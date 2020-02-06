Coronavirus Fears leave empty seats behind during a Top AI conference

Qiang Yang, professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, was looking forward to AAAI, one of the major artificial intelligence conferences taking place in New York this week.

Yang would present an award-winning article describing a way for an AI algorithm to perform image recognition by drawing from different data sets without ever revealing its contents. He decided to cancel his trip due to the global coronavirus health emergency in China. Yang estimates that about 800 visitors from mainland China, about one fifth of the 4,000 enrolled in the conference, will miss the event due to a travel ban imposed by the US on Monday.

“It’s very unfortunate,” says Yang via WeChat from his home in Hong Kong. “In a sense, it shows how AI progress depends on the efforts of both the US and China. AI is really a global effort. “

The World Health Organization declared the corona virus a global emergency last week. The deadly and infectious virus has infected more than 24,000 people and 490 deaths, of which more than 3,000 are in critical condition, according to the latest information from the Chinese Health Commission.

With the virus still spreading rapidly from Wuhan’s epicenter, much of China has effectively come to a standstill as companies suspend their activities and keep people inside. But the global nature of modern supply chains, research activities and academic work means that ripple effects spread even faster across companies and technology.

A spokesman for the American Association for Artificial Intelligence, who is organizing the event, could not say exactly how many researchers would come from China this year. Yang says that many of the Chinese researchers who will miss the event have chosen to stay up all night and present a video call instead.

The effect of the outbreak on the AAAI conference shows the strength that China has built up in recent years in basic AI research. China is already producing more scientific articles on AI than the US, and research published by the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence last March suggests that the quality of those articles is increasing rapidly.

The absence of many Chinese researchers is undoubtedly bad for the progress in AI and the industry that stimulates this. As one of the most prominent and popular gatherings of the year, AAAI is an important place to discuss important ideas, hatch start-up plans and hire hotshot students.

The situation points to a close relationship that still exists between the American and Chinese academic world, despite the competitive tension felt by the Washington and Beijing governments. Few technological areas are somehow unconnected with China. The country is an important hub of production and business, but increasingly an epicenter of research.

For example, at a photonics industry event held in San Francisco this week, some Chinese companies attended before the travel restrictions came into effect. But the show floor also had to be hastily rearranged, with plants and chairs replacing booths, to hide the fact that other Chinese companies could not come.

Long-term travel restrictions affect many technologies that are dependent on international cooperation and competition. Both LG and ZTE announced this week that they will be absent from another global technology and business meeting, Mobile World Congress, due to the corona virus. The event is being held in Barcelona at the end of this month and is an important showcase for advanced smartphones and communication technologies, including the next generation of wireless technology known as 5G.

