Coronavirus: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro sign up for ‘All in’ challenge

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are featuring a exclusive chance to enthusiasts — a wander-on role in the upcoming Martin Scorsese movie “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a day on established and a chance to go to the movie’s Hollywood premiere, Deadline experiences.

The actors introduced the contest Wednesday on DiCaprio’s Instagram, expressing that the winner will be picked from these who deliver COVID-19 donations as a result of the All in Problem.

See this write-up on Instagram

We recently introduced #AmericasFoodFund to aid make positive just about every loved ones in have to have gets obtain to food at this essential time. Our most vulnerable communities require our guidance now additional than ever. Which is why we’re inquiring you to support us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve at any time wondered what it is like to be equipped to do the job with the good @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your likelihood. Robert and I are heading to be starring in a new motion picture termed Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to supply you a stroll-on job, the possibility to shell out the working day on the established with the 3 of us, and attend the premiere. To get aspect, be sure to go to allinchallenge.com and donate regardless of what you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?

The All in Challenge, launched by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, encourages large-profile donors to lead, and then distributes the income to a range of businesses that present for folks in will need of food items, CNBC experiences.

And it’s not just DiCaprio and De Niro who are collaborating. Several celebs have joined the challenge, such as Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin Hart, Justin Timberlake, Bill Murray, Matthew McConaughey and Justin Bieber, who is promising to pick 1 admirer to obtain a non-public serenade of his 2009 mega-hit “One A lot less Lonely Female,” BBC reports.

Mark Cuban of “Shark Tank” has also absent “all in,” giving fans who donate a minimum amount of $10 to the charity a likelihood to win a just one-day deal to participate in for his workforce, the Dallas Mavericks.

Sporting activities legend Tom Brady is presenting tickets to his new team’s — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — property opener, USAToday reviews. Other major athletes have also approved the problem, together with Peyton and Eli Manning, Magic Johnson, Anthony Rizzo and Alex Rodriguez.