Coronavirus is a “serious and immediate threat” to the British public, the government warns – The Sun

THE GOVERNMENT has identified the corona virus as a serious and imminent public health threat.

The government, which has claimed hundreds of lives in China, has now given additional powers to fight the disease.

1

The virus has claimed hundreds of lives in China.Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Around 150 British were flown back from Wuhan yesterday and are now being quarantined in a facility in Milton Keynes.

The Ministry of Health said: “The Secretary of State said that the appearance or spread of a novel corona virus is a serious and imminent threat to public health.

“The measures listed in these regulations are considered to be an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of the virus.”

Arrowe Park Hospital and Kents Hill Park have been designated as “isolation facilities”. In the Chinese province of Wuhan and Hubei, “infected areas” have been identified.

CABINET RESCUFFLE

BoJo’s girlfriend and his chief adviser “in the war for the reshuffle”

Exclusive

SPRAWL-BERRY

Emily Thornberry stunned passengers as she put her feet on the local train

Uncovered

BORIS BRIDGE

PM increases plans for a £ 20bn bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland

HAVEN HEAVEN

Boris launches plans to create tax havens to boost the economy

LORDS A BLEATING

John Bercow rages on “conspiracy” to prevent him from getting peerage

TIMING

Budget 2020: Tories is eyeing the “villa tax” and robbing pensions

GOOD NEWS FOR THE GOVERNMENT

Gove announced a bigger role in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle

FAMILY TRADE

Sir Keir Starmer’s mother-in-law dies two weeks after an accident

SMEAR STARMER

Keir Starmer’s team investigated claims that they had hacked Labor’s member information

MIGRATION NATION

According to PM’s plans for the points system, the number of unskilled migrants will drop by 90,000

The announcement comes after more than 60 confirmed cases of the virus have been found on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

The death toll rose to 908 yesterday after 97 people died in just one day.

Across mainland China, there were another 3,062 confirmed infections, for a total of 40,171.

Another British coronavirus patient tested positive in England, for a total of four

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for the Sun Online News team? Send an email to [email protected] or call 0207 782 4368. You can WhatsApp us at 07810 791 502. We also pay for videos. Click here to upload yours.