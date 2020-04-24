Coronavirus PSA meets Ghana’s pallbearer meme in a very 2020 horror sketch

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04kFazCDqaU (/ embedded)

Don’t challenge death. Stay home.

A viral video from Malaysia uses Ghana’s pallbearer meme to deliver an important public health coronavirus announcement – as well as a hilarious horror movie.

Created by ad agency 75insanity, “How To Call Death” follows an unfortunate man (played by in-house actor HauYen Tan) who has been dog-bitten by unknown EDM strains of Tony Igy’s “Astronomy.” The song is a reference to the popular video meme of Ghana pallbearers dancing while carrying a coffin, often used to indicate near death.

Although funky funeral footage comes from the stories of the 2017 AP and BBC, lively pallbearers have only risen to the status of this year’s meme. This is a very on-brand meme considering the year 2020.

A 75insanity spokesperson Mashable said they shot the creative sketch during the lockout, completing the entire production within a week. “We have no brand in this video because we are only doing this for our own content channel as well as for public hygiene awareness,” he said.

It is safe to say that the message has spread. “How To Call Death” has now been shared thousands of times on Twitter, where it has racked up over three million views.

