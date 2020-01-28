Coronavirus preparation and prevention in the US due to other recent outbreaks: gunshots

Tove Skaftun, the senior nurse at Snohomish County Community Health Center, points out a sign that warns people who may have been exposed to the new Chinese coronavirus to identify themselves.

When the first U.S. case of a new coronavirus to spread across China was confirmed last week in Washington, public health workers were well prepared to build on the lessons they had learned during the measles outbreak that year 2019 made 87 people sick in the state.

By Monday, the disease control and prevention centers had confirmed five cases of new coronavirus infection in the United States, including two in California, one in Illinois and one in Arizona. All have been linked to people who have traveled to the Wuhan region of China. According to the CDC, more than a hundred people are being screened for the new corona virus in 26 states.

The first US patient, an unknown man in his 30s, had traveled to the Wuhan region late last year. He fell ill shortly after the flight back to the USA, where he lives north of Seattle.

In the state of Washington, health officials identified over 60 people who were in close contact with the infected man before he was hospitalized in Everett, a city in Snohomish County outside of Seattle.

The case quickly made headlines, but did not shake local health clinic staff who had recently adjusted for another infectious disease.

“The measles really cleared everyone up, ‘Wow, there are a lot of things out there that can be really contagious and can really make you sick, very quickly,” said Tove Skaftun, senior nurse at Snohomish County’s Community Health Center ,

Skaftun says she is happy that last year’s outbreak forced her to improve her approach to these situations.

“We recently expanded our infection control program so that it plays a pioneering role in many of our activities,” says Skaftun.

She said efforts were focused on educating employees about the proper precautions to take in various types of infectious diseases, including wearing respirators when they come into contact with potentially infected patients.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses and can remain in the airspace of a room for up to two hours. In contrast, public health experts believe that the new coronavirus requires close contact to spread between people.

“Corona viruses are generally transmitted through sneezing, coughing, and close contact with people, so these are the criteria we use to identify people at risk,” says Dr. Kathy Lofy, Washington state health officer.

She said previous outbreaks and most recently the measles outbreak meant that “our healthcare partners were very prepared to adequately protect themselves … from highly infectious agents”.

In Washington, public health workers call people every day who have come in contact with the confirmed case and ask about symptoms such as fever or cough. The people to be monitored only need to be isolated if they develop symptoms.

The patient in Seattle first went to a local health clinic when he started showing symptoms. When he was found to be at risk of coronavirus, he was taken to the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, a hospital north of Seattle, where he was treated in isolation. According to the Washington State Department of Health, he is still in “satisfactory” condition.

Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, clinical director of Providence St. Joseph Health, who runs this hospital, says it was set up to deal with highly infectious agents during the 2014 Ebola anxiety.

“All kinds of infrastructures have been put in place to ensure that we are ready when something happens,” says Compton-Phillips.

These include specialty gurneys that isolate patients as they drive around the hospital, robots that can listen to the patient’s lungs and measure blood pressure, and rooms with vacuum airflow to keep germs out of the rest of the hospital.

In Snohomish County, health professionals are looking for signs that patients are at risk of transmitting the new virus.

At the Snohomish County Community Health Center, signs in the waiting room alert patients to notify staff when there are signs that they may have been exposed.

“We have patients who call, and we have patients who speak to their providers about it,” said head nurse Skaftun.

Skaftun says it goes without saying that some patients have asked questions, but like other health care providers in the region, she is not particularly concerned that the first US case arrives in her county.

In fact, when they first heard the news, their clinics had the right protocols and infection control devices in place.

She says employees have been practicing recently to prepare for an infectious outbreak. An alarming outbreak of 71 measles cases, particularly in unvaccinated children, had occurred in Clark County, Washington, a suburb of Portland, Oregon, last year.

There was a minor outbreak in the Seattle region, which includes Snohomish County. No one died and Snohomish County only had one case of measles, but Skaftun says it was a wake-up call for clinics like her, which could be the first stop for patients who fear being at risk.

The Wuhan corona virus appears to be much less contagious than measles, and the flu has contracted and killed far more Americans this year.

The message from the heads of state and government in the area of ​​public health remains clear: the risk of the new corona virus spreading from person to person in the USA remains low.

“This virus is not currently spreading in the community in the United States,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference.

However, the CDC has advised healthcare workers to take precautionary measures in the air and wear protective clothing when they are near a patient being examined.

The Washington patient was diagnosed after the samples were sent to the CDC headquarters in Atlanta. The CDC has developed a test to diagnose the new corona virus.

“We are refining the use of this test to give states and laboratories the best guidance on how to use it,” said Messonnier.

The agency plans to distribute these “as soon as possible” to public health laboratories across the country in the coming weeks.

“There are many unknowns,” says Janet Baseman, professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington. “The best thing public health can do now is assume that it will be comparable to other coronavirus outbreaks we’ve seen in recent years until proven otherwise.”

“Being prepared is the be-all and end-all,” she says.

With only one case of Washington’s coronavirus confirmed in Washington, Baseman says that it is much easier for public health workers to find contact information than last year when the measles outbreak occurred, which included several cases.

“It was a very different situation because there were also a lot more exposed people,” says Baseman.

This story is part of a partnership between NPR and Kaiser Health News.