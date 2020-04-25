Coronavirus Florida: Restaurant delivery, take-off, roadside picks in Lantana, Boynton, Delray, Boca – News – The Palm Beach Post

South Palm Beach County restaurants that deliver and offer take-away food
*
FOR OUR READERS: This material is being provided free of charge as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Palm Beach Post. If you want to break coronavirus news directly in your inbox, sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter.
*
Local food and drink restaurants may be closed for eating services because of the coronavirus crisis, but many are still open to make and deliver. Some have even added convenience store services. Here’s a glimpse of this week’s offerings in southwest Palm Beach County.
SOUTH
Prezzo
Location: 5560 N. Military Tr., Boca Raton, 561-314-6840, PrezzoBoca.com
Specialty: Italian, pizza
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 2-9pm daily
>> Coronavirus Florida: The local distributor offers $ 10 production boxes to driven customers
Driftwood
Location: 2005 S. Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, 561-733-4782, facebook.com/eatdrinkdriftwood/
Specialty: modern gastro pub
Services: Construction, app delivery
Hours: Wed-Sun 3-9pm
Agliolio
Location: 2258 N. Washington Avenue, Boynton Beach AND 12793 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington
Specialty: Italian
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: Mon-Sat 11:30 am-9pm, Sun 3-9pm
Papa’s restaurant Tapas
Location: 259 N. E. 2nd Ave., Delray Beach, 561-266-0599, papastapasdelray.co
Specialty: Spanish cuisine, tapas, Caribbean specialties
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery
Hours: 11 am-9pm daily
Henry has
Location: 16850 Jog Rd., Delray Beach, 561-638-1949, henrysofbocaraton.com
Specialty: Creative American, classic comfort food
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: 5-8pm
>> Coronavirus Florida: TooJay’s puts groceries on its menu to go
Chez Andrea Gourmet Provence
Location: 480 E. Ocean Ave., Boynton Beach, 561-248-0612, chezandreagourmet.com
Specialty: French cuisine, homemade horticultural pies
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery
Hours: 4-9pm daily
369 Ramen
Location: 181 NE 2 Ave., Delray Beach, 561-307-2886, ramen369.com
Specialty: Ramen shop
Services: Construction, pick-up, delivery via app
Hours: Mon-Sat noon-2:30 pm and 5:30 pm – midnight
Stallone’s Italian Kitchen
Location: 9181 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-483-0009, stallones.com
Specialty: Pizza, pasta, sandwiches, salads
Services: Pavement pick-up, free delivery
Hours: Monday-Saturday 11 am-8pm, Sunday 4-8
Fast Souvlaki
Location: 305 E Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach, 5618772441, Souvlakifast.com
Specialty: A casual Greek restaurant
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery
Hours: 11 am-9pm daily
Palm Beach Bagel
Location: 1200 Yamato Rd., Boca Raton, 561-998-8868, palmbeachbagel.net
Specialty: Deli, breakfast, lunch
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery
Hours: 7 am-2pm daily
Farmers Table Boca
Location: 1901 N Military Tr., Boca Raton, 561-409-2727, dinefarmerstable.com
Specialty: Farm-to-table
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery, convenience store
Hours: 11 am-8pm
Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar
Location: 1841 S Federal Hwy # 402, Delray Beach, 561-266-3239, harvestseasonalgrill.com
Specialty: Farm-to-table
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 11 am-7:30pm daily
Casa D’Angelo
Location: 171 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton, 561-996-1234, www.angeloelia.com
Specialty: fine Italian dinner
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: 2 pm-9pm daily
Angelo Elia’s Pizza, Bar & Tapas
Location: 16950 Jog Rd, Delray Beach, 561-381-0037, www.angeloelia.com
Specialty: Modern Italian
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: Sun-Thurs 4 pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 4 pm-11pm
Death or Glory
Location: 116 NE 6th Ave., Delray Beach, 561-808-8814, deathorglorybar.com
Specialty: Comfortable seasonal food with vegan-friendly options
Services: Pavement picking
Hours: Weekdays 2-10pm, weekend noon-10pm
Crazy Uncle Mike’s
Location: 6450 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, 561-931-2889, facebook.com/crazyunclemikes
Specialty: Elevated craft kitchen, serving pub fare
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: Tuesday-Sun noon-10pm
Veg Foods eats
Location: 335 E Linton Blvd., Delray Beach, 561-562-6673, vegeatsfoods.com
Specialty: Plant-based vegan comfort foods
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: Mon-Fri 11 am-4pm, Sat 11 am-3pm, Sun 10:30 am-2:30pm
Granger Grille
