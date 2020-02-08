A deadly virus is currently spreading throughout China, but SELF Magazine has a calming message for Americans: “For perspective,” tweeted the publication Thursday, “the flu is a greater threat in the US” This was just the last in a epic series of such comparisons: “The virus that kills American children is not the one that dominates the headlines,” advised the Daily Beast; “Don’t worry about the new corona virus, don’t worry about the flu,” Buzzfeed said. Even the American surgeon general has accepted this idea. There are no fewer than 5 million serious cases of flu and 650,000 deaths worldwide; in other words, Axios says: “If coronavirus drives you crazy, but you don’t get a flu shot, you have it backwards.”

Call it “viral whataboutism.” The appeal to hypocrisy has long been endemic in our political discourse; and smallpox has spread in recent years. Now this mutant form of rhetoric has come into discussion about what could be a huge epidemiological threat. Is the new coronavirus something to worry about? Yes, of course, but that’s how the flu is … and you don’t seem to care much about that!

Stop for God’s sake. Yes, we know that the flu is bad – nobody likes the flu. But the guess of positioning the flu virus as the scary of two enemies is just as dangerous as it has been hacked. During the outbreak of a deadly haemorrhagic fever in West Africa in 2014, Americans were reassured time and again that “Ebola is bad. The flu is worse. “It is true that Ebola has not become a real threat in the United States, where two people who returned with the disease died from Africa, and only two cases of new infections were recorded. It is also true that 148 children in America – and thousands of adults – would die of flu the following winter. But these statistics are not really meant to sharpen our vigilance around the flu, or even to encourage us toward higher vaccination rates. They are only supposed to calm us down and make us realize that we don’t have to fall apart about another, more exotic sounding disease.

Panic of voting can be a fair goal, especially when that panic is unfounded. Ebola has certainly not disappeared – a recent Congo outbreak has infected more than 3,000 people since August. But we now have a vaccine against the disease and we are better equipped to suppress its spread. Meanwhile, panic has unintended, harmful consequences. For example, we learned only last week that the hoarding of face masks by healthy consumers can cause a dangerous shortage for the health professionals they need most.

Unlike Ebola, which was discovered decades ago, the coronavirus strain behind the outbreak that began in China is brand new to scientists. So far this pathogen has claimed 638 lives and we just don’t know how it will behave in the coming weeks and months. By telling people not to worry – or that we have to worry “more” about the flu – we can ultimately undermine public confidence in the media. What happens if this coronavirus turns out to be much worse than we expected? The Chinese government has already been monitored to minimize the risks. Why would American press releases want to repeat the mistake?

Even taken on their own terms, flu comparisons rely on whiskey and myopic maths. Flu can kill Americans with tens of thousands, but that’s because it has been around for so long and has had so much time to spread. Millions get the virus every year, and fewer than 0.1 percent of them die from it. What is the death rate of the new corona virus? No one can say for sure, but estimates are about 20 times as high as the flu, or 2 percent. Some virologists claim that this is an overestimate because milder cases may be overlooked; others refute that, in the absence of access to diagnostic tests, many deaths can be counted. In short, it is too early to say. It is also unclear how efficiently this coronavirus spreads from person to person. The total number of confirmed cases has grown from 282 on January 21 to 31,211 on February 7. The spread may be delayed. Or else it can speed up. In the light of this uncertainty, we should not be able to advise everyone so quickly about getting ‘a Grippe’ about their concerns.

I’m just saying I didn’t want to be the person who told people to worry about heart disease instead of the 1918 flu. Before that outbreak was over, it had killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide; and in the US the number of deaths from respiratory diseases exceeded that of heart disease for the first time in a decade. When it comes to disease – and in particular contagious – it is best to prevent pathogens from being set against each other in a kind of “Olympics with Mortality”. Mother Nature does not allow us to choose à la carte which problems we should digest and when. It is more like stacking our plates with things that we have not asked for, and then adding to them, even though we are full.

