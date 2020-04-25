Coronavirus Florida: Enjoy happy hour at home courtesy of your favorite restaurant – News – The Palm Beach Post

Coronavirus Palm Beach County: Local restaurants offering full bottles of wine and containers of cocktails for kerbside pickup

Cheers! Sometimes you want to go where everyone knows your name – your house!

While you can’t pull up a stool at your favorite local watering hole in Palm Beach County because of the coronavirus closures, some local restaurants are offering full bottles of wine and cocktail containers for kerbside pickup. Wherever you live, there is probably a place that will allow you to get your home libations just in time for the next truly social happy hour!

“We eat there often so we were happy to support them,” says Lake Worth Beach resident Kelly O’Brien about Boynton Beach’s Casa Linda, where she picked margaritas to accompany chimichangas with rice and peas. “They always look really nice. Their food is always tasty.”

Here is a collection of restaurants that offer libations:

Casa Linda Mexican Restaurante, 701 North Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, 561-557-1040: Margaritas to accompany their takeover menu.

Death or Glory, 116 NE 6th Ave., Delray Beach, 561-808-8814: Wide selection of cocktails, from tiki favors like the Mai Tai to Dark and Stormys, bloody marys and Old-Fashioneds, as well as wine.

Stage Kitchen, 2000 PGA Boulevard Suite 5502, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-408-3685: The Indian-inspired menu features a rotating menu of bottled wine and cocktails, including the recent Apple Immunity Island Appleton Rum Punch.

Serenity Garden Tea House and Café, 316 Vallette Way, West Palm Beach, 561-655-3911: A $ 15 bottle of wine with food orders at the charming West Palm Beach tea house.

Agilolio Italian Bistro, 2258 N Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, 561-509-6486: Offering five different wines at the bottle alongside their food menu.

Coolinary Cafe, 4650 Donald Ross Rd., Suite 110, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-249-6760: They offer craft cocktails, margaritas and even whiskey tastings.

Brick and Barrel, 748 Park Ave, Suite A, Lake Park, 561-623-0916: Offering a changing menu of craft cocktails, direct from the Lake Park Arts District.

Rose’s Daughter, 169 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, 561-271-9423: They are selling homemade limoncello and all wine at the 40 percent list price!

Lilo’s Streetfood and Bar, 701 Lake Ave, Lake Worth, 561-518-7880: The downtown Lake Worth establishment is selling the arrangements for its margaritas and Old Fashions to mix in town.

Table 26, 1700 S Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach, 561-855-2660: Serving the curbside of signature cocktails, including the Palm Beach Peach and the Norton White Cosmo, and a selection of wines.