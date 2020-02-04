Coronavirus outbreak pushes LG out of the Mobile World Congress

The continued spread of the corona virus across China and other parts of the world continues to have a direct impact on the technology industry.

On Tuesday afternoon, South Korean consumer tech giant LG announced they will skip the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Spain, so as not to risk exposing LG employees to the virus.

“With a view to the safety of its employees, partners and customers, LG has decided to stop this exhibition and participation in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, ​​Spain,” the statement said.

It added: “Instead of participating in MWC, LG will be organizing separate events in the near future to announce its 2020 mobile products.”

MWC is a huge event in the tech calendar, a global conference where tech companies unveil major mobile tech releases and tease other upcoming products. With the excitement of LG, it is not excluded that more companies are following this example.

This is not the first major impact of the coronavirus outbreak on a large technology company. Apple has introduced travel restrictions for employees in China and has temporarily closed all Apple stores there. Google has also temporarily closed its China office due to the outbreak.

