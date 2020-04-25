Coronavirus Florida: Restaurant delivery, take-off, kerbside pickups in West Palm, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana – News – The Palm Beach Post

Central Palm Beach County restaurants that deliver and offer take-away food

Local food and drink restaurants may be closed for eating services because of the coronavirus crisis, but many are still open to make and deliver. Some have even added convenience store services. Here’s a snapshot of this week’s offerings in downtown Palm Beach County.

CENTRAL

Old Metal Classics Café & More

Location: 431 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach, 954-254-1089, old-metal-classics.business.site/

Specialty: Hot grilled sandwiches, salads, quiche, pastries, coffee

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: Tuesday-Sun 10 am-5pm

Table 26

Location: 1700 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-855-2660, table26palmbeach.com

Specialty: Global comfort food

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: Mon-Sat 4-8pm, closed Sundays

Meraki Juice Kitchen

Location: 328 Fern St, West Palm Beach; 561-508-6640

Specialty: Vegan, organic

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 10 am-8pm

Mediterranean Market & Deli

Location: 327 5th St., West Palm Beach, 561-659-7322, mediterraneanmarketanddeli.com

Specialty: Middle Eastern specialties, gyros, salads, hot meals

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: Mon-Fri 8 am-6pm, Sat 8 am-5pm, closed Sundays

Lynora Market

Location: 3301 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-444-3932, lynoras.com

Specialty: Italian, pizza

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: noon-9pm

Your Greek Rabbit

Location: 2060 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-686-9126, yourgreekcousin.com

Specialty: Greek

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery

Hours: Mon-Fri 11 am-2p.m., 5: 30-8 p.m.

The Regional Kitchen

Location: 651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-577-6460, eatregional.com

Specialty: Modern Southern cuisine, seasonally inspired, fried chicken buckets, wine and drink

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 4-8pm daily

Oceano Kitchen

Location: 201-1 E. Ocean Ave., Lantana, 561-400-4718, oceanokitchen.com

Specialty: A modern American with a daily, changing menu that includes wood-fired, barbecue pizza

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 4-8pm; pre-order starting at 2pm.

Pistache

Location: 101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-5090, pistachewpb.com

Specialty: French bistro classics, excellent burgers

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 4-8pm

High Jump

Location: 550 S. Rosemary Ave. (Rosemary Square), Suite 236, West Palm Beach, 561-437-1437, highdivewespalm.com

Specialty: Sea fare and spirits

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 3 pm-8pm

Tapeo Tapas Bar and Restaurant

Location: 118 S. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-514-0811, tapeotapas.com

Specialty: Traditional Spanish-style art

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: 1 pm-8pm daily

3 Dominic

Location: 6566 Hypoluxo Rd., Lake Worth, 561-641-1110, facebook.com/Dominics-III-Pizza-Pasta

Specialty: Italian, pizza

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: 11 am-9pm

Leila’s Restaurant

Location: 120 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-659-7373, leilawpb.com

Specialty: Mediterranean cuisine

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: Mon-Fri 11 am-8pm, Saturday 4-8pm, closed Sunday

Flora Cafe

Location: 240 Worth Ave., Palm Beach, 561-514-4959

Specialty: Italian

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery

Hours: Noon-8pm

Lokanta Mediterranean Kitchen

Location: 1401 Clare Ave. (Grandview dining hall), West Palm Beach, 561-781-4608

Specialty: Mediterranean, vegan

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: 11 am-6pm

Palm Beach Cafe Boulud

Location: 301 Palm Beach Australia Ave., 561-655-6060, CafeBoulud.com/PalmBeach

Specialty: French-American, upscale

Services: Pavement picking

Hours: 12 pm-8pm daily

Stash House

Location: 430 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach, 954-609-1029, instagram.com/stashhousemarket

