Coronavirus Florida: Small grocery stores, pop-up food markets at shutdown restaurants – News – The Palm Beach Post

Coronavirus Palm Beach County Updates: Take-away meals and toilet paper? Yes, some restaurants have gone into the bodega business.

*

FOR OUR READERS: This material is being provided free of charge as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Palm Beach Post. If you want to break coronavirus news directly in your inbox, sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter.

*

When one restaurant door closes, a bodega may open. This is the case with an increasing number of Palm Beach County food and beverage establishments affected by the coronavirus shutdown of the dining services.

In a new local dining world now focused on take-out and delivery, some restaurants have entered improvised food markets, selling everything from groceries to hand sanitizer to, even, toilet paper. And several days ago, one Delray Beach-born delivery service jumped into the convenience store game: Delivery Dudes launched Dudes Bodega, a grocery delivery service available in Boca, Delray and Boynton. The $ 5 flat fee service is expected to expand to northern cities within the next few weeks.

The last thing Curtis Peery hoped for the north county owner when he opened his long-awaited restaurant, Voodoo Bayou, March 11, was to open a bodega up in space just days After that. But that’s exactly what Peery has done at the new Palm Beach Gardens establishment as well as his restaurant Calaveras Cantina in Jupiter. This is in addition to offering meals – such as hot fried chicken and biscuit sales orders – for delivery and delivery.

“We had a large number of customers and the general public,” said Peery, whose onsite mini-markets sell steak, chicken, eggs, milk, cheese and other items. “We also sell a lot of latex gloves. It was a hot item.”

Farmer’s Table restaurants in North Palm Beach and Boca Raton are selling vacuum sealed meals and bakery items. Lilo’s Streetfood on Lake Avenue and K Street in Lake Worth Beach added pantry items and other household staples to her inventory.

Okeechobee Steakhouse fans can find the restaurant’s iconic hand-cut steaks, prepared foods and gourmet pantry items at its Okeechobee Main Meat Market, located within easy walking distance of the steak house.

TooJay, a West Palm-based deli chain, launched a nationwide “Too’ Go ”Groceries program on Tuesday. This means customers can buy fresh meat (chicken, salmon, ground beef), eggs by a dozen, sliced ​​deli meat and cheeses, breads, plus paper towels (limit two) and toilet paper (limit four) on the spot. Orders are taken by phone or in person at all Palm Beach County TooJay locations, except for the one at Boca Polo Shoppes.

Paris in Town, a cozy French cafe in North Palm Beach, has introduced “Convenience at Home,” an on-site food mart selling fresh produce, dairy products, condiments, pantries and a range of paper products, cleaning supplies and everyday items. Other new items like gloves and wipes. Delivery is available to nearby areas.

In an email to customers, management said the mini-market was opened “so you avoid more exposure at the big stores.”

Salute Market, a popular restaurant and bar on PGA Boulevard, has been making “groceries” for nearly three weeks in addition to hot, ready-to-eat meals and cocktails, cocktails and wines, says owner Michelle Lefkowitz. With the title of Neighborhood Market, the bodega pop-up is selling fresh meats and basic groceries in bulk, she says. Best-selling items: NY strip steak, ground beef and boneless chicken breeds.

“We will continue to develop the offerings here based on our requests and customer needs,” says Lefkowitz, who notes that this week she may be adding items such as bleach, toilet paper and gloves ” asked our customers. “

Another PGA Boulevard restaurant owner has joined the bodega business. Avi Sekerel has turned its two Palm Beach Gardens cafes (Prosecco Cafe and The Dancing Crane at Sandhill Crane Golf Club) and its Boca Raton Café, Saquella, into pop-up markets. Sekerel’s inventory includes ground meats, fresh fish, pound-prepared deli salads, eggs, milk, butter, fresh bread and pastries, some pantry items and wines – plus sanitizers, gloves, toilet paper and soap. A sign of the times.

_

For more food and food news, subscribe to Liz At Balmaseda’s weekly newsletter “At the Table”. Follow her on Instagram @silkpalm.