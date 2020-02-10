Coronavirus outbreak now reaches 40,000 cases: NPR

More than 40,000 people are now infected with the new corona virus – most of them in China. Here is what is known and what is not known about the course of this outbreak.







AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Chinese health officials report that more than 40,000 people have been infected with the new corona virus. More than 900 people have died. This appears to be a rapid escalation of the outbreak that only started two months ago. NPR global health correspondent Nurith Aizenman is in our studios to talk more about it.

Hey Nurith.

NURITH AIZENMAN, BYLINE: Hello Audie.

CORNISH: Okay, what do we learn about the nature of the outbreak given these new numbers?

AIZENMAN: Well, we know that almost all cases are in China. In fact, most of them are still in Hubei, the province where the new corona virus was first discovered. There are only a few hundred cases outside of China in about two dozen countries.

On the other hand, officials from the World Health Organization say that while China provides the broad numbers, China does not provide important information that would tell health officials where this outbreak is supposed to lead. For example, China will report that it confirmed about 3,000 more cases on a given day. And what China often doesn’t tell WHO is how many of these cases have been newly infected this week. You know, are these a month ago the tests just came back, or are they new? And the reason why we need to know is the one who tells you: is this outbreak accelerating, how quickly, or is it only revealing a backlog of older cases?

CORNISH: So the WHO visit must be incredibly important, right? I mean, is it the feeling that they can shed more light on the dark?

AIZENMAN: Right. So there is an international team of experts. And for weeks, WHO had asked China to send this team of experts in. This is the usual practice for outbreaks. The United States also tried to send a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But China was slow to grant it. And only today have the WHO team leaders landed in China. WHO officials say the rest of the members will arrive soon – between 10 and 15 people – but it is still unclear what they will do.

CORNISH: Is there a sense of how deadly this virus is at this point?

AIZENMAN: It is positive that more than 80% of infections lead to mild symptoms, according to the WHO. So far, only 2% of reported cases have resulted in death. And that percentage could drop even further if officials find out how many people may have been infected without showing any symptoms. But world health officials also warn that China has access to a lot of life-saving medical devices – you know, ventilators, intensive care units. And at today’s press conference, WHO official responsible for emergencies, Dr. Michael Ryan to say the following.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE)

MICHAEL RYAN: This disease can appear relatively mild in the context of a sophisticated health system. This may not be the case if this disease reaches a system that is not as efficient as that of China.

AIZENMAN: In other words, if the virus spreads to lower-income countries, such as Africa, the death rate could be much higher.

CORNISH: And yet we don’t hear so much about Africa, do we? I mean there are other continents that are affected.

AIZENMAN: Right. In fact, officials today also expressed concern about part of the ongoing broadcasts in Europe, which were travelers who came to France and the United Kingdom, and then shared this information with others who shared it. And they say it’s just a spark, but it could ultimately be a bigger outbreak.

CORNISH: This is NPR’s Nurith Aizenman.

Thank you for this update.

AIZENMAN: I’m glad.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. For more information, see the terms of use and authorization pages on our website at www.npr.org.

NPR transcripts are quickly created by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and are created using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The main record of NPR programming is audio recording.