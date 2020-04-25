Coronavirus Florida: Taco store offers face masks with orders – News – The Palm Beach Post

The unexpected bonus prompted a debate on the Stuart store’s Facebook page.

Welcome to the coronavirus edition of Taco on Tuesday. Treasure Coast taquería is offering an unexpected side to all receiving and delivery orders – and, no, it’s not an extra salsa.

The folks at Taco Shack in Stuart say they’ll send every face or online order of their gourmet tacos and burritos a free face mask. The offer, which is available daily, is extended to customers who place their Taco Shack orders from delivery services such as Delivery Dudes and UberEats.

“During this terrible time in our country, we were fortunate to find masks that we could provide for free. As you know, getting masks is very difficult and people are using scarves and other wrappers , ”wrote management in a statement that was via email to the press and posted on the Taco Shack Facebook page.

According to the statement, the taco shop has a “good supply” of masks intended to “help keep the Treasure Coast safe.”

The offer prompted discussion on Taco Shack’s Facebook post.

Promoter Jeannine Duffey Neubecker insisted on donating the taco shop to the masks at a national clinic site in Martin County.

“It’s not morally right to take them out for business when (there are) medical people I know without shame. Shame! You lost my business,” her post read.

Another starter returned: “I think this is great. They’re not taking advantage of it, they’re giving it away …”

In his defense, Taco Shack replied: “Glad to help the clinic. Give us a contact name and we’ll get them. We’ve already awarded 4,000 masks.”

According to the email statement, the tacos-and-mask mission has only an altruistic secret:

“We’re here to help, and we hope to give our customers some safety, and a full stomach.”

The self-proclaimed “taco joint” is best known for its unusual taco filling, including po-boy-style shrimp, Thai basil sprouts in Brussels, chicken curry and “sticky” chicken tenders served with Gouda honey and jalapeño-insulated.

Taco Shack: 555 S. Colorado Ave., Stuart, 772-288-9696, serving daily 11 am-2pm and 5-8pm

