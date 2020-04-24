Coronavirus Florida: Restaurant delivery, take-off, kerbside pick-ups in Tequesta, Jupiter, North Palm Beach, Gardens – News – The Palm Beach Post

North Palm Beach County Restaurants that delivers and offers take-aways

*

FOR OUR READERS: This material is being provided free of charge as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Palm Beach Post. If you want to break coronavirus news directly in your inbox, sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter.

*

Local food and drink restaurants may be closed for eating services because of the coronavirus crisis, but many are still open to make and deliver. Some have even added convenience store services. Here’s a glimpse of this week’s offerings in north Palm Beach County.

NORTH

Talay Thai

Location: 7100 Fairway Dr., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-691-5662, thaipalmbeachgardens.com

Specialty: Thai and sushi

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: 5-8pm daily

Evo Italian

Location: 150 N US Highway 1, Tequesta, 561-745-2444, evoitalian.com

Specialty: Contemporary Italian

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: 4:30 pm- closing

>> How one restaurant owner is changing his Gardens, Boca restaurants to pop-up markets during the coronavirus crisis

Cafe Solé

Location: 4300 S. US Hwy 1, Jupiter, 561-626-0575

Specialty: Comfortable food, pizza, salads, wraps,

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 11:30 am-8.30pm daily

Christopher’s Kitchen

Location: 4783 PGA Blvd. Palm Beach Gardens

Specialty: Vegan, organic

Services: Construction, pavement,

Hours: 10 am-8pm

Meraki Juice Kitchen

Location: 4450 Donald Ross Rd., Suite 105, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-408-0802

Specialty: Vegan, organic

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 10 am-8pm

Coolinary Café

Location: 4580 Donald Ross Rd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-360-3063, thecoolpig.com

Specialty: Innovative, seasonal American dishes

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: Tues.-Fri, 11 am-3pm

>> Call out to restaurants – Help us spread the word about your services

Gastro Brick & Barrel Pub

Location: 748 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-623-0916, brickandbarrelpub.com

Specialty: Comfortable food, gastro pub

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 4 pm-9pm

Stage kitchen

Location: 2000 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-408-3685, stagepga.com

Specialty: Indian plates inspired by Chef Pushkar Marathe

Services: Kerbside pick-up, delivery via Delivery Dudes

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 4-8pm, place an order through the Web site, by calling 561-408-3685 or emailing info@stagepga.com

Spoto Oyster Bar

Location: 4560 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-776-9448, Facebook.com/spotos

Specialty: Seafood

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: noon-8:30 pm daily

Voodoo Bayou

Location: 11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave. (Downtown at the Gardens), Palm Beach Gardens, 561-888-6703, voodoobayous.com

Specialty: New Orleans and Southern cuisine

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery, convenience store

Hours: Noon-9pm daily

The Green Garden Café

Location: 11911 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach, 561-627-3233, greengardencafe.net

Specialty: Healthy foods, soups, salads, sandwiches

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery

Hours: 8:30 am-4pm daily

Osteria Nick and Johnny

Location: 14133 US Hwy 1, Juno Beach, 561-318-5466, nickandjohnnysosteria.com

Specialty: Italian

Services: Construction, app delivery

Hours: 4: 30-7pm

Perk Coffee House

Location: 384 Tequesta Dr., Tequesta, 561-406-5551, facebook.com/perktequesta/

Specialty: Coffeehouse, vegan coffee

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: 8 am-4pm

Lynora is Alton

Location: 5320 Donald Ross Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-249-1822, Lynora included.com

Specialty: Italian

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: noon-9pm

Lynora is Jupiter

Location: 1548 US Hwy 1, Jupiter, 561-203-2702, Lynora included.com

Specialty: Italian

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 3-9pm

1000 NORTH

Location: 1000 N. US Hwy 1, Jupiter, 561-570-1000, 1000north.com

Specialty: Modern American regional dishes

Services: Pavement picking

Hours: noon-7pm daily

Ceviche Arigato

Location: 1447 10th Street Lake Park, 561-863-8877, facebook.com/CevicheArigatoPalmBeach

Specialty: Peruvian cuisine

Services: Construction, restaurant delivery, app delivery

Hours: noon-9pm

Seafood Cod & Capers

Location: 1201 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach, 561-622-0963, codandcapers.com

Specialty: Seafood market, prepared foods, groceries

Services: Pavement picking

Hours: Market open Mon-Sat 10 am-6pm, Cafe open Mon-Tues 11 am-5pm and Wed-Sat 11 am-8pm. Closed Sunday.

