Coronavirus Florida: A simple, soulful Easter Brunch to Make at Home – News – The Palm Beach Post

A menu of the family’s choice for a very different type of Easter gathering.

*

*

By J. Miller / Special for the Post

Over the years, my Easter looked different at different times. But every Easter was the same in three ways: There was a church, a family and good food.

As a child growing up in South Louisiana, we take our family picture dressed in our church clothes, hunt for Easter eggs in the backyard and share a great dinner with my grandparents. As soon as I move to Florida, we will take the family picture in front of our favorite coquina wall and go for brunch with family.

We had brunch in some great places, the large dining room of The Breakers’ Circle and the old Ritz Carlton, to name my two most famous meals. And we had brunch in the family members’ homes, with kids running in and out to jump in the pool. Later, we put Easter on the road, visiting the children at school and celebrating with them in their adopted towns.

This year will make a big difference. Sadly, we are not seeing an extended family, due to coronavirus-related quarantines and social elongation. We will not be going to church – instead, our online service will be streamed. But just like every year, we will share Easter trousers – but this time, it will be home.

The spread will be simple, but it will have everything that should be in the Easter break: hearty, savory and sweet. I will make my favorite egg casserole dish and serve homemade cheddar-style corn muffins, fresh from the oven, and maybe a toss of salad greens. And for something sweet, cinnamon rolls. I’ll do a lot for a leftover restaurant, because who doesn’t love surpluses?

As the channel rolls rise, I’ll set the table. I’m not a head for y-themed tables, but I do have a few pastel pieces that definitely have a spring feel to them, when used together. For a heartbeat, I head out to the yard for some greenery, and maybe hear each place with a sprig of rosemary trimmed from a neighbor’s yard (with permission!).

That is the brunch spread this year. It will be simple and bittersweet. There are faces we will miss at the table. But our meal will be shared with tons of love, and I know it will be memorable.

Bacon and Egg Casserole

Recipe adapted from “Everyday Food” magazine, May / June 2003

This is our favorite brunch dish at our house. The recipe makes three abundant, moderately four parts. If you do not have eggs due to a local shortage, you can substitute liquid eggs for fresh eggs.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

Shop-bought, melted pound puff pastry

Bacon 8 ounces (about 12 slices), cut across into ½ inch strips

1 medium onion, half and thinly sliced

3 large eggs

½ cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper

1 ½ cup (4 ounces) of grated Gruyere cheese (I used Swiss cheese because I couldn’t find Gruyere, and it worked well.)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll ¼ pound of the pastry into a 10-inch square, trimming the edges with a paring knife. (Freeze leftover pastry dough for future use.) Place the pastry in an 8-inch square baking pan, and fold corners to fit. Place the bottom of the dough with a fork.

2. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the pieces start to brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Add onions. Cook, stirring occasionally, until bacon is crisp and onions are lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer the mixture to a plate; let cool slightly.

3. Onion mixture spread over pastry. In a small bowl, whisk eggs, cream, ¼ teaspoon salt, and teaspoon pepper. Pour egg mixture into pastry shell. Sprinkle Gruyere (or your choice of cheese) over the top. Bake until filling is set and top is golden brown, about 40 minutes.

Mimi Hacked Cheddar Corn Muffins

One year, while me and my mom were planning a meal for a vacation, we talked about the cheddar muffins at Jim ‘n Nick’s BBQ Restaurant. (It’s a Southern thing.) We slowed down the recipe, but we couldn’t find hockey anywhere, so she and I (mostly her) came up with this recipe. These muffins are tasty and you will only eat one, I promise.

Makes about 12 muffins

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon bread soda

cup cornmeal

8-ounce container sour cream only

½ of butter, melted

cup sugar

4 ounces cheddar cheese, grated

4 tablespoons buttermilk

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine all the ingredients. The batter may seem a bit dry, but all that cheese will make the muffins gooey-er.

2. Spoon batter in muffin cups or grease muffin pan. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Serve hot.

Channels Rolls

Recipe by Paula Deen, adapted and annotated.

These cinnamon rolls are very tasty, but oh, my word is, Paula Deen loves her butter! You will see my adjusted measurements in brackets. (Spoiler alert: I used half of it.) Also, this recipe may be difficult but that’s because there are different steps. You only need to take one step at a time. It will be fun, I promise.

Serves 12 to 15

Ingredients:

For the dough:

1/4-ounce package yeast

1/2 cup of hot water

1/2 cup scalded milk (It’s heated up in the microwave perfectly.)

1/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup butter or shortening, melting (I used half the size.)

1 teaspoon salt

1 egg

3 1/2 to 4 cups all-purpose flour

For the filling:

1/2 cup melted butter, plus more for pan (I used half.)

3/4 cup sugar, and more for a pan (I used light brown sugar and didn’t put any in the pan. It worked nice.)

2 tablespoons of ground cinnamon

3/4 cup raisins, walnuts, or pecans, optional (Nope. You didn’t do this either.)

About the glaze:

4 tablespoons of butter (I used half.)

2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 to 6 tablespoons of hot water (I think there are too many 6 tablespoons.)

Directions:

1. Heat an oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water and set aside. In a large bowl, mix milk, sugar, melted butter, salt and egg. Add 2 cups of flour and mix until ready. Add yeast mixture. Mix the remaining flour until the dough is easy to handle.

2. Knead dough on a lightly floured surface for 5 to 10 minutes. Put in a good grease bowl, cover and let rise until twice its size, usually 1 to 1½ times.

3. When dough is doubled in size, punch it. Roll it out on a floured surface into a 15-by-9-inch rectangle. Throw melted butter all over the dough. Mix sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over butter dough. Sprinkle with walnuts, pecans, or raisins, if you like. Starting at the 15-inch side, roll up dough and pinch edges together to seal. Cut into 12 to 15 slices.

4. Coat the bottom of the baking pan with butter and sprinkle with sugar. Place cinnamon roll slices close together in the pan and let rise until the dough is doubled, about 45 minutes. Bake for about 30 minutes or until nicely browned.

5. Meanwhile, mix butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla. Add hot water 1 tablespoon at a time until the glaze reaches the desired consistency. Spread over slightly cooled rolls.

Itty Bitty Vinaigrette

When I first put together my brunch menu, it seemed, bhuel, kinda yellow. So I added mixed salad greens to each plate and added a little vinaigrette. I call it my “Itty Bitty” vinaigrette because it only takes a little to add a ton of flavor.

Makes 4 baby salads

Ingredients:

4 handfuls of mixed salad vegetables

1 tablespoon of Champagne vinegar

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

teaspoon dried mustard

teaspoon sugar

Salt to taste

A pinch of cayenne pepper

Directions:

Put greens in a small bowl. Combine all the remaining ingredients in a jar to cover and shake very well. Dry slightly over the greens and toss, adding more to taste. Divide dressed salad among brunch plates.

_

J. Miller, a West Palm Beach photographer and writer, is on Instagram @SouthofSouthern.