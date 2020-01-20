Coronavirus in China: over 200 cases, transmission from person to person

New information is released on the new corona virus that appeared in China in December and causes respiratory problems such as pneumonia. Concern about the potential threat to humans is increasing.

On Monday, the Chinese authorities reported that the total number of cases had risen to over 200, roughly tripling. In addition, the authorities in Wuhan, where the virus was first reported, confirmed a third death, but did not disclose any details, except that the three victims, all men, had previously been ill.

Health officials believe the virus is likely to come from an as yet unidentified species and has been spread to humans through contact with animals in a living animal market in downtown Wuhan.

The World Health Organization tweeted on January 19: “An animal source appears to be the most likely primary source for this novel outbreak of the #Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), with limited human-to-human transmission between close contacts.”

On Monday, Zhong Nanshan, the epidemiologist who heads the China National Health Commission outbreak committee, gave a television interview saying there was evidence of human-to-human transmission.

China’s National Health Commission also confirmed that medical personnel have been infected.

The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee on Wednesday to determine whether the outbreak “represents a public health emergency of international interest” – and if so, what measures should be taken.

On Monday, President Xi Jinping interviewed the Xinhua State News Agency, asking officials to “publish outbreaks early and deepen international cooperation.” Cases outside of China have been reported in Japan, Thailand and South Korea among people who have visited Wuhan.

Dr. Ian Lipkin, director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, comments: “We have no evidence of clusters in remote geographical locations like SARS. This is expected if the viruses were highly communicable.”

Lipkin, who supported the World Health Organization and China in the outbreak of SARS 2003, which is also a coronavirus, says the symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus – fever, cough, and difficulty breathing – are similar to the symptoms of SARS that originated in China had more than 7,000 people infected in southern China in 2002 and claimed 800 lives before the outbreak ended the following year. According to the CDC, no SARS cases have been known since 2004.

Another worrying corona virus, MERS, which appeared in Saudi Arabia in 2012, appears to be less spreading among people. According to the World Health Organization, it has so far infected around 2,500 people and caused around 850 deaths.

There are no approved vaccines to prevent these diseases, Lipkin says. “If you have good diagnostic tests and can identify infected people and animals, you can isolate them and contain an outbreak,” he says. “In Wuhan, this is already being done by closing the fish market. However, once things spread from person to person, it will be more difficult to contain the outbreak.” Copyright 2020 NPR. More information is available at https://www.npr.org.