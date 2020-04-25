Coronavirus Florida: Restaurant delivery, take-off, kerbside pickups in Wellington, Greenacres, Loxahatchee, Royal Palm – News – The Palm Beach Post

West Palm Beach County restaurants offering delivery, take-off and kerbside pickups.

*

FOR OUR READERS: This material is being provided free of charge as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Palm Beach Post. If you want to break coronavirus news directly in your inbox, sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter.

Local food and drink restaurants may be closed for eating services because of the coronavirus crisis, but many are still open to make and deliver. Some have even added convenience store services. Here’s a snapshot of this week’s offerings in western Palm Beach County.

WESTERN

Strathmore Bagels & Deli

Location: 4095 State Rd 7, Suite N, Wellington, 561-357-0044, strathmorebagels.com

Specialty: Bagels, deli, groceries

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery

Hours: 7 am-2pm daily

Pizza Marco

Location: 157 S. State Rd. 7, Unit 106, Royal Palm Beach, 561-740-3300, store8144, marcos.com

Specialty: pizza, sub, salads, wings, calzones

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery, app delivery

Hours: Sun-Thurs 11 am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11 am-11pm

>> Coronavirus Florida: The local distributor offers $ 10 production boxes to driven customers

Café Katzner

Location: 10817 S. Jog Rd., Boynton Beach, 561-200-4604, katznerscafe.com

Specialty: deli in Jewish style

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery

Hours: 10:30 am-7pm

Doa Arepa Restaurant

Location: 3090 S Jog Road, Greenacres, 561-328-8790, instagram.com/d.arepa/

Specialty: Venezuelan

Services: Construction, app delivery

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10 am-7pm, Sun 10 am-3pm, closed Mondays

New Thai Art

Location: 9152 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington, 561-469-6221, newthaicuisine.net

Specialty: Thai

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery

Hours: Mon-Sat 11.30am-3pm and 5-9pm. Sun 5-9pm.

>> Coronavirus Florida: TooJay’s puts groceries on its menu to go

Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen

Location: 9942 Clint Moore Rd., Boca Raton, 561-470-9963, bensdeli.net

Specialty: Kosher, delicatessen

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery, app delivery

Hours: 9 am-7pm daily

Ale House Miller

Location: 9244 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-487-2989, millersalehouse.com

Specialty: Pub classics

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery

Hours: noon-9pm

Wellington Lindburgers

Location: 13860 Wellington Trace, Wellington, 561-753-0555, lindburgers.com

Specialty: Burger chain

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: Sun-Wed 11:30 am-8:30pm, Thurs-Sat 11:30 am-9pm

Pete’s Place Family Restaurant

Location: 6774 Forest Hill Blvd., Greenacres, 561-641-6543, petesplacerestaurant.com

Specialty: Breakfast and lunch

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 6:30 am-2pm daily

Rollatini’s Italian Restaurant

Location: 7125 Lake Worth Rd., Lake Worth, 561-721-0089, Rollatinirestaurant.com

Specialty: Old-school Italian, pizza

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: Noon-8pm daily

Fired Pizza

Location: 15673 Southern Blvd., Loxahatchee, 561-508-7800,

Specialty: Create your own pizzas, strombolis and meatballs, build your own salads

Services: Construction, picking

Hours: 11am -8pm.

Eagle Grill & Oyster Bar

Location: 4636 Jog Road, Greenacres, 561-245-1246, eagle-grill.com

Specialty: American pub classics, seafood

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: Noon-8pm daily

Chicks C.R.

Location: 731 Village Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-616-8819

Specialty: Rotisserie Chicken

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 11:30 am-9pm

Café Made Taylor

Location: 12160 South Shore Blvd. # 105, Wellington, 561-729-0441, TaylorMadeCafe.com

Specialty: Breakfast, lunch, snacks, shakes, aa bowls, hot dinners

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm, Sat-Sun 8 am-4pm

Backstreets Bar & Grill

Location: 12771 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, 561-795-0100

Specialty: American bar and grill

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 4-9pm

Gators Shack

Location: 5088 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd Loxahatchee / Westlake, 561-847-4259

Specialty: Burgers, wings

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 11 am-10pm

RPB brass ring pub

Location: 10998 Okeechobee Blvd., Royal Palm Beach, 561-296-4563

Specialty: Burgers, wings, sports bar classics

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: 11 am-10pm daily

Kabuki Sushi-Thai-Tapas

Location: 2465 S. SR 7, Wellington, 561-323-4888, kabukiwpb.com

Specialty: Sushi, Japanese, Thai Specialties

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 11:30 am-10pm daily

Meathead BBQ

Location: 1232 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., Royal Palm Beach, 561-249-2684

Specialty: Barbecue, Southern

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery

Hours: 11 am-7pm daily

* This list was compiled using submissions from local food beverage establishments. For space reasons, not all submissions were considered. The list will be updated as often as possible. If you are a restaurant owner and would like to submit your information, you can do so at this link.