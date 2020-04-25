Coronavirus Florida: Restaurant delivery, take-off, roadside picks in Lantana, Boynton, Delray, Boca – News – The Palm Beach Post

South Palm Beach County restaurants that deliver and offer take-away food

Local food and drink restaurants may be closed for eating services because of the coronavirus crisis, but many are still open to make and deliver. Some have even added convenience store services. Here’s a glimpse of this week’s offerings in southwest Palm Beach County.

SOUTH

Prezzo

Location: 5560 N. Military Tr., Boca Raton, 561-314-6840, PrezzoBoca.com

Specialty: Italian, pizza

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 2-9pm daily

Driftwood

Location: 2005 S. Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, 561-733-4782, facebook.com/eatdrinkdriftwood/

Specialty: modern gastro pub

Services: Construction, app delivery

Hours: Wed-Sun 3-9pm

Agliolio

Location: 2258 N. Washington Avenue, Boynton Beach AND 12793 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington

Specialty: Italian

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: Mon-Sat 11:30 am-9pm, Sun 3-9pm

Papa’s restaurant Tapas

Location: 259 N. E. 2nd Ave., Delray Beach, 561-266-0599, papastapasdelray.co

Specialty: Spanish cuisine, tapas, Caribbean specialties

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery

Hours: 11 am-9pm daily

Henry has

Location: 16850 Jog Rd., Delray Beach, 561-638-1949, henrysofbocaraton.com

Specialty: Creative American, classic comfort food

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: 5-8pm

Chez Andrea Gourmet Provence

Location: 480 E. Ocean Ave., Boynton Beach, 561-248-0612, chezandreagourmet.com

Specialty: French cuisine, homemade horticultural pies

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery

Hours: 4-9pm daily

369 Ramen

Location: 181 NE 2 Ave., Delray Beach, 561-307-2886, ramen369.com

Specialty: Ramen shop

Services: Construction, pick-up, delivery via app

Hours: Mon-Sat noon-2:30 pm and 5:30 pm – midnight

Stallone’s Italian Kitchen

Location: 9181 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-483-0009, stallones.com

Specialty: Pizza, pasta, sandwiches, salads

Services: Pavement pick-up, free delivery

Hours: Monday-Saturday 11 am-8pm, Sunday 4-8

Fast Souvlaki

Location: 305 E Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach, 5618772441, Souvlakifast.com

Specialty: A casual Greek restaurant

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery

Hours: 11 am-9pm daily

Palm Beach Bagel

Location: 1200 Yamato Rd., Boca Raton, 561-998-8868, palmbeachbagel.net

Specialty: Deli, breakfast, lunch

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery

Hours: 7 am-2pm daily

Farmers Table Boca

Location: 1901 N Military Tr., Boca Raton, 561-409-2727, dinefarmerstable.com

Specialty: Farm-to-table

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery, convenience store

Hours: 11 am-8pm

Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

Location: 1841 S Federal Hwy # 402, Delray Beach, 561-266-3239, harvestseasonalgrill.com

Specialty: Farm-to-table

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 11 am-7:30pm daily

Casa D’Angelo

Location: 171 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton, 561-996-1234, www.angeloelia.com

Specialty: fine Italian dinner

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: 2 pm-9pm daily

Angelo Elia’s Pizza, Bar & Tapas

Location: 16950 Jog Rd, Delray Beach, 561-381-0037, www.angeloelia.com

Specialty: Modern Italian

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: Sun-Thurs 4 pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 4 pm-11pm

Death or Glory

Location: 116 NE 6th Ave., Delray Beach, 561-808-8814, deathorglorybar.com

Specialty: Comfortable seasonal food with vegan-friendly options

Services: Pavement picking

Hours: Weekdays 2-10pm, weekend noon-10pm

Crazy Uncle Mike’s

Location: 6450 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, 561-931-2889, facebook.com/crazyunclemikes

Specialty: Elevated craft kitchen, serving pub fare

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: Tuesday-Sun noon-10pm

Veg Foods eats

Location: 335 E Linton Blvd., Delray Beach, 561-562-6673, vegeatsfoods.com

Specialty: Plant-based vegan comfort foods

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: Mon-Fri 11 am-4pm, Sat 11 am-3pm, Sun 10:30 am-2:30pm

