Since reports of a new coronavirus (known in public health circles by the nickname unsexy 2019-nCoV) began to surface earlier this week, the response on social media has ranged from caution measured to panic not attenuated. The latter was exacerbated by travel bans on Wednesday in Wuhan, China, a city of 11 million people in central China believed to be the epicenter of the virus, as well as reports of 26 deaths in China of the disease. Two cases of the virus have been reported in the United States; Friday afternoon, French authorities also confirmed two cases in their country.

We currently know relatively little about the coronavirus and how it is transmitted, says Jordan Tustin, an assistant professor of public health specializing in epidemiology at Ryerson University. “It is important to note that we need to better understand the ease with which the virus can spread from person to person in order to better assess the risk posed to the public and globally,” she told Rolling Stone. . That said, although the virus appears to be spreading fairly quickly in parts of China, “there is currently no reason to be alarmed in the United States or elsewhere and the risk is low,” she said, adding that many reported deaths already existed health conditions.

However, that hasn’t stopped people in the U.S. from spreading rumors and misinformation about the virus, with a healthy dose of rabid conspiracy theory and racially paranoia. The fact that the virus appears to originate in China appears to have exacerbated the possibility of spreading disinformation, says Jen Grygiel, an assistant professor of memes and social media communications at Syracuse University. “When psychological states are at their peak and people are anxious, they are more likely to share (inaccurate) information,” they told Rolling Stone. “Given the strained relationship between China and the United States, there is even more anxiety there.”

Chinese authorities have also been accused of censoring information about the epidemic and silencing, detaining, and forcing journalists to delete images from a hospital in Wuhan. “There is a lack of reliable sources and a lot of government control” over the media, says Grygiel. Authorities in Wuhan arrested eight people last month for spreading “rumors” about the disease by posting articles about it on social media. Such reports have rightly increased skepticism on social media about official accounts published by the government, but they also contribute to a deep sense of anxiety and fear where misinformation can thrive. Here are the most common rumors and hoaxes that have spread following reports of new coronaviruses, and why such misinformation tends to spread in the midst of a public health crisis.

1) The government introduced the coronavirus in 2018, and Bill Gates was also somewhat responsible.

On January 21, QAnon YouTuber and shit professional Jordan Sather tweeted a link to a patent for a coronavirus filed by the Pirbright Institute based in the United Kingdom in 2015. “Was this disease expected to be released?”, Tweeted Sather. “Are the media used to create fear around them? Does the Cabal desperately need money, so it exploits its Big Pharma reserves? “This theory quickly gained ground in many circles of conspiracy theorists, QAnon and anti-vaccine Facebook groups posting links to the patent suggesting that the government had introduced the coronavirus, presumably to make money with a potential vaccine.

Adding fuel to the fire, Sather went on to link the Pirbright Foundation to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, based on a 2019 press release announcing that the foundation would help fund an unrelated project to investigate the livestock diseases and immunology. (Along with other so-called “elites,” Bill Gates is a frequent target of QAnon’s conspiracy theories.) His inclusion was not particularly surprising, says Renee DiResta, research director at the Stanford Internet Observatory. “Whenever there is a story of an epidemic with a vaccine plot angle, Gates works on it. This type of content was very similar to Zika’s plots, ”she told Rolling Stone.

According to a Pirbright spokesperson who spoke with BuzzFeed News, the 2015 coronavirus patent was intended to facilitate the development of a vaccine for a specific type of avian coronavirus found in chickens, which have not been implicated as a potential cause of 2019-nCoV. In addition, the spokesperson said that the Gates foundation had not funded the 2015 patent, ostensibly canceling any potential link between the billionaire and the coronavirus. But that hasn’t stopped conspiracy theorists from continuing to speculate widely on his involvement, particularly after the wide circulation of a 2018 Business Insider article on a presentation Gates made at a 2018 Massachusetts event Medical Society and the New England Journal of Medicine. During the discussion, Gates presented a simulation suggesting that a flu similar to the 1918 flu pandemic could kill 50 million people in six months, adding that the global public health community was not equipped to do so. in the face of the fallout from such an event.

Gates’ presentation was part of a broader argument that governments need to work better with the private sector to develop the technology needed to fight a possible pandemic. “The world must prepare for pandemics in the same serious way as it prepares for war,” said Gates. For a rational person, this would clearly indicate that he was arguing for better preparation in the fight against pandemics, without joyfully anticipating a potential future – yet on social media, the article was widely cited by conspiracy theorists as a global billionaire worryingly predicting the engineering of a global catastrophe for no other reason than personal gain.

2) There is a vaccine or cure for the coronavirus that the government will not release

A viral Facebook post dated January 22 contains a screenshot of a patent filed by the CDC for what is believed to be a coronavirus vaccine, suggesting that the virus was introduced by the government for pharmaceutical companies are taking advantage of the vaccine. Although it makes no sense, even at the most superficial level (the new coronavirus is, by definition, brand new, so it would be impossible that there is already a vaccine for it), the patent for capturing screen actually applies to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), another type of coronavirus that also originated in China and killed hundreds of people in 2002 and 2003. Although there have been reports of companies receiving funds to develop a vaccine against n-CoV, currently “there are no vaccines available for coronaviruses let alone that of (Wuhan),” Amesh Adalja, senior researcher at Center for Health, told PolitiFact Security from Johns Hopkins University.

3) The coronavirus originates from Chinese eating bats.

Because most coronaviruses come from mammals, and because the current working theory is that 2019-nCoV originates from a live animal market in Wuhan, many on social media have concluded that some Chinese’s predilection for eating bats puts global health at risk. This assumption has been reinforced by a number of viral videos supposed to show people who eat bats or bat soup: “Does this thing look like death in your bowl?”, A tweet in Mandarin with more than 2000 likes. The videos were immediately taken up by conservative tabloids and blogs, which published non-judgmental, non-Eurocentric headlines like: “Is this soup objectively disgusting what is causing the coronavirus epidemic?” the clips. “Do all Chinese eat this shit and expect it to go well? Cmon,” said a tweet.

Of course, although eating small mammals like bats is not unknown in some parts of China, it is also not very common, and to say the opposite about a country of more than 1, 3 billion inhabitants is at least a massive generalization. Survey data from Chinese diners in 2006 suggests that the practice of eating exotic animals became even less common after the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, believed to be from bats (although researchers claimed that the virus was in fact transmitted to humans via palm civets, a type of large cat). More specifically, there is no evidence that the consumption of bats was responsible for the coronavirus epidemic; Authorities have stated that many people who tested positive for 2019-nCoV had had no contact with live animals before contracting the disease, and a report from the Journal of Medical Virology actually suggests that snakes may have been the cause of the infection.

In summary, we still don’t know exactly what causes 2019-nCoV, or how it is transmitted. But it is safe to say that characterizing the virus as a product of the eating habits of an entire country is both inaccurate and extremely shocking. “It’s not just the consumption of exotic animals per se,” Adam Kamradt-Scott, associate professor of global health security at the University of Sydney, told Time. “We must therefore be careful to adopt or condemn cultural practices.” This is especially true when you consider that the practice of eating exotic animals stems from a collective national memory of famine and food shortages, as political economist Hu Xingdou told the New Zealand Herald. “The Chinese see food as their main need because hunger is a big threat and an unforgettable part of the national memory,” said Hu. “While many Chinese people eat today, eating new foods or eating meat, organs or parts of rare animals or plants has become a measure of identity for some people.”