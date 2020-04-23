Coronavirus Florida: Nikki Fried says toilet paper, paper products are available as billboard facilitators – News – The Palm Beach Post

Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried said state “consumerism” has slowed because their fears didn’t come before an extended viral coronary enclosure.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Consumer Services, Nikki Fried, said Friday that the state’s food supply is “stable” and consumers will soon find restocking toilet paper, paper towels and other similar products on store shelves.

Fried said state programme’s “hoarding” slowed because their fears didn’t come before an extended viral coronary enclosure.

“Everyone believed they were going to be locked in their homes for months to come,” she said. But now, Fried said, people realize that shelter restrictions allow them to go to retail stores, which remain open.

This slowed the purchase of panic, allowing manufacturers and distributors to catch up. Publix, which typically sends two truckloads to each region daily, has uploaded shipments as many as eight times a day, she said.

“You’ll restock the items,” Fried said.

Fried added that the food supply was not disrupted either. And she argued that she does not forecast central staple shortages.

But Fried said the food supply chain could be affected if workers at production facilities became ill and forced those businesses to close or limit their operations.

Speaking at a Palm Beach County Business Development Board conference call, Fried did not address the crisis at the Smithfield Foods, Inc., South Dakota pork processing plant. The facility was closed after workers were infected, and Smithfield has warned that the riotous effects could affect the nation’s meat supply.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent staff to the facility in Sioux Falls this week to help design a plan for the safe reopening of the plant.