Specialty: Vegan, plant-based

Services: Kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery

Hours: Call for hours

Palm Beach Meat Market

Location: 191 Bradley Pl., Palm Beach, 561-354-9800, meatmarket.net

Specialty: Steakhouse

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery

Hours: 3 pm-8:30pm daily

Al Fresco at Par 3

Location: 2345 S. Ocean Blvd. (Par 3 Golf Course), Palm Beach, 561-273-4130, alfrescopb.com

Specialty: An Italian restaurant with gourmet pizza and pasta

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: 11am to 7pm daily

Pizza al Fresco

Location: 14 Via Mizner, Palm Beach, 561-832-0032, pizzaalfresco.com

Specialty: Wooden pizza, pasta

Services: Construction, free delivery

Hours: 11am to 7pm daily

Agora Mediterranean Kitchen

Location: 2505 N. Dixie Hwy (Northwood Village), West Palm Beach, 561-651-7474, AgoraKitchenwpb.com

Specialty: Mediterranean

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: 9 am-9pm daily

Pizzeria DePietro

Location: 2550 Okeechobee Blvd West Palm Beach, 561 697-4992

Specialty: Italian, family owned

Services: Build, free delivery, app delivery

Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am-9pm

Bimini Twist

Location: 8480 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-784-2660, Facebook.com/biminitwist

Specialty: Seafood, steaks, pasta

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: noon-8:30 pm

Menu: https://www.facebook.com/biminitwist/app/160363220729661/

Shake of Rome

Location: 802 Lake Ave., Lake Worth, 561-755-7486, facebook.com/LakeWorthRhumShak/

Specialty: Bar food, oven baked specialties

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: noon – 8pm

Aioli Downtown

Location: 206 S Olive Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-444-3941, aioliwpb.com

Specialty: Scratch bakery, sourdough loaves, sandwiches, salads, dinners

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery

Hours: Mon-Sat 7 am-2pm

Aioli South End

Location: 7434 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-366-7741, aioliwpb.com

Specialty: Scratch bakery, sourdough loaves, sandwiches, salads, dinners

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery

Hours: Mon-Sat 7 am-4pm (pick up to 4:30 pm)

La Fonda Sports Bar

Location: 2845 N. Military Tr., West Palm Beach, 561-841-6055,

Specialty: Latin / Colombian art

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 11 am-10pm daily

Lilo’s Street Food

Location: 701 Lake Ave., Lake Worth Beach, 561-518-7880, lilosstreetfoodandbar.com

Specialty: Tacos, classics, pantry items, canned beer and bottles

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 11 am-8pm

Darbster

Location: 8020 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-586-2262, darbster.com

Specialty: Vegan, plant-based

Services: Build, free delivery, app delivery

Hours: Tues-Sun 5-10pm, brunch Sat-Sun 10:30 am-3pm

Jerk Island Jamaica Restaurant

Location: 1739 45 Palm St. Beach West, 561-876-9584

Specialty: Jerk chicken, curry chicken and lady oxtail rice

Services: Construction, picking

Hours: 6 am-7pm daily

Maison Carlos

Location: 3010 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-659-6524, maisoncarlos.com

Specialty: A continent with an emphasis on French and Italian

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: 4-8: 30pm.

Dave’s Last Resort & Raw Bar

Location: 632 Lake Ave., Lake Worth Beach, 561-588-5208, p

Specialty: American pub grub, seafood

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: 11: 30a-9pm daily

Pizza Appicella

Location: 4064 Forest Hill Blvd., Palm Springs, 561-308-9205, appicellapizza.com

Specialty: Pizza, pasta

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: Tuesday- Friday 11 am-8:30pm, Sat 3-8: 30pm

Waggy Dag is Subs

Location: 840 Lantana Road, Lantana, 561-582-4105, waggydagssubs.com

Specialty: Subs, hot dogs and salads

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am-3pm

Capture PB

Location: 251 Sunrise Ave, Palm Beach, 561-655-5558, pbcatch.com

Specialty: Seafood, creative plates

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 4-7: 30pm daily

Blue Mountain Coffee House

Location: 540 Clematis St., Unit 3, West Palm Beach, 561-318-7296, bluemountaincoffeehouses.com