Granger Grille

Location: 802 SE 5th Ave., Delray Beach, 561-276-7881, grangersgrille.com

Specialty: American comfort food

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery, app delivery

Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am-8pm, closed Sundays

5150 Café

Location: 5150 Town Center Cir. (in Boca Marriott), Boca Raton, 561-392-4600

Specialty: American fare

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 6:30 am-10pm daily

Chargrilled Flybird Chicken

Location: 335 E. Linton Blvd., Delray Beach, 561-243-1111, flybirdfood.com

Specialty: American chicken joint

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 11:30 am-8:30pm daily

Bagels With Deli

Location: 1732 S. Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, 561-279-4799, bagelswithdeli.com

Specialty: Bagel deli

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 7 am-3pm daily

Delray Patio

Location: 800 Palm Trl. Delray Beach, 561-279-0880

Specialty: Gourmet seafood

Services: Pavement picking

Hours: Place orders from noon-4pm; schedule pickups between 5-8pm

Tin Muffin Café

Location: 364 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton, 561-392-9446

Specialty: American coffee

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: 11 am-4pm

Osteria Mario

Location: 1400 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-239-7000, mariososteria.com

Specialty: Italian Classics

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: Mon-Fri 11:30 am-8:30pm, Sat-Sun 4 pm-8:30pm

That’s Amore

Location: 308 N. Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, 561-801-4842, pizzeriathatsamore.com

Specialty: Italian classics and wood pizza

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 11.30am-2.30pm and 5-8.30pm

Tomasso’s Pizza

Location: 1229 W. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton, 561-392-8985, tomassospizza.com

Specialty: NY style pizza, Philly cheese steaks, subs, salads

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: 11 AM to 10 PM

Thai Sushi Fusion

Location: 3105 S. Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, 561-278-6060, sushithaifusion.com

Specialty: Thai, Japanese

Services: Construction, pick-up, delivery via app

Hours: Mon-Sat 11:30 am-3pm and 5-10pm

Cuba Art Guarapo

Location: 1795 N Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, 561-752-0272

Specialty: Cuban comfort food, sandwiches

Services: Construction, pick-up, delivery via app

Hours: 11:30 am-10pm daily

Caffe Luna Rosa

Location: 34 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach, 561-274-9404, caffelunarosa.com

Specialty: Italian classics, sandwiches

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 7 am-9:30pm daily

Baciami Italiano

Location: 1415 S. Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, 561-810-5662

Specialty: Traditional Italian dishes, brick oven pizza

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery

Hours: 3-8: 30pm

Prime Tuscany Steakhouse

Location: 29 SE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach, 561-865-5845, primedelray.com

Specialty: Steak, seafood

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery

Hours: Wed-Sat 4-8: 30pm.

D’Best Sandwich Shop

Location: 5201 N. Dixie Hwy, Boca Raton, 561-241-5155, dbestsandwichshop.com

Specialty: Gourmet subs, Philly cheesesteaks, salads, soups.

Services: Construction, pick-up, delivery via app

Hours: Days of the Week 10 am-4pm, weekends 11 am-4pm

Mane’s Coffee

Location: 500 NE Spanish River Blvd., Suite 6, Boca Raton, 561-245-8982, mane.coffee/

Specialty: Coffee, cookies, toast

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 9 am-5pm daily

Sloan Ice Cream

Location: 329 Plaza Real (Mizner Park), Boca Raton, 561-338-9887, sloansicecream.com

Specialty: Ice cream

Services: Build, free delivery, app delivery

Hours: 2-7pm daily

South Brewing Company due

Location: 2900 High Ridge Rd., # 3, Boynton Beach, 561-463-2337, duesouthbrewing.com

Specialty: Craft beer brewery, food market with prepared food / drink

Services: Construction and pickup, kerbside pickup, restaurant delivery

Hours: Tuesday-Sun 3-7pm

Copperpoint Brewery

Location: 151 Commerce Rd., Boynton Beach, 561-508-7676, choppointbrewingcompany.com

Specialty: Special release beer daily market of prepared foods

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, convenience store

Hours: Noon-7pm daily

Ellie’s 50s Diner

Location: 2410 N. Federal Highway, Delray Beach, 561-276-1570, elliescatering@aol.com

Specialty: American cuisine like meatballs, fried chicken, turkey stuffing and even lasagna

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: 11 am-6pm daily

* This list was compiled using submissions from local food beverage establishments. For space reasons, not all submissions were considered. The list will be updated as often as possible. If you are a restaurant owner and would like to submit your information, you can do so at this link.