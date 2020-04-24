Coronavirus Florida: Celebrate Earth Day with these local experiences – News – The Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach Zoo, Loggerhead Marinelife Center and Mounts Botanical Garden are some of the local places that host virtual Earth Day experiences.

For 50 years, Earth Day has been celebrated every April 22 to highlight the wonders of our planet and the need to keep it safe and protected. Although it is often celebrated outside, in large gatherings, this is not really possible in the age of choruses and social distance, especially when the local beaches and parks are temporarily closed.

Fortunately, there are various ways locally to pay tribute to our earthly home where, for this odd time, we are largely out of touch.

Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Society: The West Palm Beach institute is participating in one-day Earth Day celebrations throughout South Florida with various organizations including Miami Zoo and the Fort Lauderdale Museum of Discovery and Science. These events can be found by searching the hashtags #SFLEarthDay or # EarthDay2020 on social media. At 1 p.m. today, the Palm Beach Zoo will present a specially recorded program focusing on the zoo’s three tigers and their lives. https://www.palmbeachzoo.org/activities

Cultural Council for Palm Beach County: Several members of the organization, including Loggerhead Marinelife Center and Mounts Botanical Garden are hosting virtual World Day experiences. For more information see the Cultural Council website at palmbeachculture.com

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens: West Palm Beach gardens are participating in a virtual collaborative Earth Day to give students virtual lessons as part of the Ann Norton Partnership for Art, Science & the Natural World.

Eau Spa: Palm Beach’s tranquil oasis is offering a special Earth Day yoga flow class called Earth Day Eaummm with teacher Barbara Alfonzo from 6 to 7 p.m. today. The yoga is $ 10 per class and $ 20 to add a spa pass when the Eau reopens. eventbrite.com

South Florida Fair: The fair has chosen Earth Day to announce the 2021 theme – “Our Earth Matters” as the 2021 edition, January 15 to 31, 2021. Its website contains tips on local ways to celebrate the event .

Go for a walk: Although parks and beaches are closed, nature is a great way to walk, cycle, cycle or jog along Flagler Drive, overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. There are helpful signs of social elongation that are posted.

Plant something: Take advantage of this time at home to grow something, from herbs, to fruits to trees, which helps the environment by producing oxygen and absorbing carbon dioxide. Dirty hands give you an appreciation of nature, a fun project with kids, or something else to do besides Netflix. Check out Lake Worth’s Amelia’s Smartyplants, which are open special hours during the coronavirus crisis, for something unique to plant.

National celebration: A three-day celebration, known today as Earth Day Live and will begin through April 24. Celebrities like Chelsea Handler and Joaquin Phoenix will join the three-day live mob.

