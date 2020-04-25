Coronavirus malls already struggling could go bankrupt – News – The Intelligencer

“We value it. We’re talking millions and millions of dollars, ”said Bensalem Mayor Joe DiGirolamo.

Coronavirus could close your local shopping center forever and leave empty shopfronts across the country.

That’s the real warning from Tom McGee, president and CEO of the International Council on Shopping Centers.

Forced to shut them down, retail stores at thousands of American malls are unable to make rental payments to mall owners, and the owners of those malls, themselves, are already in debt, McGee said.

“Non-payment of rent will jeopardize the repayment of up to $ 1 trillion of secured and unsecured debt held by property owners damaging the shopping center industry,” said McGee. “Subsequent envelopes would result in vacant storefronts and vacant shopping centers throughout the country, leaving an indelible stain on communities.”

Local spots like Neshaminy and Oxford Valley malls were already struggling as more Americans turned to online shopping.

In April 2019, the Oxford Valley Mall started paying less taxes because the local school district considered it less valuable. After a property tax reassessment by the Neshaminy School District, Simon Properties’ payments to the district dropped $ 800,000 a year, according to the district. School officials said the mall had “reduced value due to vacant store fronts and office space.”

The Oxford Valley Mall pays property taxes to Riverside, where township officials are unsure what to expect next.

“We’ll be feeling it in a few months,” said Mike Ksiazek, chairman of the township board of supervisors.

“Will it be significant? Yes, ”said Ksiazek. “But, it won’t be disastrous. There are fees and other taxes we collect, besides property taxes. “

In addition to Oxford Valley, Simon Properties owns the King of Prussia and Montgomery malls. In two months, Simon’s stock lost 62% of its value on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares selling at $ 138 on February 21st were valued at just $ 52 as of April 22.

Simon, of Indianapolis, is in debt of $ 24 billion with $ 100 million mortgages on the Montgomery Mall and $ 59.5 million on the Oxford Valley Mall, according to his most recent December 31, 2019 investor report.

PREIT, the publicly traded Philadelphia company whose properties include Willow Grove Park and Plymouth Meeting malls in Montgomery County, recently re-launched the Fashion District in Philadelphia and the upscale Cherry Hill Mall in southern New Jersey, application in April for stimulus funding through the federal CARES. Act Paycheck Protection Program.

In early April, PREIT announced that some 37% of its staff had cut costs – about 41 people in its corporate office, with a further 62 employees at premises nationwide. PREIT officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company also launched the “Shop Local” website this week to promote some of their businesses selling their inventories online.

“Our local businesses are among the hardest hit by this pandemic. Without strong digital marketing budgets, they are at a disadvantage to their national counterparts,” Joseph Coradino, Chairman and CEO of PREIT, said in a press release. “Our goal in this endeavor is to take another step towards putting our communities first and becoming even better partners with our tenants going forward.”

PREIT previously reported a net loss of $ 38.2 million in 2019.

In Bensalem, the Neshaminy Mall is owned by the Brookfield Property Partners L.P. located in Bermuda.

Brookfield CEO Brian Kingston said his company was prepared for a market downturn. Brookfield said it has 136 office premises plus 122 malls and a retail outlet.

Malls and retail outlets are most at risk, he said.

“An already difficult retail operating environment resulted in a large number of bankruptcies in 2019,” Kingston said. “In the long term, the high-quality nature of our assets and the key locations that the centers enjoy can give us an advantage and will allow us to recover. But this will undoubtedly be a challenging year for this part of our business. “

Since February 21, Brookfield stock has declined 50% on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Shares were selling at $ 16 two months ago selling for $ 8 as of Tuesday.

The Neshaminy Mall is one of many large commercial centers that taxes property in Bensalem that funds schools and police. And, property taxes are only one part of the problem when the mall is extinguished.

“We also deserve income tax, and when people aren’t working, we can’t collect any taxes there,” said Bensalem Mayor Joe DiGirolamo. “We value it. We are talking about millions and millions of dollars.

“We are looking at how long we can go on like this,” DiGirolamo continued. “We are hitting from all sides.”

Reporter Gianluca materElia contributed to this report.