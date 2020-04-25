Coronavirus Florida: Restaurant delivery, take-off, kerbside pickups in West Palm, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana – News – The Palm Beach Post

Central Palm Beach County restaurants that deliver and offer take-away food
Local food and drink restaurants may be closed for eating services because of the coronavirus crisis, but many are still open to make and deliver. Some have even added convenience store services. Here’s a snapshot of this week’s offerings in downtown Palm Beach County.
CENTRAL
Old Metal Classics Café & More
Location: 431 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach, 954-254-1089, old-metal-classics.business.site/
Specialty: Hot grilled sandwiches, salads, quiche, pastries, coffee
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: Tuesday-Sun 10 am-5pm
Table 26
Location: 1700 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-855-2660, table26palmbeach.com
Specialty: Global comfort food
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: Mon-Sat 4-8pm, closed Sundays
Meraki Juice Kitchen
Location: 328 Fern St, West Palm Beach; 561-508-6640
Specialty: Vegan, organic
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 10 am-8pm
Mediterranean Market & Deli
Location: 327 5th St., West Palm Beach, 561-659-7322, mediterraneanmarketanddeli.com
Specialty: Middle Eastern specialties, gyros, salads, hot meals
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: Mon-Fri 8 am-6pm, Sat 8 am-5pm, closed Sundays
Lynora Market
Location: 3301 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-444-3932, lynoras.com
Specialty: Italian, pizza
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: noon-9pm
Your Greek Rabbit
Location: 2060 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-686-9126, yourgreekcousin.com
Specialty: Greek
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery
Hours: Mon-Fri 11 am-2p.m., 5: 30-8 p.m.
The Regional Kitchen
Location: 651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-577-6460, eatregional.com
Specialty: Modern Southern cuisine, seasonally inspired, fried chicken buckets, wine and drink
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 4-8pm daily
Oceano Kitchen
Location: 201-1 E. Ocean Ave., Lantana, 561-400-4718, oceanokitchen.com
Specialty: A modern American with a daily, changing menu that includes wood-fired, barbecue pizza
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 4-8pm; pre-order starting at 2pm.
Pistache
Location: 101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-5090, pistachewpb.com
Specialty: French bistro classics, excellent burgers
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 4-8pm
High Jump
Location: 550 S. Rosemary Ave. (Rosemary Square), Suite 236, West Palm Beach, 561-437-1437, highdivewespalm.com
Specialty: Sea fare and spirits
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 3 pm-8pm
Tapeo Tapas Bar and Restaurant
Location: 118 S. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-514-0811, tapeotapas.com
Specialty: Traditional Spanish-style art
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: 1 pm-8pm daily
3 Dominic
Location: 6566 Hypoluxo Rd., Lake Worth, 561-641-1110, facebook.com/Dominics-III-Pizza-Pasta
Specialty: Italian, pizza
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: 11 am-9pm
Leila’s Restaurant
Location: 120 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-659-7373, leilawpb.com
Specialty: Mediterranean cuisine
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: Mon-Fri 11 am-8pm, Saturday 4-8pm, closed Sunday
Flora Cafe
Location: 240 Worth Ave., Palm Beach, 561-514-4959
Specialty: Italian
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery
Hours: Noon-8pm
