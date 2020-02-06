Coronavirus makes the Uber and Lyft drivers frightening and exposes customers to extra racism

Rideshare drivers across America are panicking about how they can protect themselves against the cascade threat of the corona virus outbreak while still earning a living.

Earlier this week, Uber announced that it had suspended two drivers in Mexico City after transporting a passenger who was later diagnosed with coronavirus. Those drivers had picked up 240 other passengers who were supposed to be infected. Uber has suspended the accounts of everyone involved for two weeks, the incubation period of the virus, and said it would continue to monitor the situation.

But Uber and Lyft have not generally issued public guidelines for coronavirus, and it is unclear whether the technology companies have been proactively in direct contact with drivers to warn them or remove their fears.

In the meantime, things are getting ugly.

In Facebook groups populated by Uber and Lyft drivers, recent reports range from pleas for calmness to questions about protection against infections to outright racist advocacy against picking up “Chinese” passengers.

Edgar Diaz, who has been driving Uber in San Francisco and environs since 2015, said he called the company’s support team mid-week for help with the malfunction of his driver’s app. While on the phone, he asked what he could do to protect himself against coronavirus.

“They actually said they should stay hydrated, wash your hands, wear a face mask if you or the passenger coughs,” he said. The company did not provide specific advice on coronavirus, he added.

He left the phone call frustrated that receiving such simple, general advice required him to call Uber instead of the other way around.

“That wasn’t good enough. When the service is shut down or the prices rise, they let people know. They do it quickly. Why wouldn’t you use that system and send a courtesy reminder to riders and drivers? But they don’t,” he said.

Diaz said he got the flu from a passenger in 2019, making him unable to drive for three weeks. He starts spraying his car with disinfectant after every shift.

“People take rides everywhere when they feel sick. I brought people who cough, sneeze, actually die in my car, “he said. “Uber must send a massive email or text message to tell people if they feel sick to stay isolated. That is what I would say not to spread anything. “

Such fears are based at least in part on reality. From early Thursday, the new coronavirus strain had infected more than 27,000 people in China, killed more than 500 people and another person in both the Philippines and Hong Kong, and resulted in a government-mandated quarantine of more than 50 million people . Health officials also confirmed 12 cases in the United States.

Justin Vitcov, who drove a year before Lyft in Silicon Valley, said he had not heard from the company whether he was in danger or how he could protect himself, although traveling from China to the US is now very limited. But he keeps driving.

“Every cough now brings people on edge,” he told The Daily Beast. “But I’m not so worried about that! I don’t shake the passengers’ hands and it doesn’t seem like I’m worried unless someone coughs and gets mucus on the seats.”

Some in the Facebook group steering group claimed that they had stopped driving completely for fear of the corona virus. Vitcov mocked that.

“People tend to overreact until there is more knowledge,” he said.

Vitcov was convinced that Lyft would take action if necessary. Until the company intervened, he said, he was not going to wear a face mask while driving.

Yet he remembered that he was covering a man he described from head to toe with clothing on a hot day – including a sweatshirt with the same sky blue color as the man’s face mask – on his way to Google in Mountain View. Getting up made another passenger already tense in the car, according to Vitcov.

“The tension was palpable,” he said.

A couple of Vitcov picked up Friday, a man and a woman, were on their way to the airport so that the woman could travel to China. He said it was clear that they didn’t know when they would see each other again. The urgent advice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs against traveling to China came into effect that same day.

In a statement, Lyft spokeswoman Dana Davis told The Daily Beast: “Like many organizations worldwide, we closely follow official updates on the global outbreak and follow our directions from international and domestic health experts.”

In some cases there is confusion about how you can protect yourself against infections. Some passengers have reported driver comments that reflect a greater behavioral pattern that discriminates against people who appear to be of Asian descent since the outbreak began.

Sentiments such as these were found to have an effect on journeys from California to New York.

On Sunday evening, Lillian Wang returned to San Francisco from Cabo San Lucas to only have an experience with Lyft that made her restless to say the least. A friend, Katie Schoolov, called a car for the two of them, Wang recalled. But when she approached the door after she had put her luggage in the suitcase, the driver did not open it until Schoolov, who is white, Wang said. She said she didn’t start considering the possibility of discriminatory behavior until the driver asked if the two women had traveled to China. When they said no, the driver said he had rejected a ride request from someone named “He,” a common Chinese name, and other potential passengers, Wang said.

The idea that her name and ethnicity seemed to make her rather a disease offend her. Schoolov reported the driver and Wang said the company had removed him.

“Full screening for ethnicity is 1) not very ethical and 2) probably not very effective. I will not go to China until Katie. It is not a moral matter, “Wang told The Daily Beast.

She urged Uber and Lyft to contact drivers to disseminate accurate information.

“I am curious what the story is within these communities (of drivers) and also how the companies communicate with their drivers,” she said. “This is when companies with employees who could expose themselves must communicate certain information and provide resources.” (Uber and Lyft drivers are currently classified as independent contractors, although that status is currently in the air due to recent passage of California legislation that may reclassify them as employees.)

Lyft’s Davis said in a statement: “We take every accusation of discrimination very seriously and investigate all incidents. Lyft has a long-standing commitment to maintaining an inclusive and hospitable community, and discrimination against drivers or drivers can and has led to deactivation.” Uber did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

For its part, Octavia Philips, who was taking a ride with Lyft from Roosevelt Island to Chinatown in Brooklyn at the end of Friday night, said her driver spit on derogatory conspiracy theories about the connection of corona virus with animals that eat Chinese, and in particular snakes. Phillips, who is white, said she was trying to divert the conversation. She said she thought it was “a little awful”, but didn’t report the interaction to Lyft, because she didn’t want to endanger the livelihood of the driver.

Wang had similar doubts about Lyft’s exile from her driver.

“I don’t know if deleting him was the right move,” she said, adding, “I don’t think he’s the only driver doing this in any way.”

