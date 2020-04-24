Coronavirus Florida: Editorial: Do more to fix system, policy – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

The coronavirus pandemic has shown with brutal clarity that Florida’s flawed unemployment compensation system is a mess that must eventually be cleared up.

Florida’s broken unemployment compensation system still needs a bad fix – yet.

So to say nearly 600,000 Floridians are out of work filing for workless benefits since March 15, a lot of frustration due to frequent websites and unhelpful call centers.

So say legislative and state congressional Democrats who repeatedly called on Gov. Ron DeSantis begins to get things right by increasing the state’s maximum unemployment benefit and extending the duration of those benefits.

And so do Republican leaders of state, now enjoying the political whirlpool of a workless benefit policy they completed nearly a decade ago.

DeSantis responded, after weeks of high-profile failures, by adding 72 servers to promote the state’s online “re-employment” CONNECT filing system. He also directed state employees from other departments to help process paper applications.

On Wednesday, DeSantis seemed to finally give up pressure and said struggling and hard-working workers should get money going back to the day they tried to file rather than when CONNECT them to actually file. And the state Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) launched a revamped website and mobile app.

But a record number of Floridians are filing for workless benefits due to the coronavirus pandemic. The governor needs to do more. Not only does it have to set CONNECT, but apply the careless policy it was built to.

Since March 14, the state has processed 15,575 applications from Palm Beach County residents. These are just the people you think were able to go through the process.

Last week, public libraries in hardest-hit counties such as Palm Beach and Miami-Dade joined forces by distributing paper unemployment applications at certain locations. However, DEO warns, processing the paper form may take longer than an online application.

However, Floridians continue to report that they were started from the new mobile-friendly site, even as they try to finish applications in the middle of the night.

Of course, no statewide unemployment compensation system was designed to deal with a benefit filing attack fueled by a coronavirus-related business closure. Florida restaurants and hotels alone laid off nearly 400,000 employees in March – more displaced workers than the 326,653 processed for all of 2019.

But Florida’s $ 77 million CONNECT system has been problematic since its launch in 2013, when DeSantis’ predecessor, now-U.S., Arrived. Senator Rick Scott put pressure on overhauling unemployment compensation, reducing benefits and shortening the number of weeks of eligibility.

The state’s maximum $ 275 a week unemployment benefit is among the lowest in the United States. The 12 weeks unemployed Floridians can collect benefits equal North Carolina to the shortest in the country. And Florida has the highest disclaimer rate for any state’s unemployment benefits.

The changes made by Scott and the Florida-controlled Florida Legislature have saved businesses millions of tax dollars – largely by reducing the number of people who successfully applied for unemployment benefits. There was nothing accidental about their agenda.

None of CONNECT’s long-term issues were a secret. State auditors have for years experienced problems with the CONNECT system.

But the GOP lawmakers and the DeSantis and Scott administrators made no attempt to even correct fundamental problems: technical glitches, computer crashes, the need for password reset, irresponsible phone helplines that effectively keep people from completing applications successfully.

Unsurprisingly, the CONNECT system is extremely inseparable among unemployed Floridians who are struggling to stay afloat while looking for jobs. That said, Facebook groups are committed to complaining about the system.

Again, this was all before the historic filings caused by the coronavirus outbreak. And now, many of the same Republicans who have been ignoring critical audits of the CONNECT system for years are trying to … you guessed it, audition.

We are all set to make the claims process faster and more efficient. But we think it is tempting to blame technology for insane policy.

Hopefully, this is becoming clear to DeSantis. It has already abolished the requirement that benefit applicants make at least five attempts to find employment a week in order to claim their weekly benefit. Now it should move quickly to increase the maximum benefit of worklessness and extend the duration of benefits. The $ 2.2 trillion federal stimulus, also known as the CARES Act, provides money to do both.

It is not offensive to say, as some lawmakers have done, that hundreds of thousands of hard-working retail employees, and hotels and restaurants, who are displaced through no fault of their own, are better off than working for it.

This is not the time to increase their anxiety by forcing them to navigate a flawed unemployment compensation system for $ 275 a week.

It’s time for DeSantis to stop complaining about the mess of a website left by Scott, and to clean it up.