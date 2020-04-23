Coronavirus: NSW tests 8000 people for COVID-19 daily

NSW is leading the nation in a bid to reduce barriers by reducing the number of daily coronavirus tests to 8000.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced this morning that the increase in testing is part of an expanded government plan for restoring the state.

“I want to emphasize today that I am happy to announce NSW telling everyone in the state, if you have symptoms, if you are worried that you have COVID-19, if that you are with your partner. He said you have a disease, so please come forward and test it, ”he said.

“We are extending the tests to include everyone in the state, not just those who are working and vulnerable, not just residents in high-risk areas where we have a cluster but who Anyone in our state who has symptoms, who cares for them.You can have it, along with the person who prefers it and most of the people who work in safe and close communities, please. come forward and try.

“We want an average of 8000 tests per day.”

In the last 24 hours, NSW has tested 7200 people and has only seven new cases. The state’s number from the virus has risen to 34 when a 79-year-old woman died at Newmarch’s Anglicare home early Thursday morning.

It follows the death of a 92-year-old woman on Tuesday, as well as the deaths of a 93-year-old man and a 94-year-old man.

Media_cameraBeaches in the eastern suburbs is still closed but Bondi Beach expects to reopen with some restrictions after Anzac Day. Photo: Toby Zerna

Explaining the government’s plan to reduce anti-depressants, Ms Berejiklian warned that lifting restrictions would affect some give and take.

“Part of the plan is increasing the number of trials, making that accessible to everyone across the state and letting us all know that if we are considering moving forward in the future and our growth barriers will also be ready to collaborate. isolation because we know that cases will escalate and people will need hospitalization. ”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Thursday that any move with a restriction could increase Australia’s death rate if not used properly.

He said dissatisfaction could lead to Australia being on the verge of a growing epidemic in Europe and the US.

Mr Morrison said Australia’s attractive population opened the door to a new era of social and economic restrictions.

“Don’t be bitter where our numbers are good,” he said.

media_cameraNSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says 7200 trials were conducted on Thursday with just seven new cases. Photo: Joel Carrett / AAP

European countries have fewer people than Australia showing this ability.

In Sweden, 8137 have died, while 6262 and 4678 have been killed by coronavirus in Belgium and the Netherlands respectively.

In developed countries France has 100 times the mortality rate in Australia, while in the US the number is 50 times worse.

Mr Morrison said, “This could happen in Australia if we’re not careful.” “This is why Australians and our government are careful to balance the need to restore our economy to a safe level.”

Health chief executive Brendan Murphy told senior senators that the Senate is facing the long-term risk of double-infection.

Federal and state officials will conduct a critical review of the economic downturn in the human rights system in three weeks.

Professor Murphy said that international sanctions would be a last resort, and problems would not be considered for three or four months.

Some appointments have been reopened, while state and state governments have put in place measures to recruit students back to class. Australia is also striving to grant the World Health Organization the same weapons testing capabilities to address infectious diseases.

Mr Morrison has fired US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emannuel Macron in this regard.

More than two-thirds of the 6600 people infected with the disease in Australia have recovered.

– with AAP

Originally published as Keys to Open Australia rolled out

