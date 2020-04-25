Coronavirus Florida: Feeding South Florida begins weekly grocery distribution at Palm Beach Outlets – News – The Palm Beach Post

Organizers aim to provide food to about 800 families a week with the distribution effort at Palm Beach Outlets.

*

FOR OUR READERS: This material is being provided free of charge as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Palm Beach Post. If you want to break coronavirus news directly in your inbox, sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter.

*

The state’s largest food bank launched a weekly grocery distribution effort at the Palm Beach Outlets on Monday to help those in need of supplies during the coronavirus lockout. They were sold out before they opened.

Cars started lining up at 5pm. for the Feeding South Florida distribution effort as volunteers donated vouchers to the grocery packages. By 9 a.m., when the dispensary was officially opened, all vouchers had been handed out, said Trina Holmsted, a representative for the shopping complex.

“We were able to feed 800 families,” Holmsted said of Monday’s effort. The bad news: “We had to turn off hundreds of people.”

Distribution will be driven up every Monday morning from 9 to 11am through June 1 in the rear parking lot accessed from Congress Avenue. It is a first-come-first-served program available to anyone in need of food supplies. The distribution bags include a week’s supply of fresh produce, milk, eggs and protein, as well as other essentials.

Organizers plan to continue providing food to at least 800 families each week at the Outlets, says Shari Vatske, executive vice president of Feeding South Florida.

>> Box options expand for bargain seekers

The food distribution is part of Feeding South Florida’s expanded outreach in Palm Beach County. The Broward-based non-profit operates a large distribution and resource center in Boynton Beach called Feeding Palm Beach County. He greatly intensified his efforts during the coronavirus shutdown, running food distribution efforts in Lake Worth Beach, Boynton Beach and other local communities.

Those working on the distribution line Monday at the Palm Beach Outlets wear masks and gloves and practice social elongation, organizers say.

On Tuesday, Feeding South Florida returns to downtown Lake Worth Beach, distributing groceries to needy families from 9 to 11 a.m. at 1121 Lucerne Ave.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit will be at three area locations, including the Haitian United Baptist Church at 2015 Parker Ave., West Palm Beach, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, Catherine Strong park in Delray Beach from 9 to 11 time, and the Community of Hope Methodist Church in Loxahatchee from 3 to 5 pm

>> New groceries, prescription delivery service available

On Thursday, Feeding South Florida will be at Christ Fellowship Chapel in Boynton Beach from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, the nonprofit will be in Riviera Beach (2409 Avenue H West) from 9 to 11 a.m. and Greenacres (501 Swain Blvd.), also from 9 to 11 am

_

For more food and food news, subscribe to Liz At Balmaseda’s weekly newsletter “At the Table”. Follow her on Instagram @silkpalm.