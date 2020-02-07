Coronavirus forces Casper students to postpone or cancel a trip to China

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo – Paradise Valley Elementary in Casper offers a two-language immersion program that allows students to receive intensive Mandarin language instruction.

Mandarin Chinese, along with Arabic, Korean and Japanese, is considered one of the most difficult languages ​​for English speakers to learn. The students of Paradise Valley work hard with the support of their teachers, some of whom come from China.

For anyone who speaks some Mandarin, the language skills of the students are clear. By the time PV DLI students reach fifth grade, they are able to smoothly talk about various topics and read and write many of the complicated Chinese characters.

Article continues below …

As a high point of their years of hard work and as a way to continue their education, parents and teachers plan trips to China with fifth graders in the spring. This year’s fifth grade in Paradise Valley would travel to China on March 20.

But the coronavirus outbreak forced the students to postpone the trip in March, according to Rachel Sheets, a parent of one of the fifth graders who helped organize fundraising for the trip.

Most airlines do not fly to China. CNN reports that a number of major airlines have suspended flights to China until the end of March or even April.

Some PV students are upset about the situation.

“They are disappointed,” Sheets said on Friday, February 7. “My daughter almost cried.”

Even if they could have gone on a trip in March, Sheets says their travel route would have been disrupted because locations such as the Forbidden Palace in Beijing or Shanghai Disney were closed in the midst of the outbreak of Coronavirus.

“There is nothing good that we can do anyway,” Sheets said.

Sheets says the airline with which she booked gave her a refund on tickets, and added that she thinks this was the case with most parents. She said that a good thing from a financial perspective is that they had not yet paid for a tour package.

The trip of the fifth graders to China is not sponsored by the school district, although school teachers have accompanied groups of parents and students and planned to do so again this spring.

Sheets says the hope is to eventually reschedule a trip. Ideally, that would be in the summer, which would allow teachers to go with them during their holidays, although it is not clear whether the concerns about the corona virus disappeared in time to allow it.

Thanksgiving or Christmas holidays are also options. Sheets added that letting students go with fourth grade this year in the spring of 2021 is another option.

Sheets says that she is one of the parents who do everything they can to ensure that the journey takes place for their children.

“The children worked so hard,” she said.

Related