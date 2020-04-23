Coronavirus: Idaho mom arrested for not leaving park shut for COVID-19

An Idaho mother was arrested just after she refused to go away a playground spot that had been shut owing to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a number of experiences.

Sara Brady, 40, was reportedly filmed telling an officer to arrest her just after she participated in a protest at a playground at a park, which had been closed for the reason that of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parks throughout the state have been shut due to the outbreak, as wellness officials warn shut contact can support spread the virus.

Brady, who is connected to the anti-vaccine teams Idahoans for Vaccine Liberty and Health Flexibility Idaho, was arrested at Kleiner Park in Meridian, Idaho.

In accordance to Idaho news outlet KTVB, the mother mentioned on the online video, “Arrest me for getting tricky. Do it! Document it!”

Brady was booked to Ada County Jail on Tuesday for trespassing on a shut playground. She faces a most penalty of 6 months in jail or a $1,000 fantastic, according to Boise State Community Radio.

A protest of about 100 broke out at the park just after her arrest.

In accordance to Fox News, the Meridian law enforcement mentioned in a statement: “Meridian officers created quite a few makes an attempt to aid Brady adhere to the rules. She was noncompliant and pressured officers to spot her underneath arrest to resolve the issue. She was arrested for trespassing.”