Uncle Mick’s Bar and Grill

Location: 6671 W. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter, 561-743-8330, unclemicks.com

Specialty: Burgers and wings

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: 11am – 8pm daily

Asian Fin Sushi

Location: 4650 Donald Ross Rd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-694-1900, asianfin.net

Specialty: Sushi, steak, seafood

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery

Hours: 5-8pm daily

Island Produce Cafe

Location: 797 Northlake Blvd., North Palm Beach, 561-791-6241, facebook.com/islandproducecafe

Specialty: Vegan, plant-based

Services: Construction, app delivery

Hours: 11 am-6pm daily

Limoncello

Location: 2000 PGA Blvd. (facing US 1), Palm Beach Gardens, 561-622-7200, limoncellopbg.com

Specialty: Italian, upscale

Services: Kerbside pick-up, delivery via app

Hours: 4-8pm daily

Barcello

Location: 11603 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach, 561-660-8222, barcellonpb.com

Specialty: Continental art

Services: Kerbside pick-up, delivery via app

Hours: 4-8pm daily

Paddy Mac’s

Location: 10971 N. Military Tr., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-691-4366

Specialty: Irish pub classics

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: Mon-Sat 11:30 am-8pm

Vietnamese Express Café

Location: 421 Northlake Blvd. North Palm Beach, 561-841-1313, vietnameseexpresscafe.com

Specialty: Vietnamese, pho

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am-9pm

Ebisu Japanese restaurant

Location: 7100 Fairway Dr., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-622-4495, ebisujapaneserestaurant.com

Specialty: Sushi, sashimi, ramen

Services: Free pick-up, pick-up, delivery

Hours: Mon-Fri 11:30 am-2pm for lunch, Mon-Sat 5: 30-9pm for dinner

Cafe Chardonnay

Location: 4533 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-627-2662, cafechardonnay.com

Specialty: Seafood, steaks, Italian classics

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: 4-8pm daily, call for orders after 12pm

Catering Si Si Bon

Location: 1128 US Hwy 1, Lake Park, 561-848-7183, csbgourmet.com

Specialty: Catering shop offering a variety of American, global vegetarian dishes

Services: Construction, delivery, delivery via app

Hours: Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm

Jupiter Pub Brass Ring

Location: 1150 W. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter, 561-406-5057

Specialty: Burgers, wings, sports bar classics

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: 11 am-10pm daily

Schooners Restaurant

Location: 1001 N A1A, Jupiter, 561-746-7558, schoonersjupiter.com

Specialty: Special seafood and ground goods

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: Mon-Fri 4-8pm, Sat-Sun 11 am-8pm

Bistro

Location: 2133 S.US.Hwy 1, Jupiter, 561-744-5054, thebistrojupiter.com

Specialty: American with European Flair

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery

Hours: Mon-Sat 3-8pm.

Carmine’s Coal Fired Pizza

Location: 4575 N. Military Tr., Jupiter, 561-340-3930, carminescfp.com

Specialty: Pizza, an Italian classic

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery

Hours: 4-9pm daily

Bagel Boyz

Location: 5430 Military Tr., Jupiter, 561-624-9884, www.Bagel-Boyz.com

Specialty: Bagels, breakfast, lunch

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 6 am-3pm daily

Jupiter Pizza Santana

Location: 240 W. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter, 561-406-5526, santanapizza.com

Specialty: Pizza

Services: Construction, free delivery

Hours: 4-9: 30pm daily

Santana Pizza Gardens

Location: 3957 Florida Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-627-7357, santanapizza.com

Specialty: Pizza, subs

Services: Construction, free delivery

Hours: 11 am-9pm daily

Keuno Grill Juno Beach

Location: 14020 US Hwy 1, Juno Beach, 561-776-1167, keegrilljunobeach.com

Specialty: American Classics

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 4-8:30 pm daily

El Fogoncito

Location: 711 W. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter, 561-250-6295

Specialty: Mexican cuisine

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 11 am-8pm daily

Bar-B-Q Real Pit Mrs.

Location: 5430 Military Tr., Jupiter, 561-951-4109, MrsSmokeys.com

Specialty: Barbecue

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am-9pm, Sun noon-8pm

Draft North Palm Beach House

Location: 713 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach, 561-812-2961, facebook.com/drafthousebarandgrille

Specialty: American comfort food, pub grub, family meals

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: 11 am-8pm daily

Casa Mia Trattoria

Location: 337 Indiantown Rd., Jupiter, 561-972-6888, 561-972-6888

Specialty: Italian classics and wood pizza

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: Tuesday-Friday noon-8pm, Sat-Mon 4-8pm

Italian Ristorante Sal

Location: 11290 Legacy Ave. (Place of Legacy), Palm Beach Gardens, 561-296-0800, salsitalianristorante.com

Specialty: Italian classics, pizza

Services: Construction, restaurant delivery

Hours: 11 am-10pm daily

Maplewood Bagels and Deli

Location: 401 Maplewood Dr., Jupiter, 561-745-8488

Specialty: Breakfast and lunch fare

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: 5 am-3pm daily

Oceana Coffee

Location: 221 Old Dixie Hwy, Tequesta, 561-401-2453, oceanacoffee.com

Specialty: Home roasted coffee, fresh roasted coffee beans, take-away with breakfast lunch

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: 7 am-6pm daily

Pancheros Mexican Grill

Location: 5440 Military Tr., Jupiter, 561-469-7601, pancheros.com

Specialty: Mexican

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 10:30 am-9pm daily

Jupiter Lindburgers

Location: 1695 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter, 561-768-9918, lindburgers.com

