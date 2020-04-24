Coronavirus Florida: Riviera Beach’s RGF says its food sterilizer could work on N95 masks – News – The Palm Beach Post

RGF partnered with Jackson Services, one of its contractors, to develop a modified version of the machine that can sterilize up to 30,000 N95 masks a day that protects healthcare workers from the virus.

A pioneering discovery using Riviera Beach-based RGF food hygiene equipment could help alleviate the critical shortage of N95 masks and other personal protective equipment required by coronavirus.

RGF partnered with Jackson Services, one of its contractors, to develop a modified version of the machine that can sterilize up to 30,000 N95 masks per day that protects healthcare workers from COVID-19.

If the process is approved, it could provide a system to sterilize the masks, allowing them to be reused safely. This can save costs and relieve stress on the equipment supply chain.

RGF spokeswoman Angela Solland said Thursday that Drew Maloney from Capstone Healthcare Lab and Dale Jackson from Jackson Services, in the Atlanta area, in early April, arrived in RGF. Jackson is a heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractor selling RGF indoor air purification products.

“The laboratory is testing COVID-19 samples from patients and there was a shortage of PPE. Our R&D engineers modified a food sanitation tunnel, using UV lights and generating ionized hydrogen peroxide and proprietary RGF (Photohydroionization) PHI technology to sterilize the masks, ”said Solland.

The machine still needs to be tested and approved. A prototype is on its way to RWJBarnabas Health, New Jersey, the largest healthcare system in the state with 11 acute hospitals.

Once sterilized, the masks, usually recommended for one-time use, can be reused several times. It takes 20 minutes to sterilize 20 to 40 masks using an RGF system.

“The COVID-19 pandemic places tremendous demands on healthcare workers and the PPE supply chain,” said Tony Julian, vice president of Business Development at RGF. “We look forward to an immediate and continuing demand for this solution at Capstone Healthcare Lab and other facilities that require a proven safe method for reusing masks.”

RGF’s food hygiene tunnel is a transportation system designed for the end of a food process line where final anti-microbial treatment is applied before, for example, packaging or grinding meat.

For PPE masks, they are loaded onto carriers, which move slowly through the tunnel. The modification of the food sanitation system involves increasing hydrogen peroxide generation to 3%, a level that is expected to eliminate COVID-19 and other constructs.

The National Institutes of Health Study issued April 15 concluded that exposure of N95 masks contaminated with vaporized hydrogen peroxide or ultraviolet light appears to eliminate the COVID-19 virus. Peers were not reviewed in that study, however.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials have said that while decontamination of masks has no approved method, it does not oppose the use of sterilizers, disinfectants, appliances and air purifiers to kill the virus.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, RGF’s patented air purification equipment, which has shown to kill 99 percent of viruses and keep them from spreading, has grown in popularity. RGF has made no medical claims that the equipment, installed in HVAC systems, provides a line of defense against the coronavirus.

RGF, located in the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, has increased its production and hired about 90 new employees, Solland said.

Ron Fink, CEO and president, founded the company in 1985.

