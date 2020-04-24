Coronavirus Florida: Food Shack team pivots to Jupiter’s commission kitchen – News – The Palm Beach Post

After closing his Jupiter restaurants temporarily, chef Mike Moir is serving up Food Shack classics from his month-old catering shop.

What makes an iconic seafood joint in a crisis like the coronavirus shutdown? When Jupiter loves Food Shack, he takes his cues from the mid-menu offerings: He swims upstream.

“My parents always said to me: ‘When things get tough, get harder,'” says Mike Moir, the classically trained chef who founded Little Moir’s Food Shack in 2002 and opened his sister, Leftovers Café, in 2008.

Swimming upstream currently means driving down to Miami a couple of times a week to visit fishermen and distributors of seafood, freshly caught Florida tile, gripper and blackfin tuna and bring it back to the kitchen production of Jupiter which is now the headquarters of Moir during the shutdown.

Days after temporarily closing restaurant operations at Food Shack and Leftovers, Moir and his team created a streamlined take-away kitchen at their one-month-old Hibiscus Street Catering shop. They have doubled the concept of seafood, also adding a fish market component.

This means that customers can now order a hot dinner of the classic crushed sweet potato grinder or maybe bring home smoked chicken and smoked ribs and a pound of fresh yellow snapper or some Key West pink shrimp. They can order family-style or individual portions, all for pavement-side picking.

“We’ll do whatever they need. We were accustomed to being adaptable,” Moir said by phone Friday while driving back to Jupiter from a fish shop in Miami. “Now we’re going back to the basics.”

When the governor of Florida ordered a shutdown of all restaurant dining operations on March 20, Moir and his team moved shortly to take out service at their restaurants.

But a week later, they withdrew.

“I said, ‘We’re done. This is not going to work financially. Let’s close it down,” Moir says.

He and his executive chef Drew Shimkus posted a Facebook message announcing that they would temporarily close all operations. “The only way to overcome this is to close our doors as a safety precaution until we’re safe,” their post read in part.

That meant renting servers, bussers and other hourly workers. The next few days gave Moir and Shimkus time to rethink the current big picture. He also gave them a reality check in the form of the increasingly vacant planner board on the wall.

“We were jamming in mid-March. We went from the peak season to the barrel that was scratched,” says Moir.

He and Shimkus decided that if they could work in an environment where safety and social isolation were possible, it might be worth trying for the benefit of the team.

“So we reorganized and reopened the commission’s kitchen on Hibiscus Street. We have plenty of space there,” Moir said. “For us, honestly, it’s the most affordable space to run. It costs more money to run a restaurant than it does to run the kitchen.”

They had just opened the catering and production kitchen in November after nine months of construction and what Moir calls “bureaucracy delays.” They had installed a professional smoker for meat and fish and set up a fillet station.

Now, as lay staff face new financial hardship, the kitchen would be a way to help them with essentials, they decided. Moir and Shimkus provide family meals for staff and share takeaway tips to help those struggling with groceries. They also rotate staff during the week to give as many staff as possible work, says Moir.

“We had lots of loving customers. Random customers send us checks in the mail to help our team. Just yesterday, I received a $ 1,000 check from one of our regular customers, just to help out,” says Moir. “The best of people have come out.”

As for the menu, Food Shack / Leftovers fans are quite familiar with the dishes. But in addition to the pressed fish, tuna-basil rolls and adult mac and cheese, family-style orders come with garlic bread and salad.

“We’re selling you comfort food. We’re not going all the way, super creative. We’re cooking with children and families,” says Moir.

He says he often thinks back to Food Shack / Leftovers team picnics and remembers vividly the family feeling they brought with them.

“We have a lot of families, so we want to have 60 or 70 kids running around. It was great,” says Moir. “So here’s this sense of responsibility. I’m glad we’re able to give some people a paycheck.”

HIBISCUS LITTLE MOIR STREET CARD

A communal kitchen that is part of the Food Shack and Leftovers Café restaurant family, Hibiscus Street Catering serves favorite dishes from these popular Jupiter restaurants.

Location: 326 Hibiscus St., Jupiter, 561-529-3769

Order: By phone or online on the kitchen webpage, LittleMoirsJupiter.com/hibiscus-street-catering. Pick from the side of the path.

Hours: Open Monday to Saturday from 11am. to 7:30 pm.

Menu: The menu is posted daily on the LittleMoirsJupiter.com page. It can also be found on the facebook.com/hibiscuscateringco Facebook page.

For more food and food news, subscribe to Liz At Balmaseda’s weekly newsletter “At the Table”. Follow her on Instagram @silkpalm.