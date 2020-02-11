A passenger on the Wuhan to San Diego evacuation flight is the 13th confirmed US case this week, which has claimed more than 1,000 lives.

The patient, who landed in California, was diagnosed on Monday as the global death from the lethal virus surge to 1,018.

The death toll continues to rise.Credit: Johns Hopkins CSSE

Evacuees from China reach Marine Corps Air Station with MiramarCredit: AP: Associated Press

The Kalitta Air 747 was chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate Americans from the novel outbreak of the corona virus in the Chinese city of WuhanCredit: The Mega Agency

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed that the infected patient was on a U.S. State Department charter flight that reached Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Friday.

They said, “CDC does a thorough contact screening of the person who has tested positive to identify contacts and assess whether those contacts are at high risk.”

They were one of four passengers hospitalized after showing symptoms of the killer coronavirus before a blood test confirmed it.

NBC San Diego reports that the person is treated at the San Diego UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest after receiving the damn diagnosis

According to the CDC, no other passengers from the flights arriving at MCAS Miramar were tested positive.

This is the first confirmed case in the county since the news that the rapidly spreading virus has infected twelve more.

Around 800 US citizens were evacuated from Wuhan and flown to US air force bases when they faced the CDC’s first public health quarantine after 50 years, Reuters reports.

US CASES

Seven of the US coronavirus cases are said to have occurred in the United States, according to Mail Online.

The 60-year-old American was the first American to die in a global health emergency this week after his death in Wuhan.

Another case has been confirmed in Wisconsin, where a patient who has returned from China remains isolated in Madison

It also turned out that a number of Texans are reportedly in 14-day self-quarantine after visiting the communist country.

The city of San Antonio confirmed that a number of people in Bexar County were housed within their own four walls when they returned to the United States.

There are currently no reported cases of fatal coronavirus in the region.

PANDEMIC

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are now 43 106 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide.

The majority of coronavirus deaths occurred in Hubei Province, where 974 people died.

In its daily update, the National Health Commission announced that 108 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

This has increased the death toll in mainland China to 1,016 since the illnesses occurred in December.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the coronavirus has overshadowed the SAR epidemic that killed 774 people.

EVACUATION

It has been reported that a whopping 5 million people have left “Zombie Land” Wuhan – the epicenter of the virus.

Experts believe it may be too late to stop the spread as a result of this mass exodus.

But Chinese leader Xi Jinping tried this week to boost the country’s declining morale at a health center in Beijing.

On Tuesday, the state television broadcaster CCTV showed how Xi visited the “War on Illness” and expressed his trust in him.

“We will definitely win this people’s war,” said the president, while the Communist Party outraged tried to cover up the pandemic.

Outside of mainland China, more than 440 cases have been confirmed, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

135 of these come from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which was quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo.

Japan’s health minister Katsunobu Kato said the government is considering testing anyone still on board.

To test all 3,711 passengers and crew members, they would have to stay on board until the results are available.

Emergency services arrive on cruise ships off the coast of Japan. The number of sick people doubles to 136