Specialty: Breakfast lunch coffee shop with Jamaican specialties

Services: Free pick-up, pick-up, delivery

Hours: 7 am-7pm daily

Sushi Jo

Location: 319 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach, 561-868-7893, sushijo.com

Specialty: Sushi, Thai

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: 11:30 am-8pm

Jo Bistro

Location: 319 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach, 561-650-1203, jobistro.com

Specialty: Healthy foods, fresh juices

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: 9 am-8pm

Wrap and pour

Location: 5613 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-523-7993, facebook.com/wrapandpour

Specialty: American, Latin, French, Lebanese Foods, Bakery

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 7 am-3pm, Sat 8 am-3pm

Tiffin Box

Location: 2491 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-855-2808

Specialty: Fast-casual Indian food

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am-9pm

Café Patria

Location: 319 Clematis Street West Palm Beach, 561-286-0333, patriacafe.com

Specialty: European Café

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 7 am-10pm daily

Kabuki Sushi-Thai-Tapas

Location: 308 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-6349, kabukiwpb.com

Specialty: Sushi, Japanese, Thai Specialties

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery

Hours: 11:30 am-10pm daily

Don Ramon Restaurante Cubano

Location: 7101 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-547-8704, donramonrestaurant.com

Specialty: Cuban Classics

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 11 am-9pm daily

Pete’s Gourmet BBQ

Location: 6852 Forest Hill Blvd, Greenacres, 561-812-2189, petesgourmetbbq.com

Specialty: Barbecue

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: 11:30 am-8pm Mon-Sat

Asian Nara Creation

Location: 851 Village Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-419-5946, naraasian.com

Specialty: Thai, Japanese, sushi

Services: Build, pick, free delivery, app delivery

Hours: 11:30 am-10pm daily

Woody Burgers

Location: 5600 Georgia Ave., West Palm, 561-531-3734, woodysburgersfl.com

Specialty: Catering shop specializing in burglars

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 11:30 am-7:30pm daily

Pharmaceuticals and Green Lunch

Location: 151 N County Rd., Palm Beach, 561-832-0304, greenspb.com

Specialty: Salads, burgers, shakes, wraps, sandwiches

Services: Construction, kerbside collection, convenience store, free delivery within 5 miles and to offices along Flagler Dr.

Hours: 7 am-3pm daily

Ideal nutrition

Location: 480 Hibiscus St., Unit 101, West Palm Beach, 1-888-557-2018, idealnutritionnow.com

Specialty: A food market offering healthy prepared meals

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 9 am-6pm

By Macaron of Rosemary Square

Location: 600 S. Rosemary Ave., Suite 166, West Palm Beach, 561-360-2551

Specialty: Nespresso, macaroni, gelato, chocolates, croissants

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 10 am-9pm daily

Accomplice Beverage Company

Location: 1027 Florida Mango Rd., West Palm Beach, 561-568-7242, accomplicecider.square.site/

Specialty: Market with snacks, alcoholic beverages

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, convenience store

Hours: 3-8pm

SteamHorse Brewery

Location: 1500 Elizabeth Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-623-0091

Specialty: Craft beer brewery, market with prepared food

Services: Construction, picking

Hours: Wednesday-Friday 4-7pm, Sat-Sun 1-5pm

Sloan Ice Cream, Clematis

Location: 112 S. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-3335, sloansicecream.com

Specialty: Ice cream

Services: Build, free delivery, app delivery

Hours: 2-7pm

Sloan Rosemary Ice Cream Square

Location: 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-833-4303, sloansicecream.com

Specialty: Ice cream

Services: Build, free delivery, app delivery

Hours: 2-7pm

* This list was compiled using submissions from local food beverage establishments. For space reasons, not all submissions were considered. The list will be updated as often as possible. If you are a restaurant owner and would like to submit your information, you can do so at this link.