Coronavirus Florida: Restaurant delivery, take-off, kerbside pick-ups in Tequesta, Jupiter, North Palm Beach, Gardens – News – The Palm Beach Post

North Palm Beach County Restaurants that delivers and offers take-aways
*
FOR OUR READERS: This material is being provided free of charge as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Palm Beach Post. If you want to break coronavirus news directly in your inbox, sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter.
*
Local food and drink restaurants may be closed for eating services because of the coronavirus crisis, but many are still open to make and deliver. Some have even added convenience store services. Here’s a glimpse of this week’s offerings in north Palm Beach County.
NORTH
Talay Thai
Location: 7100 Fairway Dr., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-691-5662, thaipalmbeachgardens.com
Specialty: Thai and sushi
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: 5-8pm daily
Evo Italian
Location: 150 N US Highway 1, Tequesta, 561-745-2444, evoitalian.com
Specialty: Contemporary Italian
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: 4:30 pm- closing
>> How one restaurant owner is changing his Gardens, Boca restaurants to pop-up markets during the coronavirus crisis
Cafe Solé
Location: 4300 S. US Hwy 1, Jupiter, 561-626-0575
Specialty: Comfortable food, pizza, salads, wraps,
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 11:30 am-8.30pm daily
Christopher’s Kitchen
Location: 4783 PGA Blvd. Palm Beach Gardens
Specialty: Vegan, organic
Services: Construction, pavement,
Hours: 10 am-8pm
Meraki Juice Kitchen
Location: 4450 Donald Ross Rd., Suite 105, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-408-0802
Specialty: Vegan, organic
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 10 am-8pm
Coolinary Café
Location: 4580 Donald Ross Rd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-360-3063, thecoolpig.com
Specialty: Innovative, seasonal American dishes
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: Tues.-Fri, 11 am-3pm
>> Call out to restaurants – Help us spread the word about your services
Gastro Brick & Barrel Pub
Location: 748 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-623-0916, brickandbarrelpub.com
Specialty: Comfortable food, gastro pub
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 4 pm-9pm
Stage kitchen
Location: 2000 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-408-3685, stagepga.com
Specialty: Indian plates inspired by Chef Pushkar Marathe
Services: Kerbside pick-up, delivery via Delivery Dudes
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 4-8pm, place an order through the Web site, by calling 561-408-3685 or emailing info@stagepga.com
Spoto Oyster Bar
Location: 4560 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-776-9448, Facebook.com/spotos
Specialty: Seafood
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: noon-8:30 pm daily
Voodoo Bayou
Location: 11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave. (Downtown at the Gardens), Palm Beach Gardens, 561-888-6703, voodoobayous.com
Specialty: New Orleans and Southern cuisine
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery, convenience store
Hours: Noon-9pm daily
The Green Garden Café
Location: 11911 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach, 561-627-3233, greengardencafe.net
Specialty: Healthy foods, soups, salads, sandwiches
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery
Hours: 8:30 am-4pm daily
Osteria Nick and Johnny
Location: 14133 US Hwy 1, Juno Beach, 561-318-5466, nickandjohnnysosteria.com
Specialty: Italian
Services: Construction, app delivery
Hours: 4: 30-7pm
Perk Coffee House
Location: 384 Tequesta Dr., Tequesta, 561-406-5551, facebook.com/perktequesta/
Specialty: Coffeehouse, vegan coffee
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: 8 am-4pm
Lynora is Alton
Location: 5320 Donald Ross Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-249-1822, Lynora included.com
Specialty: Italian
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: noon-9pm
Lynora is Jupiter
Location: 1548 US Hwy 1, Jupiter, 561-203-2702, Lynora included.com
Specialty: Italian
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 3-9pm
1000 NORTH
Location: 1000 N. US Hwy 1, Jupiter, 561-570-1000, 1000north.com
Specialty: Modern American regional dishes
Services: Pavement picking
Hours: noon-7pm daily
Ceviche Arigato
Location: 1447 10th Street Lake Park, 561-863-8877, facebook.com/CevicheArigatoPalmBeach
Specialty: Peruvian cuisine
Services: Construction, restaurant delivery, app delivery
Hours: noon-9pm
Seafood Cod & Capers
Location: 1201 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach, 561-622-0963, codandcapers.com
Specialty: Seafood market, prepared foods, groceries
Services: Pavement picking
Hours: Market open Mon-Sat 10 am-6pm, Cafe open Mon-Tues 11 am-5pm and Wed-Sat 11 am-8pm. Closed Sunday.
