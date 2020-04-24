Coronavirus Florida: Restaurant worker set to walk to Tallahassee – News – The Palm Beach Post

Florida says it’s easier to navigate the unemployment system. Beau Guyott disagrees. And he’s going to prove it – one step at a time on a long walk to Tallahassee.

WEST PALM BEACH – Beau Guyott is unhappy with Florida’s unemployment system. Namely, because he is one of thousands of lesser-known workers, he has left work after the coronavirus pandemic, unable to access any benefits.

With no employment prospects and no unemployment money coming in, Guyott is at the end of the road. So he decided to follow a new path – one that goes north to Tallahassee.

And he’s walking on.

The 417-mile journey is estimated to take 12 days, assuming it covers 40 miles each 14-hour walking day. A goal, he said, is to focus attention on the many people who are suffering hardship as governments go overboard.

“Social media stories are going to reaffirm that all this money being spent seems to be winding down where it should be,” he said.

Guyott was sacked in mid-March from the recently opened Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, where he had just started working as a waitress after three years at the Colony Hotel on the island of Palm Beach.

>> Unemployment forms available in Palm Beach County libraries

A career restaurant worker, Guyott, 46, is eligible for up to $ 275 a week in state unemployment and another $ 600 a week in federal benefit. But he doesn’t seem to get his hands on any of those promised aid dollars.

“I don’t know personally about anyone in my network who got permission, a schedule of when their benefits will come, or a feature from the state,” he said of the daunting task of navigating the faulty system.

Guyott figures there are many, many more people in the same situation throughout the state. He plans to share stories of other families facing similar challenges – no jobs, no money, no insurance, and no luck with the unemployment system.

Dedicated Facebook and Instagram pages will explore his solo journey, which begins Saturday with nothing but a 40-pound rucksack with energy bars, water and a sleeping bag.

When he reaches Tallahassee, Guyott said he will offer help, not complaints.

“The ultimate goal when I go to Tallahassee is to do anything I can in the Department of Economic Opportunity,” he said of the department that manages the unemployment system. “Wherever they need help, that’s where I want to be.”

The state says it has allocated $ 100 million-plus to hire additional workers and add servers to help process the influx of unemployment applications. Although it is a step in the right direction, Guyott said it is not enough.

“There is a misconception that aid is going through,” he said. “They’re saying phone lines are opening and applications are going through, but that’s not going to happen.”

And he wants to prove it.

On his journey up the east coast of Florida and across the state, he plans to post videos, photos, and details about the difficulties faced by unemployed hospitality workers, farmers, retailers, the hands of the tech industry, and anyone else who wants to their futile efforts to navigate the system.

He said he wants legislators to see the faces and hear the voices behind the huge problem. He also hopes members and community leaders will see the jobs and rally around family-owned businesses or individuals who might not otherwise have known they were in dire straits.

“The focus is not on the big chains, but on the restaurants and places we go daily in our neighborhoods,” he said. “Will they be here in two months? In my neighborhood, they’re not.”

In tourist areas such as West Palm Beach, where Guyott worked at The Ben, mass layoffs hit especially hard. To help prevent the spread of choruses, businesses have been forced to close during the “season” – the busiest time of year that many restaurants and hotels rely on to sustain them through the slowest summer months.

But this year, the bustle and bustle of the season gave way to deprived streets and closed shopfronts. Guyott was one of 90% of hospitality workers who were laid off nationwide within a month of the first reported case of coronavirus in Florida, according to the AFL-CIO.

Like many of his friends and partners, Guyott said, he desperately tried to apply for unemployment. But it was experiencing the same aggravation as many others – a constantly failing online system, unanswered phone lines, no response to its incoming email application.

After much frustration, he eventually got an answer. But that wasn’t the one he expected.

Instead of getting a permit for benefits, he received a notice saying he could face potential identity theft.

“I called about my identity theft case 40 hours a day for an average of two weeks,” he said. “I would call and get a recording: ‘At this time we can’t postpone you. We apologize for the inconvenience.’ And then the line goes dead.”

Guyott said he knows many people who received the same notice.

None of them could go through the dedicated phone number on the advertisement. Now, a month later, it’s no closer to an unemployment check than it was when the whole process began.

So off to six to Tallahassee.

He said he is not sure how things will turn out when he is there, but that he is willing to do everything possible to help put the system right.

“What I want to avoid is to complain and get down to what has already happened,” he said. “The goal is to avoid that. We have to look – I want to know how to avoid this issue in the future and what people can do to help.”

In the remaining few days until his departure, Guyott is walking, running and biking to get in shape. He must admit that he could drive to Tallahassee. It would be easier.

But in this case, the journey is more about the journey than the destination.

“No one would care. It would have no impact,” he said of why he chose not to drive. “I don’t know of any other way to get anyone’s attention.”

