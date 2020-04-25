Coronavirus Florida: Restaurant delivery, take-off, kerbside pickups in Wellington, Greenacres, Loxahatchee, Royal Palm – News – The Palm Beach Post

West Palm Beach County restaurants offering delivery, take-off and kerbside pickups.
Local food and drink restaurants may be closed for eating services because of the coronavirus crisis, but many are still open to make and deliver. Some have even added convenience store services. Here’s a snapshot of this week’s offerings in western Palm Beach County.
WESTERN
Strathmore Bagels & Deli
Location: 4095 State Rd 7, Suite N, Wellington, 561-357-0044, strathmorebagels.com
Specialty: Bagels, deli, groceries
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery
Hours: 7 am-2pm daily
Pizza Marco
Location: 157 S. State Rd. 7, Unit 106, Royal Palm Beach, 561-740-3300, store8144, marcos.com
Specialty: pizza, sub, salads, wings, calzones
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery, app delivery
Hours: Sun-Thurs 11 am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11 am-11pm
Café Katzner
Location: 10817 S. Jog Rd., Boynton Beach, 561-200-4604, katznerscafe.com
Specialty: deli in Jewish style
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery
Hours: 10:30 am-7pm
Doa Arepa Restaurant
Location: 3090 S Jog Road, Greenacres, 561-328-8790, instagram.com/d.arepa/
Specialty: Venezuelan
Services: Construction, app delivery
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10 am-7pm, Sun 10 am-3pm, closed Mondays
New Thai Art
Location: 9152 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington, 561-469-6221, newthaicuisine.net
Specialty: Thai
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery
Hours: Mon-Sat 11.30am-3pm and 5-9pm. Sun 5-9pm.
Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen
Location: 9942 Clint Moore Rd., Boca Raton, 561-470-9963, bensdeli.net
Specialty: Kosher, delicatessen
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery, app delivery
Hours: 9 am-7pm daily
Ale House Miller
Location: 9244 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-487-2989, millersalehouse.com
Specialty: Pub classics
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery
Hours: noon-9pm
Wellington Lindburgers
Location: 13860 Wellington Trace, Wellington, 561-753-0555, lindburgers.com
Specialty: Burger chain
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: Sun-Wed 11:30 am-8:30pm, Thurs-Sat 11:30 am-9pm
Pete’s Place Family Restaurant
Location: 6774 Forest Hill Blvd., Greenacres, 561-641-6543, petesplacerestaurant.com
Specialty: Breakfast and lunch
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 6:30 am-2pm daily
Rollatini’s Italian Restaurant
Location: 7125 Lake Worth Rd., Lake Worth, 561-721-0089, Rollatinirestaurant.com
Specialty: Old-school Italian, pizza
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: Noon-8pm daily
Fired Pizza
Location: 15673 Southern Blvd., Loxahatchee, 561-508-7800,
Specialty: Create your own pizzas, strombolis and meatballs, build your own salads
Services: Construction, picking
Hours: 11am -8pm.
Eagle Grill & Oyster Bar
Location: 4636 Jog Road, Greenacres, 561-245-1246, eagle-grill.com
Specialty: American pub classics, seafood
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: Noon-8pm daily
Chicks C.R.
Location: 731 Village Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-616-8819
Specialty: Rotisserie Chicken
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 11:30 am-9pm
Café Made Taylor
Location: 12160 South Shore Blvd. # 105, Wellington, 561-729-0441, TaylorMadeCafe.com
Specialty: Breakfast, lunch, snacks, shakes, aa bowls, hot dinners
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm, Sat-Sun 8 am-4pm
Backstreets Bar & Grill
Location: 12771 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, 561-795-0100
Specialty: American bar and grill
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 4-9pm
Gators Shack
Location: 5088 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd Loxahatchee / Westlake, 561-847-4259
Specialty: Burgers, wings
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 11 am-10pm
RPB brass ring pub
Location: 10998 Okeechobee Blvd., Royal Palm Beach, 561-296-4563
Specialty: Burgers, wings, sports bar classics
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: 11 am-10pm daily
Kabuki Sushi-Thai-Tapas
Location: 2465 S. SR 7, Wellington, 561-323-4888, kabukiwpb.com
Specialty: Sushi, Japanese, Thai Specialties
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 11:30 am-10pm daily
Meathead BBQ
Location: 1232 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., Royal Palm Beach, 561-249-2684
Specialty: Barbecue, Southern
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery
Hours: 11 am-7pm daily
* This list was compiled using submissions from local food beverage establishments. For space reasons, not all submissions were considered. The list will be updated as often as possible. If you are a restaurant owner and would like to submit your information, you can do so at this link.