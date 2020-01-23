Coronavirus is forcing Huawei to postpone the developer conference

As China continues to fight the outbreak of the deadly corona virus, technology giant Huawei has had to postpone an upcoming conference.

The company’s developer conference HDC.Cloud was to take place in Shenzhen, China on February 11th and 12th. However, as the Chinese authorities continue to introduce quarantines and travel restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Huawei has announced it will suppress the conference on March 27 and 28.

So far, 17 people have died after being infected with this version of the corona virus. Over 600 people said they were infected. This outbreak is believed to have occurred in Wuhan, but is spreading to other countries, including the U.S. and Japan.

Huawei’s announcement follows a quarantine that the Chinese authorities have described as “unprecedented” in the city of Wuhan and surrounding cities, affecting almost 25 million people. In addition, anyone traveling from Wuhan to the U.S. is now routed to one of the five airports for screening – Atlanta, Chicago (O’Hare), Los Angeles, New York (JFK) and San Francisco.

The current virus is a relative of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which experienced an outbreak in 2002 and 2003, and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which occurred in 2012. Infections often occur in animals, but can be transmitted to humans. The viruses can lead to respiratory infections and sometimes diseases such as pneumonia.

For what it’s worth, Shenzhen, where Huawei’s conference should take place, is about 660 miles south of Wuhan. While this is a considerable distance, it also reflects the efforts of the Chinese government to prevent the virus from spreading.

China’s rapid response to the outbreak has been praised for helping to prevent the disease from spreading further, even though Wuhan residents report empty shelves to grocery stores and accuse the government of having withheld important information.

,