Specialty: Burger chain

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 11 am-8pm daily

Fast Souvlaki

Location: 8910 N. Military Tr., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-855-4732, souvlakifast.com

Specialty: Fast-casual Greek

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: 11 am-9pm daily

Kabuki Sushi-Thai-Tapas

Location: 5080 PGA Blvd., Suite 105, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-776-8778, kabukiwpb.com

Specialty: Sushi, Thai

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 11:30 am-10pm daily

Miller’s Ale Garden House

Location: 9800 Alternate A1A, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-691-1915

Specialty: American pub classics, food market with prepared food / drink

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: Noon-8pm daily

Café Prosecco

Location: 4580 PGA Blvd., Suite 105, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-622-3222, proseccocafe.com

Specialty: On-site bakery, coffee options

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery

Hours: 8 am-7pm daily

Calaveras Cantina

Location: 125 Dockside Cir. (Waterfront Place), Jupiter, 561-320-9661, calaverascantinas.com

Specialty: Mexican favorites

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery, convenience store

Hours: Noon-9pm

Lemonshark Poke

Location: 5250 Donald Ross Rd. (Alton), Palm Beach Gardens, 561-500-0201, Lemonsharkpoke.com

Specialty: Hawaiian poke bowls

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 11 am-9pm

Islander Grill & Tiki Bar

Location: 181 S. Ocean Ave Palm Beach Shores, 561-842-8282, theislandergrillandtikibar.com

Specialty: American bar and grill

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: Noon-8pm

Southern Kitchen

Location: 801 N. Federal Hwy, Lake Park, 561-844-1735, southkitchendiner.com

Specialty: Dinner serving breakfast and lunch

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 8 am-2pm daily

All Sports Grill

Location: 901 W. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter, 561-295-5180, allsportsgrill.com

Specialty: Bar and grill fare

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: 11 am-8pm

Chubby Salmon

Location: 103 S. US Hwy 1, Jupiter, 561-743-0033, Chubbysalmon.com

Specialty: Sushi and hibachi grill

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: Noon-9pm

Ale Miller House – Jupiter

Location: 126 Center St, Jupiter, 561-746-6720, millersalehouse.com

Specialty: American bar and grill

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 11 am-9pm

PA BBQ Grille

Location: 525 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach, 561-842-7427, pabbqgrille.com

Specialty: Barbecue

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 11 am-9pm daily

The Paris Restaurant & Wine Bar

Location: 201 N US Hwy 1, Jupiter, 561-360-2224

Specialty: French bistro fare

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: 4-8pm daily

Venezia Pizza

Location: 513 Northlake Blvd., North Palm Beach, 561-881-8600, veneziadining.com

Specialty: Italian, pizza

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am-10pm, Sun 5-10pm

Pizza Girls

Location: 10965 N Military Tr., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-812-2400, pizzagirls.com

Specialty: Brick oven pizza, Italian classics

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: Noon-8pm

Alaina’s Cafe ‘& Bake Shoppe

Location: 4377 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-318-6945 ext 2, alainasbakeshoppe.com

Specialty: Contemporary American dishes, paninis, bakery items

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 10 am – 6 pm

Fresh Berry Café

Location: 3755 Military Tr., Jupiter, 561-401-5693, berryfresh.cafe

Specialty: Diner

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 7 am-5pm daily

Ideal nutrition

Location: 5510 PGA Blvd., Suite 113, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-766-2122, idealnutritionnow.com

Specialty: A food market offering healthy prepared meals

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 9 am-6pm

Sloan Ice Cream

Location: 11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave. (Downtown at the Gardens), Palm Beach Gardens, 561-627-4301, sloansicecream.com

Specialty: Ice cream

Services: Free delivery

Hours: 2-7pm

Frozen Yogurt Café Elements

Location: 4050 S. US HWY 1, Suite 316, Jupiter, 561-320-9142, elementyogurt.com

Specialty: Frozen yogurt, acai, smoothies

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: 7 am-8pm daily

Jupiter Donut Factory

Location: 141 Center St., Jupiter, 561-741-5290

Specialty: Donuts, breakfast

Services: Construction, footpath picking

Hours: 6 am-1pm or until sold out

Twisted Trunk Brewing

Location: 2000 PGA Blvd. # 5506, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-671-BEER

Specialty: Craft beer brewery, market with prepared food

Services: Construction, picking

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 4-7pm, Sat-Sun 1-5pm

Nina’s Fresh Bakery

Location: 121 Center St., Jupiter, 561-508-7889, ninasfreshbakery.com

Specialty: Cupcakes and cakes

Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery

Hours: Tuesday-Sat 9 am-3pm

Dina’s Vegan Deli & Desserts

Location: 1880 W. 10 St., Bldg. 106, Riviera Beach, 561-623-8643

Specialty: Vegan, plant-based

Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery

Hours: Wed-Fri 11 am-6pm, Sat noon-4pm

This list was compiled using submissions from local food beverage establishments. For space reasons, not all submissions were considered. The list will be updated as often as possible. If you are a restaurant owner and would like to submit your information, you can do so at this link.