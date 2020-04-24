Coronavirus has 90% fewer passengers flying than last year – News – The Intelligencer

By Curtis Tate, USA TODAY

Sunday

March 29, 2020 at 2:45 PM

Transport Security Administration airport checkpoints show that the number of airline passengers fell below 200,000 on Friday and Saturday as a result of the coronavirus.

Only 184,027 people passed through TSA checkpoints on Saturday, and 199,644 on Friday. On the same two days last year, 2.1 million and 2.5 million people passed through TSA checkpoints respectively.

Fewer than 2 million passengers a day have flown since 9 March, and 1 million a day since 17 March. That figure has remained below 500,000 since March 22.

Airlines have sharply curtailed their schedules because the globe has been destroyed by coronavirus. Domestic carriers have cut their flights 70% to 90%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 124,000 Americans have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, and nearly 2,200 have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The TSA said at least 50 officials tested positive at airports around the country. The number is likely to be higher due to the lack of access to testing in many parts of the country.

On March 19, the U.S. State Department issued its highest alert, Level 4, on international travel, advising Americans to avoid traveling abroad.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday advised New York, New Jersey and Connecticut residents to avoid unnecessary travel for 14 days. The region has the highest concentration of coronavirus cases in the nation.