Lokanta Mediterranean Kitchen
Location: 1401 Clare Ave. (Grandview dining hall), West Palm Beach, 561-781-4608
Specialty: Mediterranean, vegan
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: 11 am-6pm
Palm Beach Cafe Boulud
Location: 301 Palm Beach Australia Ave., 561-655-6060, CafeBoulud.com/PalmBeach
Specialty: French-American, upscale
Services: Pavement picking
Hours: 12 pm-8pm daily
Stash House
Location: 430 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach, 954-609-1029, instagram.com/stashhousemarket
Specialty: Vegan, plant-based
Services: Kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery
Hours: Call for hours
Palm Beach Meat Market
Location: 191 Bradley Pl., Palm Beach, 561-354-9800, meatmarket.net
Specialty: Steakhouse
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery
Hours: 3 pm-8:30pm daily
Al Fresco at Par 3
Location: 2345 S. Ocean Blvd. (Par 3 Golf Course), Palm Beach, 561-273-4130, alfrescopb.com
Specialty: An Italian restaurant with gourmet pizza and pasta
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: 11am to 7pm daily
Pizza al Fresco
Location: 14 Via Mizner, Palm Beach, 561-832-0032, pizzaalfresco.com
Specialty: Wooden pizza, pasta
Services: Construction, free delivery
Hours: 11am to 7pm daily
Agora Mediterranean Kitchen
Location: 2505 N. Dixie Hwy (Northwood Village), West Palm Beach, 561-651-7474, AgoraKitchenwpb.com
Specialty: Mediterranean
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: 9 am-9pm daily
Pizzeria DePietro
Location: 2550 Okeechobee Blvd West Palm Beach, 561 697-4992
Specialty: Italian, family owned
Services: Build, free delivery, app delivery
Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am-9pm
Bimini Twist
Location: 8480 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-784-2660, Facebook.com/biminitwist
Specialty: Seafood, steaks, pasta
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: noon-8:30 pm
Menu: https://www.facebook.com/biminitwist/app/160363220729661/
Shake of Rome
Location: 802 Lake Ave., Lake Worth, 561-755-7486, facebook.com/LakeWorthRhumShak/
Specialty: Bar food, oven baked specialties
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: noon – 8pm
Aioli Downtown
Location: 206 S Olive Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-444-3941, aioliwpb.com
Specialty: Scratch bakery, sourdough loaves, sandwiches, salads, dinners
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery
Hours: Mon-Sat 7 am-2pm
Aioli South End
Location: 7434 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-366-7741, aioliwpb.com
Specialty: Scratch bakery, sourdough loaves, sandwiches, salads, dinners
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery
Hours: Mon-Sat 7 am-4pm (pick up to 4:30 pm)
La Fonda Sports Bar
Location: 2845 N. Military Tr., West Palm Beach, 561-841-6055,
Specialty: Latin / Colombian art
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 11 am-10pm daily
Lilo’s Street Food
Location: 701 Lake Ave., Lake Worth Beach, 561-518-7880, lilosstreetfoodandbar.com
Specialty: Tacos, classics, pantry items, canned beer and bottles
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 11 am-8pm
Darbster
Location: 8020 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-586-2262, darbster.com
Specialty: Vegan, plant-based
Services: Build, free delivery, app delivery
Hours: Tues-Sun 5-10pm, brunch Sat-Sun 10:30 am-3pm
Jerk Island Jamaica Restaurant
Location: 1739 45 Palm St. Beach West, 561-876-9584
Specialty: Jerk chicken, curry chicken and lady oxtail rice
Services: Construction, picking
Hours: 6 am-7pm daily
Maison Carlos
Location: 3010 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-659-6524, maisoncarlos.com
Specialty: A continent with an emphasis on French and Italian
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: 4-8: 30pm.
