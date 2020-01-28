Coronavirus misinformation released by Chinese government to convince foreigners that it is doing a good job

Chinese public media and at least one party official are spreading disinformation to convince foreigners of the success of Beijing’s response to the growing coronavirus public health emergency.

The People’s Daily, owned by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the most widely distributed newspaper in China, and Lijian Zhao, deputy director of information at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tweeted an image of a building on Monday morning. ‘They claimed was a hospital in Wuhan, China, the center of the recent coronavirus outbreak. According to the publication and the bureaucrat, enterprising workers from Wuhan built the hospital in just 16 hours. In reality, the photo shows a building more than 600 miles away. BuzzFeed News first reported the counterfeits.

“Chinese speed. Infrastructure maniac. The first building of # Wuhan #Coronavirus Hospital, Huoshenshan Hospital, finished in 16 hours, “wrote Zhao.

The Global Times, another outlet, published an article on the alleged construction on Monday: “Incredible! The first building of Huoshenshan hospital was completed in 16 hours! “A screenshot of BuzzFeed’s story showed that the Global Times used the same image as Zhao and People’s Daily. The photo no longer appeared in the article on Monday afternoon.

Yaqiu Wang, a Human Rights Watch researcher studying Chinese censorship, said the bragging was not surprising given that the Chinese government has long prided itself on rapid construction.

“The government wants to use the new hospital to show it is on top of things, but apparently it is not. Even the hospital photo is fake, “said Wang.

The coronavirus epidemic has killed 82 people in China and infected 2,800 people, according to Chinese authorities. More than 50 million people in China are under quarantine, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning against travel to China. In the United States, five people have been confirmed infected and more than 100 are under quarantine for investigation.

Erroneous information on certain aspects of the government’s response will undermine the entire response, said Wang. Remembering the party’s failure to report the severity of the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic, which public health experts say has worsened the impact of the disease and the number of deaths, is still fresh, she added. The New York Times reported on Monday that Chinese social media sites – Wechat, Weibo, TikTok Duoyin’s counterpart – exploded in an unusual rage against the government, which maintains strict internet censorship.

“Being able to build things quickly is certainly impressive, but the key to controlling epidemics is trust and transparency. However, these things are urgently lacking in China at present, a problem which is largely the responsibility of the government, “said Wang.

Because Twitter is banned in China, Zhao’s charm offensive and false claims by state media will only reach foreigners who have access to the social network or Chinese citizens using virtual private networks. Minister’s tweets often praise China and disparage the United States.

The government had shared videos a few days earlier of a fleet of innovative backhoes on the same new hospital to deal with the growing epidemic, although the source of the footage is unclear. Bloomberg said the goal of completing the hospital was a week, although it was unclear when construction began.

The coronavirus is starting to cause political friction in the United States. Former Vice President Joe Biden published an editorial in USA Today calling President Donald Trump “the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health challenge.”