Uncle Mick’s Bar and Grill
Location: 6671 W. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter, 561-743-8330, unclemicks.com
Specialty: Burgers and wings
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: 11am – 8pm daily
Asian Fin Sushi
Location: 4650 Donald Ross Rd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-694-1900, asianfin.net
Specialty: Sushi, steak, seafood
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery
Hours: 5-8pm daily
Island Produce Cafe
Location: 797 Northlake Blvd., North Palm Beach, 561-791-6241, facebook.com/islandproducecafe
Specialty: Vegan, plant-based
Services: Construction, app delivery
Hours: 11 am-6pm daily
Limoncello
Location: 2000 PGA Blvd. (facing US 1), Palm Beach Gardens, 561-622-7200, limoncellopbg.com
Specialty: Italian, upscale
Services: Kerbside pick-up, delivery via app
Hours: 4-8pm daily
Barcello
Location: 11603 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach, 561-660-8222, barcellonpb.com
Specialty: Continental art
Services: Kerbside pick-up, delivery via app
Hours: 4-8pm daily
Paddy Mac’s
Location: 10971 N. Military Tr., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-691-4366
Specialty: Irish pub classics
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: Mon-Sat 11:30 am-8pm
Vietnamese Express Café
Location: 421 Northlake Blvd. North Palm Beach, 561-841-1313, vietnameseexpresscafe.com
Specialty: Vietnamese, pho
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am-9pm
Ebisu Japanese restaurant
Location: 7100 Fairway Dr., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-622-4495, ebisujapaneserestaurant.com
Specialty: Sushi, sashimi, ramen
Services: Free pick-up, pick-up, delivery
Hours: Mon-Fri 11:30 am-2pm for lunch, Mon-Sat 5: 30-9pm for dinner
Cafe Chardonnay
Location: 4533 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-627-2662, cafechardonnay.com
Specialty: Seafood, steaks, Italian classics
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: 4-8pm daily, call for orders after 12pm
Catering Si Si Bon
Location: 1128 US Hwy 1, Lake Park, 561-848-7183, csbgourmet.com
Specialty: Catering shop offering a variety of American, global vegetarian dishes
Services: Construction, delivery, delivery via app
Hours: Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm
Jupiter Pub Brass Ring
Location: 1150 W. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter, 561-406-5057
Specialty: Burgers, wings, sports bar classics
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: 11 am-10pm daily
Schooners Restaurant
Location: 1001 N A1A, Jupiter, 561-746-7558, schoonersjupiter.com
Specialty: Special seafood and ground goods
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: Mon-Fri 4-8pm, Sat-Sun 11 am-8pm
Bistro
Location: 2133 S.US.Hwy 1, Jupiter, 561-744-5054, thebistrojupiter.com
Specialty: American with European Flair
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery, app delivery
Hours: Mon-Sat 3-8pm.
Carmine’s Coal Fired Pizza
Location: 4575 N. Military Tr., Jupiter, 561-340-3930, carminescfp.com
Specialty: Pizza, an Italian classic
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, delivery
Hours: 4-9pm daily
Bagel Boyz
Location: 5430 Military Tr., Jupiter, 561-624-9884, www.Bagel-Boyz.com
Specialty: Bagels, breakfast, lunch
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 6 am-3pm daily
Jupiter Pizza Santana
Location: 240 W. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter, 561-406-5526, santanapizza.com
Specialty: Pizza
Services: Construction, free delivery
Hours: 4-9: 30pm daily
Santana Pizza Gardens
Location: 3957 Florida Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-627-7357, santanapizza.com
Specialty: Pizza, subs
Services: Construction, free delivery
Hours: 11 am-9pm daily
Keuno Grill Juno Beach
Location: 14020 US Hwy 1, Juno Beach, 561-776-1167, keegrilljunobeach.com
Specialty: American Classics
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 4-8:30 pm daily
El Fogoncito
Location: 711 W. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter, 561-250-6295
Specialty: Mexican cuisine
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 11 am-8pm daily
Bar-B-Q Real Pit Mrs.
Location: 5430 Military Tr., Jupiter, 561-951-4109, MrsSmokeys.com
Specialty: Barbecue
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am-9pm, Sun noon-8pm
Draft North Palm Beach House
Location: 713 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach, 561-812-2961, facebook.com/drafthousebarandgrille
Specialty: American comfort food, pub grub, family meals
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: 11 am-8pm daily
Casa Mia Trattoria
Location: 337 Indiantown Rd., Jupiter, 561-972-6888, 561-972-6888
Specialty: Italian classics and wood pizza
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: Tuesday-Friday noon-8pm, Sat-Mon 4-8pm
Italian Ristorante Sal
Location: 11290 Legacy Ave. (Place of Legacy), Palm Beach Gardens, 561-296-0800, salsitalianristorante.com
Specialty: Italian classics, pizza
Services: Construction, restaurant delivery
Hours: 11 am-10pm daily
Maplewood Bagels and Deli
Location: 401 Maplewood Dr., Jupiter, 561-745-8488
Specialty: Breakfast and lunch fare
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: 5 am-3pm daily
Oceana Coffee
Location: 221 Old Dixie Hwy, Tequesta, 561-401-2453, oceanacoffee.com
Specialty: Home roasted coffee, fresh roasted coffee beans, take-away with breakfast lunch
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: 7 am-6pm daily
Pancheros Mexican Grill
Location: 5440 Military Tr., Jupiter, 561-469-7601, pancheros.com
Specialty: Mexican
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 10:30 am-9pm daily
Jupiter Lindburgers
