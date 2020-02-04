Coronavirus outbreak prompts the church to remove missionaries from Hong Kong

ZOUTSTAD – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is transferring 113 missionaries from Hong Kong because of the corona virus outbreak.

Here is the full statement from the church:

In light of the coronavirus and the increasing difficulty of doing missionary work in Hong Kong and Macau, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be transferring 113 missionaries from the China Hong Kong Mission in the coming days. These missionaries will be temporarily assigned to other missions or, as they approach their planned release date, return home and be released honorably. Twelve additional missionaries from Hong Kong will return to their homes and be released until the situation has stabilized.

Before they are reassigned, most missionaries return to their homes with caution and follow World Health Organization guidelines, including 14 days of self-isolation. Where necessary, they undergo a government-imposed quarantine in a government institution based on the guidelines established by their home country. Families receive instructions on how to do this. If the missionaries continue to show no signs of coronavirus after the 14 days, they will leave for their new temporary assignments.

It is important to note that all of the missionaries followed strict preventive health practices several days prior to leaving Hong Kong to prevent disease, including staying in their apartments as much as possible, not teaching, wearing masks, and often washing their hands. That is why the chance that one of these missionaries has contracted the corona virus is very low. In addition, every missionary must not show any symptoms before leaving Hong Kong.

The Church has a special responsibility to care for our missionary volunteers, but we are also working to support members, staff, and other church staff in Hong Kong and other areas where corona virus is a problem. We sincerely pray for all those who deal with this virus, as well as those who live in places where it affects their daily lives. The church will continue to follow developments closely and make further adjustments if necessary.

The church provided supplies last week to help with the medical response to the virus.

This story is being updated.