Dave’s Last Resort & Raw Bar
Location: 632 Lake Ave., Lake Worth Beach, 561-588-5208, p
Specialty: American pub grub, seafood
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: 11: 30a-9pm daily
Pizza Appicella
Location: 4064 Forest Hill Blvd., Palm Springs, 561-308-9205, appicellapizza.com
Specialty: Pizza, pasta
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: Tuesday- Friday 11 am-8:30pm, Sat 3-8: 30pm
Waggy Dag is Subs
Location: 840 Lantana Road, Lantana, 561-582-4105, waggydagssubs.com
Specialty: Subs, hot dogs and salads
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am-3pm
Capture PB
Location: 251 Sunrise Ave, Palm Beach, 561-655-5558, pbcatch.com
Specialty: Seafood, creative plates
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 4-7: 30pm daily
Blue Mountain Coffee House
Location: 540 Clematis St., Unit 3, West Palm Beach, 561-318-7296, bluemountaincoffeehouses.com
Specialty: Breakfast lunch coffee shop with Jamaican specialties
Services: Free pick-up, pick-up, delivery
Hours: 7 am-7pm daily
Sushi Jo
Location: 319 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach, 561-868-7893, sushijo.com
Specialty: Sushi, Thai
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: 11:30 am-8pm
Jo Bistro
Location: 319 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach, 561-650-1203, jobistro.com
Specialty: Healthy foods, fresh juices
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: 9 am-8pm
Wrap and pour
Location: 5613 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-523-7993, facebook.com/wrapandpour
Specialty: American, Latin, French, Lebanese Foods, Bakery
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery
Hours: Tuesday-Friday 7 am-3pm, Sat 8 am-3pm
Tiffin Box
Location: 2491 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-855-2808
Specialty: Fast-casual Indian food
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am-9pm
Café Patria
Location: 319 Clematis Street West Palm Beach, 561-286-0333, patriacafe.com
Specialty: European Café
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 7 am-10pm daily
Kabuki Sushi-Thai-Tapas
Location: 308 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-6349, kabukiwpb.com
Specialty: Sushi, Japanese, Thai Specialties
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery
Hours: 11:30 am-10pm daily
Don Ramon Restaurante Cubano
Location: 7101 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-547-8704, donramonrestaurant.com
Specialty: Cuban Classics
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 11 am-9pm daily
Pete’s Gourmet BBQ
Location: 6852 Forest Hill Blvd, Greenacres, 561-812-2189, petesgourmetbbq.com
Specialty: Barbecue
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: 11:30 am-8pm Mon-Sat
Asian Nara Creation
Location: 851 Village Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-419-5946, naraasian.com
Specialty: Thai, Japanese, sushi
Services: Build, pick, free delivery, app delivery
Hours: 11:30 am-10pm daily
Woody Burgers
Location: 5600 Georgia Ave., West Palm, 561-531-3734, woodysburgersfl.com
Specialty: Catering shop specializing in burglars
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 11:30 am-7:30pm daily
Pharmaceuticals and Green Lunch
Location: 151 N County Rd., Palm Beach, 561-832-0304, greenspb.com
Specialty: Salads, burgers, shakes, wraps, sandwiches
Services: Construction, kerbside collection, convenience store, free delivery within 5 miles and to offices along Flagler Dr.
Hours: 7 am-3pm daily
Ideal nutrition
Location: 480 Hibiscus St., Unit 101, West Palm Beach, 1-888-557-2018, idealnutritionnow.com
Specialty: A food market offering healthy prepared meals
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 9 am-6pm
By Macaron of Rosemary Square
Location: 600 S. Rosemary Ave., Suite 166, West Palm Beach, 561-360-2551
Specialty: Nespresso, macaroni, gelato, chocolates, croissants
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 10 am-9pm daily
Accomplice Beverage Company
Location: 1027 Florida Mango Rd., West Palm Beach, 561-568-7242, accomplicecider.square.site/
Specialty: Market with snacks, alcoholic beverages
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, convenience store
Hours: 3-8pm
SteamHorse Brewery
Location: 1500 Elizabeth Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-623-0091
Specialty: Craft beer brewery, market with prepared food
Services: Construction, picking
Hours: Wednesday-Friday 4-7pm, Sat-Sun 1-5pm
Sloan Ice Cream, Clematis
Location: 112 S. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-3335, sloansicecream.com
Specialty: Ice cream
Services: Build, free delivery, app delivery
Hours: 2-7pm
Sloan Rosemary Ice Cream Square
Location: 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-833-4303, sloansicecream.com
Specialty: Ice cream
Services: Build, free delivery, app delivery
Hours: 2-7pm
* This list was compiled using submissions from local food beverage establishments. For space reasons, not all submissions were considered. The list will be updated as often as possible. If you are a restaurant owner and would like to submit your information, you can do so at this link.