Coronavirus Florida: Restaurants that offer take-away food for Passover – News – The Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach County restaurants offering full Seder meals for sidewalk pickup

*

FOR OUR READERS: This material is being provided free of charge as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Palm Beach Post. If you want to break coronavirus news directly in your inbox, sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter.

*

The Passover Seder is traditionally a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate the resilience of the Jewish people and their victory against adversity. Coronavirus, of course, exploded most of the traditions, expectations and plans. Fortunately, some local restaurants are offering full Seder meals for kerbside pick-ups, whether it’s just you and your family, or the Zoom collective located all over the country.

Here’s a good collection of restaurants offering complete Jewish Passover dinners:

Table 26: A full dinner is being offered at a West Palm Beach restaurant featuring a main dish of oven roasted chicken or wine-braised brisket with traditional sides. Each meal costs $ 71.99, plus tax and gratuity, and can be ordered by calling 561-855-2660 before 6 p.m. Monday, April 6th. 1700 S Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach.

>> BUILDING OUT: Palm Beach County Restaurants offering take-off, delivery, kerbside pickup

Rebel House: The Boca Raton restaurant and bar is offering what it calls a “Rebel Easter,” including traditional components of the Seder plate, a choice of brisket or sweet and sour chicken, sides and a flourless chocolate cake. Each meal is $ 40 and available by calling 561-353-5888 before Sunday at 10 p.m. Orders will be available for pickup between 1: 30-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 8th. 297 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Rato.

Kitchen: The intimate Dixie Highway restaurant is offering full Passover meals for $ 75 each, which includes brisket or chicken, with sides such as potato lattes, parmesan green beans and more. All orders must be at least two meals and must be ordered by Saturday, April 4th. 561-248-2281. 319 Belvedere Road # 2, West Palm Beach.

Italian Doris Market: The grocery is offering a $ 14.95 brisket dinner package per person and a $ 19.95 Jewish Passover dinner package with chicken soup with matzo balls, chopped liver, potato pancakes, kugel and many more. For more information call 561-517-8488.

Hoffman’s Chocolate: The chocolate maker is offering 50 percent of all Jewish Passover chocolate at its seven locations. Visit their website for more information.