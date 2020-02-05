Coronavirus Pandemically worst scenario is ugly, experts say

Amid furious attempts to turn the tide of the expanding coronavirus outbreak, health officials are soberly preparing for the growing risk of a global pandemic. That calculus reflects the persistent peak in cases in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the epidemic, as well as heightened fear that prolonged person-to-person transmission could take off on other continents, including North America.

More and more, some experts said, the question was simple: how ugly will this be?

“I think the inclusion is a lost cause right now,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Osterholm’s comments echoed grim realism from health officials in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following a call with reporters early this week.

Although the severity of the disease appears lower than ever feared, Osterholm said the new coronavirus transmission patterns of 2019 so far are reminiscent of flu. “As far as we are concerned, if this is actually transmitted as flu, then there really is not much chance of controlling it,” he said. “We can certainly minimize the transfer in healthcare institutions and some public spaces. But otherwise this virus will actually do what the damned thing it does. “

Several other experts agreed that the world was entering a critical phase that will determine – in the coming weeks – whether the epidemic that has spread from China to at least two dozen other countries will become nuclear.

“We are in unknown territory,” says Isaac Bogoch, specialist in infectious diseases at the Toronto General Hospital and the University of Toronto. “It is hard to know whether the massive, massive efforts of the Chinese government will be enough to curb this or whether we should be prepared for wider distribution worldwide.”

Under his efforts, China has quarantined around 45 million people in Wuhan and neighboring cities in Hubei Province. Although travel bans and quarantines have had limited success in limiting previous outbreaks and asking difficult questions about human rights and supply chains, Bogoch said, the unprecedented scale of China’s response makes previous comparisons difficult. “Within the same hour I think,” Maybe this can be contained, “said Bogoch.” And then three minutes later, I will read some other data and think, “You know what? This is going to be a pandemic.”

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University in New York, said preparations for a worst-case scenario, including training health professionals, equipping personal protective equipment and ensuring adequate testing equipment, can help prevent the worst. “I think that if there is anything, it will improve what the worst-case scenario might look like, because I think it means that our public health apparatus will mobilize as if there are already many patients instead of few,” she said.

By the end of Tuesday, the US had confirmed 11 cases but no deaths. Worldwide the toll had risen to more than 24,000 cases, about 99 percent of them – and all but one (at least) 492 dead – in China.

Although there was room for optimism, Rasmussen noted, recent cuts in the US to biopreparation and pandemic preparations have clearly not helped. She also questioned the effectiveness of involuntary quarantines and travel bans and argued that they could undermine economies, public confidence and the flow of information. “A virus does not discriminate based on national origin,” she said. “It doesn’t matter which passport you have with you.”

An important variable that drives the potential severity of the epidemic is whether epidemiologists see continued, ongoing transmission of the virus to people without travel history to China or have clear connections with others who have been there. So far, most of the human-to-human spread outside China has been limited to close contacts of infected patients, which some researchers have pointed out as a hopeful sign.

“If this is limited in nature, the epidemic can be limited,” said Jason Kindrachuk, an expert on emerging viruses at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, in an email to The Daily Beast. “If we begin to see continued human-to-human transmission outside of China, current screening procedures are likely to be reviewed fairly quickly,” he added.

Given his work throughout Africa, Kindrachuk said he will closely monitor confirmed cases on the continent and other low and middle income regions around the world. “Restrictions on health care infrastructure in many of these regions can be problematic for inclusion if the virus gains a foothold and sustained H2H (human-to-human transmission) occurs,” he said.

The World Health Organization cited that danger as part of its reason to declare an emergency for public health internationally last week. If the disease speeds up, the capacity of multiple countries can be heavily tested, Bogoch said. “It’s like catching flyballs in the outfield,” he said. “If there are one or two or three or four, you can run around and catch them.” But if countries are flooded faster with more cases, “it can be a challenge to keep up and one or two can hit the ground. “

Tempering reports that the outbreak may be considerably larger than initially thought, new data also suggest that it may be less deadly than other recent outbreaks. For example, a February 3 report from the Morning Post in South China suggested that the more than 5,000 reported cases in Wuhan at that time were “just the tip of the iceberg” due to a lack of test kits at the epicenter of the outbreak (various model studies) have also pointed to much higher numbers). However, the report also suggests that the actual proportion of fatal cases – officially hanging around 3 percent for the city and surrounding Hubei province – may be considerably lower, since milder cases are unlikely to be diagnosed.

“Many of the sicker people will seek medical attention and be diagnosed because they have been hospitalized,” said Bogoch. “And we are going to select too much for the sicker individuals who will have a higher death rate.”

Elsewhere in China, where hospitals are not so overwhelmed, the proportion of fatalities is around 0.2 percent, while the proportion elsewhere in the world is around 0.5 percent. Those figures can of course change quickly, and more accurate estimates of the death toll of a case may not have been known for months. But epidemiologists and virologists broadly agreed that the virus appeared to be considerably less deadly than SARS or MERS, at least so far.

The good news, Bogoch said, also has a downside: “The negative side of it is, OK, if it causes less serious illness, there may be a large cohort of people who are not sick enough to seek medical care,” said. “They may contribute to further transfer within the community, and it will simply spread and spread outside of China.”

Bogoch played down the fear of transmission of truly asymptomatic patients, and noted that many probably had mild symptoms that did not require medical attention. German officials have in fact corrected a recent study suggesting that an asymptomatic Chinese woman has passed on the virus to four others in Germany; a follow-up confirmed that she still had symptoms.

Yet Osterholm said that the dynamic transmission of the corona virus in China suggests that the same could easily happen elsewhere. “Viruses don’t change their skin when they cross a political border, so why do we think something else would happen if it went somewhere else in the world?”, He asked.

If so, the impact can be serious. “In this case, we have a combination here that makes it seem much more contagious than what we’ve seen with SARS or MERS,” Osterholm said. “So although the severity of the disease appears to be less, possibly considerably less, than SARS or MERS, the overall impact can be just as great if not greater.”

Researchers believe that the new coronavirus spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes and releases small droplets, similar to how seasonal cold and flu viruses spread. Because both cold and flu viruses in temperate regions appear to be spreading faster in drier air, some scenarios have provided a similar future with fewer new coronavirus infections in 2019 in the summer and a seasonal resurgence in the winter.

Approximately 0.1 percent of people who are infected with seasonal flu in the US every year die of it, with the risk of being watered down to older and much younger people. Even if only 1-2 percent of coronavirus patients die, Osterholm said, “that’s 10 to 20 times higher than we see with seasonal flu. That’s still a very important number.”

If the containment efforts fail, Dr. Said said. Bogoch: “Unfortunately, we are going to see many people worldwide with upper and lower respiratory tract infections.”

Public health preparations around the world, he said, may ultimately help determine where most cases are on the spectrum between mild symptoms and a “death sentence.”

