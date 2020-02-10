Coronavirus fears that a student from the University of Sussex rushed to the hospital to be tested for deadly viruses after getting sick on campus – The Sun.

A student from the University of Sussex was hospitalized today to be tested for coronavirus.

Students and staff were informed of the incident via email, stating that the student had “recently returned from overseas”.

The University of Sun Online said in a statement, “We can confirm that a student on our campus was hospitalized for testing today. A case of the virus has not yet been confirmed.

“The student had recently returned from overseas.

“We follow all Public Health England guidelines regarding practical next steps and will keep our students and university staff up to date if there are any developments.

“This is a difficult time for the young people involved and their fellow students, and we are concerned that they will be supported.”

Unconfirmed footage circulating online appears to show a medic in a protective suit that is said to be on the Sussex Uni campus near dormitories.

An ambulance can be seen in the background.

1

A screenshot of the Sussex Uni email

Continue …

For the latest news on this story, visit Sun Online.

Thesun.co.uk is your destination for the best celebrity news, soccer news, real life stories, stunning pictures and videos worth watching.

Download our fantastic, new and improved free app for the best Sun online experience ever. Click here for iPhone, click here for Android.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesun and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSun