Coronavirus Florida: Product box options expand for bar candidates – News – The Palm Beach Post

Here are four local vegetable wholesalers offering fresh products at discounted prices to driven customers.

*

FOR OUR READERS: This material is being provided free of charge as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Palm Beach Post. If you want to break coronavirus news directly in your inbox, sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter.

*

Production markets are expanding for those looking for drive-thru options. The deals come courtesy of local fruit and vegetable distributors who switched to direct-to-public sales during the coronavirus shutdown.

For local customers hoping to avoid supermarket crowds, it means a pile of fresh produce, usually grown, for $ 10 a box or bag.

Here are four local options:

MECCA FAMILY FUNCTIONS

The deal: Locally grown vegetables sell in bulk for $ 10 per box. Each box contains between 20 and 25 pounds of one type of vegetable, depending on what is fresh that day. This week’s choices at Mecca Family Farms included red and yellow tomatoes, cucumbers, a range of peppers, green beans and other vegetables.

The service, which runs through Saturday, April 4, is delivered in partnership with Fresh Start Produce Sales, a grower-based company in Delray Beach.

“We’re in peak season right now,” says Kristine Mecca, whose family owns Mecca Farms. “We were accustomed to feeding America and it is a great honor to feed Palm Beach County.”

Mecca says they noticed an uptick in their wholesale business this week and will revalue the public sales service after Saturday. There is a chance they will continue, she said.

How it works: This is a service driven. Customers pull up and open their own trunks so that Mecca workers can load the boxes and keep distance. Cash payments or Venmo are accepted.

Hours: 8 am to 3 pm, through this Saturday. Possible additional days will be announced later, Mecca says.

Where: 7965 Lantana Rd., Lake Worth, 561-718-5381

Good Deed: Part of sales to the Restoration Bridge International, a Lake Worth charity that provides food to the needy in Palm Beach County.

ERNESTON AND SONS PRODUCT

The deal: Large range of mixed vegetables, fruit ingredients or salad for $ 10 per bag. Production selections by Erneston and Sons depend on what is fresh and available. For example, the “Salad in a Bag” option can include chopped romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red, green and yellow peppers, red onions and tomatoes. “Veggie Bag” can include onions, squash, zucchini, carrots, bag of green beans and a handful of asparagus. In the “Fruit Bag,” you may find red and golden apples, oranges, strawberries, lemons, leeks, pineapple and bananas.

“Every day, the selection is a little different,” says Ashley Conner, a front office employee at the family-owned product wholesaler. She says you can buy as many bags as you like.

Connor says the service will be offered as long as there is demand and “until we feel we are unable to continue.”

How it works: Drive up to the west side of the Erneston and Sons warehouse building in West Palm Beach and let attendees know the bags you want to buy. Erneston accepts cash and credit cards.

Hours: 7pm to “any time,” says Connor. “They were here until about 5 p.m. yesterday.”

Where: 1220 Ortega Rd. (off Belvedere Road, just west of I-95), West Palm Beach, 561-832-2446

>> RESEARCH RESEARCH GUIDE: Our complete guide to local options for execution, kerbside and delivery

EAST COAST FUNCTIONS AND NETWORKS

The deal: Boxes of mixed products at $ 10 per box. The boxes contain a variety of fruits and vegetables, which are grown nationally. On Thursday, for example, boxes at East Coast Farms included potatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, onions, yellow squash, lemons, green and red peppers, apples and oranges.

“Our main goal is to keep everyone working. But we only have one piece of it, one cog,” says Randy Kay, who manages the shipping and sourcing at the local product distributor. “We want the farmers to stay in work, the people repairing farm irrigation machinery and systems to keep working, the people selling fertilizers and feeds to keep working. One more leads. One disruption can affect thousands of lives. “

How it works: This is a money-driven, cash-only operation. You pull up your vehicle and the East Coast Farms team loads the boxes into your car. There is no maximum purchase.

Hours: 9:30 until supplies run out.

Where: 6796 Lantana Rd. (near Jog Road), Lake Worth, 561-286-0286

J&J FAMILY FAMILY

The deal: This Westlake farm is offering $ 10 product boxes filled with various veggies. And you get a box option – original or spicy. (Spice means you get jalapeños in order.)

How it works: This is a driven operation set up by J&J Family of Farms.

Hours: Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 4003 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd. (across from Seminole Ridge High), Loxahatchee / Westlake, 561-422-9777

_

Palm Beach Post Wellington reporter Kristina Webb contributed to this story.

_

For more food and food news, subscribe to Liz At Balmaseda’s weekly newsletter “At the Table”. Follow her on Instagram @silkpalm.