quarantined at Travis Air Force Base. You and others who are in quarantine are housed at a base and receive meals delivered three times a day.

Chunlin Leonhard is grateful that she is living in the United States again, although she has been under the first quarantine that has been ordered at the federal level for 50 years. “The primary feeling is a sense of relief to be back in the US,” she says. “I’m just tired and happy and thankful.”

Leonhard, a 55-year-old professor at Loyola University of the New Orleans College of Law, came to the Travis Air Force base in California as part of an evacuation of the State Department from Americans in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of, on Wednesday of the corona virus. She had visited relatives there.

Leonhard’s quarantine quarantine base is simple but comfortable, she says. They resemble standard hotel rooms. Your room has a clean bathroom, internet access and a TV.

The evacuees can leave their rooms and go outside in a fenced area. Food is provided three times a day. “I don’t feel so tight,” she says. Health officials are trying to make life easier for evacuees, she adds.

Another quarantined evacuee, Ningxi Xu, says she can order supplies online and have them delivered. She worked from a distance.

Ningxi Xu is an investment manager in Jersey City. After returning from Wuhan, China, she is in quarantine in California for two weeks.

But 30-year-old Xu, an investment manager in Jersey City, wishes she could return to her family. “It’s almost like being in prison here,” she says. “It’s just an unfortunate reality.”

People are worried about getting sick, says Leonhard. “People didn’t want to be too close. Nobody wants to be close to anyone. And people are pretty upset if you don’t put your mask on properly.”

According to Chris Braden, deputy director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases at the disease control and prevention centers, passengers in this 14-day quarantine are not required to wear masks. You are asked to keep your distance from other people – about two meters, he adds.

Now that they’re in their quarters, symptoms and temperatures are checked twice a day, says Braden.

CDC doctors who care for the quarantined evacuees state that they offer all the necessary medical treatments, including psychological counseling.

“If someone comes from a stressful situation in which an emerging disease is transmitted intensely throughout the community and then flung away and put on a plane to reach a new destination, it is obviously very stressful,” says the CDC- Chief dr Henry Walke, who looks after evacuees at Travis base. “Well, yes, we are concerned about the mental health of the residents.”

Nevertheless, the passengers are very grateful, says Leonhard. You want to focus on the positive and leave the experience at Wuhan Airport behind.

Evacuees are quarantined at the Westwind Inn property at Travis Air Force Base, California

The evacuation process took longer than expected, says Braden. A total of 345 passengers returned to the USA on two flights on Wednesday. Some went to Travis Air Force Base, others landed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego. Health officials checked the passengers on arrival, Walke says. This follows a first flight of evacuees that landed last week and has increased the total number of people returned to the United States to 540.

However, according to two passengers, the way home was frustrating.

Xu had been to Wuhan to visit the family for the New Year holidays. She wasn’t sure when to return to the United States, where she has lived for 13 years. She called the State Department and the US Embassy but didn’t hear back. “If we look back over the past three weeks, it was a result of confusion, then some despair,” she says.

At the airport in China, it was chaotic, says Leonhard. Medical professionals dressed in protective suits examined passengers and determined their temperatures.

People sat in the midst of the confusion for hours before getting on a cargo plane with very few windows, Xu adds.

A CDC team had hit the plane, Walke said, cheering when the passengers finally arrived and checking for symptoms in the hangar before explaining their quarantine orders.

People generally understood understanding of detention, says Braden. But before the federal quarantine was announced last week, a woman who had traveled from China on an earlier flight was “very determined to leave the country”.

“This woman was very frustrated and upset and felt like she had to be home,” he adds. She still insisted after a psychiatrist spoke to her. “But we were able to work through this.”

Although the mandatory quarantine is not the first choice for anyone, the government’s decision to treat the evacuees in this way was “completely reasonable” for Leonhard for reasons of public health.

And Leonhard was glad to know that her delivery has an end date. She learned this when she was given a court order when she landed in the United States. “I know in 14 days that if everything is OK, it will be over,” she says.

The chaotic experience in China was important to seeing a transparent process in action, she says. “When I was in China, I just felt totally helpless,” she adds. “I really only tried to get out because I had to. It stressed me enormously.”

