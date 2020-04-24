Palm Beach County Coronavirus Updates: Some entrepreneurs are very blind to the pandemic of the U.S. economy: Those that opened for business within the last year alone.

JUNO BEACH – Since opening The Malted Barley last September, Donald Kehl has kept tinkering with his business.

He learned his quirks. The beer-focused craft restaurant didn’t attract a ton of traffic to US 1, so Kehl started taking ads. He planned events, such as tap and random takeovers on Monday, to draw more patrons.

He started paying for it. The Malted Barley has been breaking even and making little money over the past few months, he said.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic struck. Back in a corner, Kehl knocked his team out of nearly 25 and closed the restaurant on March 20 until further notice.

“Just think this is happening,” said Kehl, the co-franchisee with his wife Susan Kehl. “We’re five and a half years, six months into it and suddenly we get this kind of once in a lifetime.”

Kehl is among the Palm Beach County entrepreneurs especially on the blind side because of the pandemic trade of the U.S. economy: Those who opened your business within the last year alone.

One of the most pressing challenges of running a new business in the pandemic is pure mathematics, said Joseph Russo, who works with technology start-ups and other start-ups through his non-profit, Palm Beach Tech, and originating 1909, a business accelerator and co-working space in West Palm Beach.

“Any company, any organization, wants to build up reserves over time,” Russo said.

For those businesses that remain open under various government orders, Russo said now is the time to adapt.

“What I was saying to people was, ‘Know where your customers are,” he said. “And you have to be able to reach them.”

That’s what co-owner Chris Johncke wants Johan Johan Joe doing.

The Swedish-style cafe opened its second location about nine months ago on Northlake Boulevard.

Now its Palm Beach Gardens location has seen a 50% to 60% decline in sales, Johncke said. So he added acceptance and delivery options and wants to tackle an online ordering feature on the website.

“This really threw a wrench into our business, because we had a model that worked, and now we have to change it and remake it,” Johncke said in an email.

Both Johncke and Kehl expressed frustration at the state of government assistance available to small businesses.

Johncke, who owns iFixYouri, a computer, tablet and telephone repair business with four Palm Beach County locations, applied for multiple loans through the Small Business Administration. By Wednesday, he had heard nothing more about his requests.

“Doing nothing political, if left in the dark, makes things even more challenging,” he said. “We’re not looking for leaflets, we’re just trying to keep people with pay checks coming so we can all pay our bills.”

Off Indiantown Road, Courtney Rooney is still trying to plug in as usual at Woof Gang Bakery and Jupiter Farms Grooming. Business still seems pretty reliable, Rooney said last week.

“We’re fortunate that we’re basically a pet grocery store,” said Rooney, co-owner of the franchise.

Like Johncke, it provided customer collection and delivery options. Woof Gang is doing a bit more advertising on Facebook these days, too.

Rooney wants to stay positive. If not, she will wait too much for the matter, she said.

“I’m an investment,” she said. “There’s definitely money invested and it’s only, what, six months old now? This can be difficult. ”

Russo said he sees some advantages in running a relatively new business these days.

For example, he said many new entrepreneurs are using technology that is more resilient than bookkeeping and legacy management techniques.

Russo also recommends that new business owners try to negotiate a wiggle room with banks and investors.

That is similar to what Kehl is trying to do.

He negotiated some extra time to pay for Malted Barley’s radio ads and said last week that it might be worth a shot trying to suspend some of his rent payment. Without payroll, it’s the biggest expense these days.

So far, Kehl said he’s in wait-and-see mode.

He tries to run every day and sleep well, focusing on keeping the restaurant in a working condition and connecting his old employees with financial help. It has recently affected the government’s unemployment benefits.

There are many obstacles to clear, but Kehl said he is committed to setting up The Malted Barley again.

“I wouldn’t be where I am now if I didn’t have the will and steel fortitude. … When someone taps me on my shoulder or grabs my hand and says ‘Already enough,’ (then I will say) ‘Alright now what’s next?’ ”

