Coronavirus Florida: Palm Beach County food bank receives $ 1M subscription – News – The Palm Beach Post

A Manalapan philanthropist made a $ 1 million donation to Lantana food bank.

It was a small item in the Palm Beach Daily News, but a very short story about The Breakers Resort on Palm Beach donating 23,000 pounds of food to the Palm Beach County Food Bank in Lantana.

But a March 24 article about one hotel’s efforts to help during the coronavirus pandemic drew Lois Pope’s eye.

“I’ve been living here since 1971,” said the Manalpan philanthropist. “I knew there were poor parts (of the county.) But I didn’t realize there were food banks.”

Returning in time to the Depression years of his youth, the Pope recalled what it was like to be a child and worried about food.

Then she made a quick decision to act.

Pope donated $ 1 million to the Palm Beach County Food Bank, the largest gift in the history of the food bank.

The money will go towards supporting the food bank’s Food4OurKids program, now renamed Lois’ Food4Kids.

“It’s very unusual,” said Karen C. Erren, executive director of the Food Bank, about the gift. “The Pope has really come to the fore to ensure that children in this community have access to the food they need.”

Each week, a backpack with seven children’s meals, plus one family meal, is distributed through Boys and Girls Clubs throughout the county.

Palm Beach County represents the 10th largest school district in the country. More than 60 percent of school-age children are already eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

Prior to the pandemic, the food bank was already providing meals to over 3,000 children at 45 sites during the summer and at weekends. In all, the food bank serves about 200,000 Palm Beach County residents.

But with the current crisis, the need is increasing at a time when donated food supplies from local groceries and businesses, as well as manufacturers, are drying up, forcing the food bank to buy food.

“We can’t get from where we were getting our food, and we have three times the need,” said Marti LaTour, chairman of the food bank. The Pope’s gift, La Tour, arrived just in time.

With 170,000 jobless claims filed in the state last week, there are people who never thought they would need help from the food bank, Erren said. Sometimes, it is not easy for them to seek help.

“We encourage people not to feel ashamed,” Erren said. “This system is doing what it is doing, to help people.”

The Pope said she remembers growing up in the depression, when food was scarce. Sometimes her mother ate less to make sure her children had enough food, she recalled.

Reading about the food bank, “I went back many years immediately,” she said.

Palm Beach Food Bank was created in 2012 during the recession. The food bank typically supplies over 5 million pounds of food each year from grocery stores, restaurants, food distributors and wholesalers. It then distributes the food to nearly 200 partners and local community programs, including food pantries and soup kitchens.

However, after COVID-19, donations are scarce and some agencies are closed.

Pope, the widow of National Enquirer publisher Generoso Pope Jr., is a well-known philanthropist whose causes range from healthcare to veterans to animal welfare. She donated $ 12 million to the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute to create the Palm Beach Gardens research center, known as the Lois Pope LIFE Center for Retinal and macular Gravity Research. The gift was the largest gift in the history of the institution.

She spearheaded the construction of the Veterans Memorial for People with Disabilities for Life in Washington D.C. She also supports the Humane Society, which includes a program to bring home all dogs served by Iraqi military personnel in Afghanistan.

The pope said she believes in those who can help those who need it, and hopes her action will inspire others to do the same.

“I hope it inspires others,” Pope said. “I can even make a matching gift. The food bank needs this money, and I’m happy to be able to make it. We have to take care of our children.”

