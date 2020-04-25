Coronavirus: Julianne Hough speaks single quarantine and her husband Brooks Laich in Idaho – News – The Intelligencer

Charles Trepany / USA TODAY

Thursday

Apr 23, 2020 at 12:43 PM

Julianne Hough is taking advantage of her husband during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview Tuesday on Instagram Live with Oprah Magazine’s digital director Arianna Davis, Hough described her quarantine experience from her husband, former professional hockey player Brooks Laich. Although Hough was on her own in Los Angeles, she says Laich was in Idaho.

“We’re kind of doing our separate things right now,” Hough said. “But it was really a magical time.”

The professional dancer said that time was a much needed break for herself.

“It’s great to be touring for three months and traveling and starting a business,” she said. “So it was glorious to be able to be home and stop and pause and reflect and go in and connect back to myself.”

“This is new,” she said. “It’s a little different. I don’t feel lonely, but I definitely feel alone. I think it’s very different from being lonely and just being alone.”

Hough continued: “I miss people. I want to hug and talk to them, but I really enjoy this time when I can really … connect with what’s really important in my life and how when we achieve this, who do I want to step into and who do I want to come to in this new world? “

The dancer also noted that she is thinking about healthcare workers during this difficult time.

“My heart is clearly with the frontline workers and the healthcare providers and giving me love and affection and feeling what’s happening,” she said. “At the same time, I’m very blessed to have had the time to stop and pause.”

