Coronavirus Florida: New grocery, prescription delivery service available – News – The Palm Beach Post

Dudes Delivery recently implemented a grocery-to-home service called Dudes Bodega.

As many locals look for ways to avoid crowded supermarket aisles, one Delray Beach-born delivery service has taken advantage of the mart-food business. Dudes Dudes started Dudes Bodega, a grocery delivery service that promised a contactless service.

The $ 5 flat fee service is available in Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. It is expected to expand to northern cities within the next few weeks.

The bodega-to-home service comes at a time when some local restaurants have entered improvised food markets, selling everything from produce to fresh meat to hand sanitizer and, in some cases, even toilet paper.

To place an order, click on county customers south of their city at the bottom of the main Delivery Dudes website. (For example, Delray residents would click on the “Delray Beach Restaurants” link.) Once there, scroll down to the “Grocery” category and click the Bodega / Personal Shopper box to place your order. Customers can also place an order on the Delivery Dudes app or call 561-900-7060.

There is no product list or stores, but Bodega’s service page promises to “deliver anything from groceries to alcohol,” adding that “we will do our best to get it.”

In a news release to advertise the service, Delivery Dudes said the Bodega offers “an immediate solution to help local residents who need or need to leave groceries, prescriptions and other supplies . “

The website notes that delivery drivers are given health checks “by infrared thermometers” before each change.

