Coronavirus Florida: Food distribution operations extend county-wide – News – The Palm Beach Post

‘We’re looking at the new normal,’ says Feeding South Florida’s executive vice president, who doubled its food distribution operations during the shutdown.

*

*

The economic impact of the ‘coronavirus’ can be traced to automotive lines outside local food distribution sites operated by Feeding South Florida.

Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores knows this is true for her city, where last Friday the cars started lining up about four hours before the distribution of groceries was due to start. The line broke out for a few miles, from 10th Avenue North to Jog Road to Lake Worth Road.

Flores says he will be out there this Friday from 9 to 11 a.m., ready to bring food supplies to 800 families in the eighth largest city in the county.

“We are blue-collar. We are the county’s workforce. Unfortunately, because of the economic impact of the choruses, many of our families have been affected,” says the 38-year-old mayor, a U.S. Army veteran who was elected in 2017. “Some of these families are struggling to put food on the table.”

Friday’s food distribution is one of a new wave of such efforts that are escalating throughout Palm Beach County. The name Feeding South Florida is synonymous with this wave because it is the largest food bank in the state. Day after day, the not-for-profit tractor trailer pulls 53 feet up at designated sites, carrying 40,000 pounds of groceries. By the time he leaves each location, the truck is empty.

The cargo plans to feed 800 families for a week. For a family of four, the supplies can represent most of the week’s lunch and dinners.

Sari Vatske, executive vice president for nonprofits based in Broward, knows the great math behind the food lines. They are part of a 600 percent increase in demand for South Florida Feeding services across South Florida, she says.

Vatske says the agency has doubled the usual amount of food it brings in and distributes in Palm Beach County.

This time last year within a four-week period, the nonprofit donated about 6 million pounds of food across South Florida, 2 ½ million pounds of it in Palm Beach County, she said. In the same four-week period this year, the quantities shot up to 10 ½ million pounds distributed throughout South Florida, of which 4 ½ million pounds were landed in Palm Beach County.

Even still, many recipients do not reach the car line only to discover that they are too late – the vouchers used as occupants for the line are often exhausted before distribution begins.

“We’re trying to prevent people from lining up early. We don’t want people to stay out there for hours. It breaks our hearts to turn people around,” says Vatske.

She says her organization’s distribution strategy in Palm Beach County is to work directly with municipalities.

“We do this so we can work in an organized way and we can help create routines for people,” she says.

This is how Friday’s distribution in Greenacres came about, she says.

“It’s a high-need community and it goes under the radar too often,” says Vatske.

When the coronavirus lockout hit, Feeding South Florida was at the center of its efforts to expand Palm Beach County to include a complete cooking operation, as well as a production kitchen. The projects are taking shape at the Boynton Beach non-profit warehouse, the sprawling headquarters of its “Feeding Palm Beach County” initiative.

Plans to open the production kitchen, which will allow for production and meal training, are on the right track. Vatske says the new cooking center should be ready within two weeks.

It will be part of Feeding South Florida’s expanded food distribution operations as the county begins to look beyond the pandemic.

“It may be cliche but we’re looking at the new normal. We’re looking at having to maintain this level of support. It’s not like a switch will slip. We know a lot of these industries will close long-term, ”says Vatske. “We’re really looking at the level of need of the 2008 recession.”

Prior to the lockout, the nonprofit was serving 706,000 individuals in South Florida that were considered “food unsafe.”

“Now we’re looking to serve 1 million,” says Vatske. That figure exceeded the number served in 2008, 989,000 across South Florida.

The agency enters the new normal with a volunteer force that has been severely reduced due to social expansion and at a time when retail donations are reduced by 25 percent.

But there is hope in new partnerships, especially those that will help with the food distribution efforts. Local cities bring their own workers, first responders and volunteers to efforts to facilitate the flow of goods to the needy.

Says Vatske: “He doesn’t get a more direct, on-the-ground service than this.”

SOUTH FLORIDA DISTRIBUTIONS

Here are some of the drive-up locations for your grocery distribution efforts at Feeding South Florida. For more information, visit FeedingSouthFlorida.org/covid19 and click the “distribution finder” tab.

West Palm Beach – Every Monday from 9-11am at Palm Beach Outlets, 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

Royal Palm Beach – Every Wednesday from 9-11am in Commons Park, 11600 Poinciana Blvd.

West Palm Beach – Wednesdays from 9-11am at Haitian United Baptist Church, 2015 Parker Ave.

Greenacres – Every Friday from 9-11am at Greenacres Community Center, 501 Swain Blvd.

Riviera Beach – Fridays from 9-11am at Wells Recreation Center, 2409 West H Avenue.

_