Location: 802 SE 5th Ave., Delray Beach, 561-276-7881, grangersgrille.com
Specialty: American comfort food
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery, app delivery
Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am-8pm, closed Sundays
5150 Café
Location: 5150 Town Center Cir. (in Boca Marriott), Boca Raton, 561-392-4600
Specialty: American fare
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 6:30 am-10pm daily
Chargrilled Flybird Chicken
Location: 335 E. Linton Blvd., Delray Beach, 561-243-1111, flybirdfood.com
Specialty: American chicken joint
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 11:30 am-8:30pm daily
Bagels With Deli
Location: 1732 S. Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, 561-279-4799, bagelswithdeli.com
Specialty: Bagel deli
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 7 am-3pm daily
Delray Patio
Location: 800 Palm Trl. Delray Beach, 561-279-0880
Specialty: Gourmet seafood
Services: Pavement picking
Hours: Place orders from noon-4pm; schedule pickups between 5-8pm
Tin Muffin Café
Location: 364 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton, 561-392-9446
Specialty: American coffee
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: 11 am-4pm
Osteria Mario
Location: 1400 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-239-7000, mariososteria.com
Specialty: Italian Classics
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: Mon-Fri 11:30 am-8:30pm, Sat-Sun 4 pm-8:30pm
That’s Amore
Location: 308 N. Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, 561-801-4842, pizzeriathatsamore.com
Specialty: Italian classics and wood pizza
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 11.30am-2.30pm and 5-8.30pm
Tomasso’s Pizza
Location: 1229 W. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton, 561-392-8985, tomassospizza.com
Specialty: NY style pizza, Philly cheese steaks, subs, salads
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: 11 AM to 10 PM
Thai Sushi Fusion
Location: 3105 S. Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, 561-278-6060, sushithaifusion.com
Specialty: Thai, Japanese
Services: Construction, pick-up, delivery via app
Hours: Mon-Sat 11:30 am-3pm and 5-10pm
Cuba Art Guarapo
Location: 1795 N Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, 561-752-0272
Specialty: Cuban comfort food, sandwiches
Services: Construction, pick-up, delivery via app
Hours: 11:30 am-10pm daily
Caffe Luna Rosa
Location: 34 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach, 561-274-9404, caffelunarosa.com
Specialty: Italian classics, sandwiches
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 7 am-9:30pm daily
Baciami Italiano
Location: 1415 S. Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, 561-810-5662
Specialty: Traditional Italian dishes, brick oven pizza
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery
Hours: 3-8: 30pm
Prime Tuscany Steakhouse
Location: 29 SE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach, 561-865-5845, primedelray.com
Specialty: Steak, seafood
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery
Hours: Wed-Sat 4-8: 30pm.
D’Best Sandwich Shop
Location: 5201 N. Dixie Hwy, Boca Raton, 561-241-5155, dbestsandwichshop.com
Specialty: Gourmet subs, Philly cheesesteaks, salads, soups.
Services: Construction, pick-up, delivery via app
Hours: Days of the Week 10 am-4pm, weekends 11 am-4pm
Mane’s Coffee
Location: 500 NE Spanish River Blvd., Suite 6, Boca Raton, 561-245-8982, mane.coffee/
Specialty: Coffee, cookies, toast
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 9 am-5pm daily
Sloan Ice Cream
Location: 329 Plaza Real (Mizner Park), Boca Raton, 561-338-9887, sloansicecream.com
Specialty: Ice cream
Services: Build, free delivery, app delivery
Hours: 2-7pm daily
South Brewing Company due
Location: 2900 High Ridge Rd., # 3, Boynton Beach, 561-463-2337, duesouthbrewing.com
Specialty: Craft beer brewery, food market with prepared food / drink
Services: Construction and pickup, kerbside pickup, restaurant delivery
Hours: Tuesday-Sun 3-7pm
Copperpoint Brewery
Location: 151 Commerce Rd., Boynton Beach, 561-508-7676, choppointbrewingcompany.com
Specialty: Special release beer daily market of prepared foods
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, convenience store
Hours: Noon-7pm daily
Ellie’s 50s Diner
Location: 2410 N. Federal Highway, Delray Beach, 561-276-1570, elliescatering@aol.com
Specialty: American cuisine like meatballs, fried chicken, turkey stuffing and even lasagna
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: 11 am-6pm daily
* This list was compiled using submissions from local food beverage establishments. For space reasons, not all submissions were considered. The list will be updated as often as possible. If you are a restaurant owner and would like to submit your information, you can do so at this link.