Location: 1695 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter, 561-768-9918, lindburgers.com
Specialty: Burger chain
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 11 am-8pm daily
Fast Souvlaki
Location: 8910 N. Military Tr., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-855-4732, souvlakifast.com
Specialty: Fast-casual Greek
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: 11 am-9pm daily
Kabuki Sushi-Thai-Tapas
Location: 5080 PGA Blvd., Suite 105, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-776-8778, kabukiwpb.com
Specialty: Sushi, Thai
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 11:30 am-10pm daily
Miller’s Ale Garden House
Location: 9800 Alternate A1A, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-691-1915
Specialty: American pub classics, food market with prepared food / drink
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: Noon-8pm daily
Café Prosecco
Location: 4580 PGA Blvd., Suite 105, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-622-3222, proseccocafe.com
Specialty: On-site bakery, coffee options
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, restaurant delivery
Hours: 8 am-7pm daily
Calaveras Cantina
Location: 125 Dockside Cir. (Waterfront Place), Jupiter, 561-320-9661, calaverascantinas.com
Specialty: Mexican favorites
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery, convenience store
Hours: Noon-9pm
Lemonshark Poke
Location: 5250 Donald Ross Rd. (Alton), Palm Beach Gardens, 561-500-0201, Lemonsharkpoke.com
Specialty: Hawaiian poke bowls
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 11 am-9pm
Islander Grill & Tiki Bar
Location: 181 S. Ocean Ave Palm Beach Shores, 561-842-8282, theislandergrillandtikibar.com
Specialty: American bar and grill
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: Noon-8pm
Southern Kitchen
Location: 801 N. Federal Hwy, Lake Park, 561-844-1735, southkitchendiner.com
Specialty: Dinner serving breakfast and lunch
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 8 am-2pm daily
All Sports Grill
Location: 901 W. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter, 561-295-5180, allsportsgrill.com
Specialty: Bar and grill fare
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: 11 am-8pm
Chubby Salmon
Location: 103 S. US Hwy 1, Jupiter, 561-743-0033, Chubbysalmon.com
Specialty: Sushi and hibachi grill
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: Noon-9pm
Ale Miller House – Jupiter
Location: 126 Center St, Jupiter, 561-746-6720, millersalehouse.com
Specialty: American bar and grill
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 11 am-9pm
PA BBQ Grille
Location: 525 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach, 561-842-7427, pabbqgrille.com
Specialty: Barbecue
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 11 am-9pm daily
The Paris Restaurant & Wine Bar
Location: 201 N US Hwy 1, Jupiter, 561-360-2224
Specialty: French bistro fare
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: 4-8pm daily
Venezia Pizza
Location: 513 Northlake Blvd., North Palm Beach, 561-881-8600, veneziadining.com
Specialty: Italian, pizza
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am-10pm, Sun 5-10pm
Pizza Girls
Location: 10965 N Military Tr., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-812-2400, pizzagirls.com
Specialty: Brick oven pizza, Italian classics
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: Noon-8pm
Alaina’s Cafe ‘& Bake Shoppe
Location: 4377 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-318-6945 ext 2, alainasbakeshoppe.com
Specialty: Contemporary American dishes, paninis, bakery items
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 10 am – 6 pm
Fresh Berry Café
Location: 3755 Military Tr., Jupiter, 561-401-5693, berryfresh.cafe
Specialty: Diner
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 7 am-5pm daily
Ideal nutrition
Location: 5510 PGA Blvd., Suite 113, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-766-2122, idealnutritionnow.com
Specialty: A food market offering healthy prepared meals
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 9 am-6pm
Sloan Ice Cream
Location: 11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave. (Downtown at the Gardens), Palm Beach Gardens, 561-627-4301, sloansicecream.com
Specialty: Ice cream
Services: Free delivery
Hours: 2-7pm
Frozen Yogurt Café Elements
Location: 4050 S. US HWY 1, Suite 316, Jupiter, 561-320-9142, elementyogurt.com
Specialty: Frozen yogurt, acai, smoothies
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: 7 am-8pm daily
Jupiter Donut Factory
Location: 141 Center St., Jupiter, 561-741-5290
Specialty: Donuts, breakfast
Services: Construction, footpath picking
Hours: 6 am-1pm or until sold out
Twisted Trunk Brewing
Location: 2000 PGA Blvd. # 5506, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-671-BEER
Specialty: Craft beer brewery, market with prepared food
Services: Construction, picking
Hours: Tuesday-Friday 4-7pm, Sat-Sun 1-5pm
Nina’s Fresh Bakery
Location: 121 Center St., Jupiter, 561-508-7889, ninasfreshbakery.com
Specialty: Cupcakes and cakes
Services: Construction, kerbside pickup, app delivery
Hours: Tuesday-Sat 9 am-3pm
Dina’s Vegan Deli & Desserts
Location: 1880 W. 10 St., Bldg. 106, Riviera Beach, 561-623-8643
Specialty: Vegan, plant-based
Services: Construction, kerbside pick-up, free delivery
Hours: Wed-Fri 11 am-6pm, Sat noon-4pm
This list was compiled using submissions from local food beverage establishments. For space reasons, not all submissions were considered. The list will be updated as often as possible. If you are a restaurant owner and would like to submit your information, you can do so at this link.